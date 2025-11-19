header image

Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
| Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Mail Processing and Distribution Center will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season and they ready to handle it

They will show high-speed letter sorting operations and large bins of parcels being separated and sorted on the most advanced equipment in the country.

The Santa Clarita P&DC has 28 delivery bar code sorters, five delivery input output sorter systems, three automated flat sorting machines to help handle the expected volume increase.

This industrial environment provides great visuals of high-tech, high-speed processing, automated systems, and employees moving equipment.

The processing facility is 602,000 square feet with approximately one thousand employee

Key accomplishments and areas of progress ahead of the 2025 peak holiday season include:

-Increasing daily processing capacity from 60 million to 88 million by deploying more than 600 package sorters: USPS has expanded its daily package processing capacity by adding 614 state-of-the-art package sorting machines over the past five years, including 94 installed this year alone. The machines have automated scanning capabilities that ensure tracking visibility for our customers as packages move through the postal system. These machines allow us to handle more and larger packages than the legacy machines and prepare the Postal Service for the expected surge in package volume for the holidays.

-By comparison, in December 2024, USPS delivered 45 percent more packages per operating day than its competitors, in addition to also delivering more than 350 million mail pieces per operating day.

-Hiring 14,000 seasonal employees: USPS has stabilized its workforce since 2020 throughthe conversion of nearly 232,000 precareer employees to full-time positions.This year, it plans to hire 14,000 temporary employees — down from40,000 just a few years ago. The seasonal workforce will complement thefull-time employee base and better position the Postal Service to handlethe extra holiday volume in key locations throughout the nation.

-Expanding turnaround service: In July, USPS updated its service standards. The new standards allow the organization to expand its reach for turnaround service — processing and delivering mail and packages within the same region. The turnaround service enhancements will now have a 2-day or 3-day service standard. This means local consumers and businesses can send holiday greetings in the region more quickly and reliably.

-The debut of new facilities: In 2025, USPS opened new facilities in Dallas; Phoenix; Johnson City, TN; and other locations, and will soon open buildings in Memphis, TN; Birmingham, AL; Tampa, FL; and San Antonio, TX. Within the past four years, USPS has opened nine regional processing and distribution centers, known as RPDCs; 19 regional transfer hubs, known as RTHs; 17 local processing centers, known as LPCs; and 133 sorting and delivery centers or S&DCs — all to ensure the space needed to not only process additional holiday volume but to better serve customers year-round.

-Improving proactive, strategic planning in targeted markets: The organization recently created a chief performance officer position and an associated group to look across its entire enterprise and identify ways to work more effectively and efficiently. Additionally, this group is working more closely with USPS customers and taking a consultative approach to matching customer needs with postal solutions.

-New vehicles in the postal delivery fleet are now on routes: USPS has received nearly 29,000 new vehicles this year and deployed more than 24,000 of them on postal delivery routes. The Postal Service expects to acquire a total of 106,480 new vehicles, including 66,000 zero-emission electric vehicles, demonstrating the organization’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility while ensuring reliable service.

-Variety of products and services for shipping gifts: The Postal Service has a range of convenient and affordable options for customers to get their mail and packages where they need to go during the holidays quickly and reliably. With $100 insurance and tracking included on most shipments, customers can rely on USPS Ground Advantage (2-5 business days), Priority Mail (2-3 business days) and Priority Mail Express (1-3 business days) during the holidays.

As in years past, the Postal Service will also prioritize morning parcel delivery, enhanced scanning technology and extended retail and pick-up delivery hours at popular Post Office locations. It will also continue to offer the lowest postage rates in the industrialized world. In addition, USPS delivers more mail than any other postal system in the world, serving nearly 169 million addresses, and processes and delivers 44 percent of the world’s mail.

For tips on mailing and shipping preparation, ordering free shipping supplies, packaging guidelines (including restricted and prohibited item information), and Post Office location hours, usps.com or the USPS YouTube channel.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40
As the holiday season approaches, many families across the community are feeling the pressure of rising costs.
Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has been recognized by the California Chamber of Commerce for having the strongest pro-business and economic growth voting records in the State Senate.  
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
A team of researchers that includes chemistry students and faculty at California State University, Northridge have just completed a massive computational study of the element iron’s behavior at the Earth’s core.
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Rep. George Whitesides introduced legislation to designate the Castaic Post Office in honor of the late Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
A landmark study led by two California State University, Northridge graduate students has revealed that recent heat waves, which caused the mass mortality of fire corals, contributed to the widespread elimination of the last standing coral flourishing in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, marking a turning point in the ecology of shallow coral reefs in the region.
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The comedy "Native Gardens" by Karen Zacarias and presented by HOPE Theatre Arts will open at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 20 for a limited run.
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
The "Christmas Dreams" concert presented by the Santa Clarita Valley All-Voice Barbershop Chorus will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
As temperatures drop and winter weather sets in, the Los County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners of the importance of keeping furry companions warm and safe.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to clear the way for the Entrada South/Valencia Commerce Center development project, one of the largest proposals to come before the board in recent years.
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosted its 175th Anniversary Celebration at the historic Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 17.
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
College of the Canyons women's soccer finished the regular season as co-champions of the Western State Conference, South Division and is headed to the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
College of the Canyons freshman Lili Martinez scored a game-high 23 points to help push past visiting San Bernardino Valley College 72-60 at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
Canyons Loses Last Second 82-81 to Chaffey College
College of the Canyons men's basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion as visiting Chaffey College was able to beat the buzzer in a tight 82-81 final score at Lee Smelser Court on Saturday night, Nov. 15.
Canyons Loses Last Second 82-81 to Chaffey College
TMU Volleyball to Host Texas A&M-Texarkana in Championship Opening Round
The Master's University women's volleyball team has been named the No. 14 seed and will host the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Opening Round of the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship.
TMU Volleyball to Host Texas A&M-Texarkana in Championship Opening Round
Lady Mustangs Basketball Rolls Over Alaska Fairbanks
The Master's University women's basketball team put on an impressive offensive showing against University of Alasaka Fairbanks on Sunday, Nov. 16 in the final game of the Northstar Classic, winning by a score of 104-72.
Lady Mustangs Basketball Rolls Over Alaska Fairbanks
Today in SCV History (Nov. 18)
1957 - Newhall County Library dedicated on Ninth Street; replaced by City of Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall Library in 2012 [story]
Newhall Library
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
The Board of Trustees of the William S. Hart Union School District will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Among items on the meeting agenda is the appointment of a Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction.
Nov. 19: Hart Board to Appoint Director of Facilities, Planning, Construction
Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18: SUSD to Discuss Draft Recommendations from Behavior Council
Nov. 18: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 18.
Nov. 18: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
