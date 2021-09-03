Possible Triple-Digit Heat Heading into Holiday Weekend

Possible triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast as the Santa Clarita Valley heads into the holiday weekend.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service said on Thursday that the last few days have been met with “unseasonably cool” weather. However, the weekend is set to grow hotter as the days progress.

“There’s a high-pressure system over Texas that is going to expand westward over the weekend, and that will settle into Southern California late in the weekend,” said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “And it will bring pretty significant warming trends and it’ll be summerlike on Labor Day.”

“It will be over 100 degrees in some of the hottest locations in L.A. County,” Hall added.

Friday is forecast to be between 94 degrees to the mid-90s; roughly mid- to upper-90s on Saturday, and right around 100 on Sunday, Hall said. The Labor Day holiday is expected to be right around 100 degrees.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...