Possible Butane Hash Oil Lab in Canyon Country Prompts Sheriff’s, LACoFD Response

A handful of residents in support of the Black Lives Matter movement traded cardboard signs and chants for a table discussion with Mayor Cameron Smyth on Wednesday after days of protesting outside of Santa Clarita City Hall.
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 10th Annual Walk for Kids with Cancer, which was originally scheduled for March 21st at College of the Canyons.
Los Angeles County is home to more than 10 million residents, 140 cultures and 224 languages. In honor of the many contributions by Refugees in Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors has declared June 2020 as “Refugee Awareness Month.”
Los Angeles County's “Moving Families from the Hotline to a Helpline” -- which ensures families are receiving child abuse prevention support services -- has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
With bunting displayed on awnings and windowsills, American flags proudly waving along City streets and the unmistakable smells of barbecue and apple pie wafting through neighborhoods, the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita is a holiday with festivities that are not to be missed.
Although the traditional SCV Fourth of July Parade will not take place in 2020 due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Santa Clarita Valley residents can still participate in a fun, friendly and patriotic competition to show off their Independence Day spirit in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, presented by the City of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, SCVTV and KHTS!
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,491 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 136 more than reported Tuesday.
Valencia-based Lundgren Management has been awarded the construction management services agreement for the new 2-story classroom building and site improvements at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank.
After several days of Black Lives Matter protests and a call for Santa Clarita City Council member Bob Kellar to resign in light of his infamous 2010 “proud racist” comment, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda implored the public for forgiveness and Mayor Cameron Smyth announced the return of a task force to promote community discussion.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared in an interview Tuesday that he will not support disbanding police departments or completely wiping out their funding, as California lawmakers knelt on the steps of the state Capitol to show their support for police reform.
Assembly Bill 3267, which would require the Office of Emergency Services to work with the access and functional needs community to update the State Emergency Plan, has passed the Assembly Floor, the bill's author, Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) announced Monday.
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook has been appointed by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Economic Resiliency Task Force to the Education Sector Work Team, which will focus on creating a framework for the reopening of colleges and universities in the County.
In the SCV, 23 people have died of the virus to date -- 18 resided in the city of Santa Clarita, 1 in Acton, 1 in Castaic, 1 in unincorporated Valencia and 1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon and one where community of residence was still unknown.
