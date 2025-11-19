Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Mail Processing and Distribution Center will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season and they ready to handle it

They will show high-speed letter sorting operations and large bins of parcels being separated and sorted on the most advanced equipment in the country.

The Santa Clarita P&DC has 28 delivery bar code sorters, five delivery input output sorter systems, three automated flat sorting machines to help handle the expected volume increase.

This industrial environment provides great visuals of high-tech, high-speed processing, automated systems, and employees moving equipment.

The processing facility is 602,000 square feet with approximately one thousand employee

Key accomplishments and areas of progress ahead of the 2025 peak holiday season include:

-Increasing daily processing capacity from 60 million to 88 million by deploying more than 600 package sorters: USPS has expanded its daily package processing capacity by adding 614 state-of-the-art package sorting machines over the past five years, including 94 installed this year alone. The machines have automated scanning capabilities that ensure tracking visibility for our customers as packages move through the postal system. These machines allow us to handle more and larger packages than the legacy machines and prepare the Postal Service for the expected surge in package volume for the holidays.

-By comparison, in December 2024, USPS delivered 45 percent more packages per operating day than its competitors, in addition to also delivering more than 350 million mail pieces per operating day.

-Hiring 14,000 seasonal employees: USPS has stabilized its workforce since 2020 throughthe conversion of nearly 232,000 precareer employees to full-time positions.This year, it plans to hire 14,000 temporary employees — down from40,000 just a few years ago. The seasonal workforce will complement thefull-time employee base and better position the Postal Service to handlethe extra holiday volume in key locations throughout the nation.

-Expanding turnaround service: In July, USPS updated its service standards. The new standards allow the organization to expand its reach for turnaround service — processing and delivering mail and packages within the same region. The turnaround service enhancements will now have a 2-day or 3-day service standard. This means local consumers and businesses can send holiday greetings in the region more quickly and reliably.

-The debut of new facilities: In 2025, USPS opened new facilities in Dallas; Phoenix; Johnson City, TN; and other locations, and will soon open buildings in Memphis, TN; Birmingham, AL; Tampa, FL; and San Antonio, TX. Within the past four years, USPS has opened nine regional processing and distribution centers, known as RPDCs; 19 regional transfer hubs, known as RTHs; 17 local processing centers, known as LPCs; and 133 sorting and delivery centers or S&DCs — all to ensure the space needed to not only process additional holiday volume but to better serve customers year-round.

-Improving proactive, strategic planning in targeted markets: The organization recently created a chief performance officer position and an associated group to look across its entire enterprise and identify ways to work more effectively and efficiently. Additionally, this group is working more closely with USPS customers and taking a consultative approach to matching customer needs with postal solutions.

-New vehicles in the postal delivery fleet are now on routes: USPS has received nearly 29,000 new vehicles this year and deployed more than 24,000 of them on postal delivery routes. The Postal Service expects to acquire a total of 106,480 new vehicles, including 66,000 zero-emission electric vehicles, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility while ensuring reliable service.

-Variety of products and services for shipping gifts: The Postal Service has a range of convenient and affordable options for customers to get their mail and packages where they need to go during the holidays quickly and reliably. With $100 insurance and tracking included on most shipments, customers can rely on USPS Ground Advantage (2-5 business days), Priority Mail (2-3 business days) and Priority Mail Express (1-3 business days) during the holidays.

As in years past, the Postal Service will also prioritize morning parcel delivery, enhanced scanning technology and extended retail and pick-up delivery hours at popular Post Office locations. It will also continue to offer the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world. In addition, USPS delivers more mail than any other postal system in the world, serving nearly 169 million addresses, and processes and delivers 44 percent of the world’s mail.

For tips on mailing and shipping preparation, ordering free shipping supplies, packaging guidelines (including restricted and prohibited item information), and Post Office location hours, usps.com or the USPS YouTube channel.

