1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Possible Property Tax Relief for Those Impacted by Storms
| Wednesday, Jan 7, 2026
Home tax deduction

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners in the path of the recent torrential rainstorms, including a tornado in Boyle Heights, that they may be eligible for tax relief.

Authorities have confirmed that a rare EF-0 tornado touched down in Boyle Heights on Christmas morning, damaging homes and a commercial strip mall with winds reaching up to 80 mph.

The tornado was part of a powerful Pineapple Express storm that killed four people statewide and triggered avalanches, debris flows and flooding across Southern California.

“The recent spate of winter storms including that rare tornado have caused significant damage and in some cases devastating losses,” Assessor Jeff Prang said. “I want to remind property owners that you may be eligible for property tax relief that could save you money on your taxes as you move forward.”

By filing a claim for Misfortune & Calamity relief within one year of the incident, properties that have sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage or have been destroyed may be eligible for a refund of taxes already paid and lower annual tax bills until the property is repaired or rebuilt.

For more information regarding Misfortune & Calamity go to https://assessor.lacounty.gov/tax-relief/disaster-relief  or on social media @LACAssessor.

Also, Prang encourages residents to use the county’s general information phone number of 211 or online at https://recovery.lacounty.gov to get information about other services offered during disasters such as the recent slate of heavy storms.
