January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster
Power Air Blowers Now Prohibited Only in Palisades, Eaton Fire Areas
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
leaf blower

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised the Health Office Order issued on Jan. 10 probhiting the use of power blowers countywide.

Since issuing the temporary ban on power air blowers due to poor air quality from the fires, conditions have improved as the fires have been contained, reducing hazardous smoke and particulate matter across Los Angeles County.

The order now limits the prohibition of the use of power air blowers to only within the Palisades and Eaton Wildfire Perimeter Areas as defined by the CAL FIRE and The Wildland Fire Interagency Geospatial Services Group.

This revised order will remain in effect until the County Health Officer determines that fire recovery conditions have progressed to a point where use of air propelling devices will not negatively impact the health of residents and persons working in those areas.

Power air blowers may be used in all areas of the County of Los Angeles that are outside of the 2025 Palisades and Eaton wildfire perimeters.

Although of power air blowers may be used in all areas of the County of Los Angeles that are outside of the Palisades and Eaton wildfire perimeters, please note that in areas where concerning amounts of ash and dust are still present, the County Health Officer recommends that individuals consider alternatives to the use of power air blowers, for example, gentle sweeping followed by wet mopping or HEPA vacuums, to collect and remove them. Individuals cleaning fire-related ash and dust should always wear respiratory, eye and skin protection to limit their risk of exposure to the ash or dust.

On Jan. 10, Public Health declared a Local Health Emergency in response to the widespread impacts of the ongoing multiple critical fire events and windstorm conditions. This emergency declaration remains in effect, as fire events have caused significant health and safety risks for residents across the county.

Public Health continues encouraging residents to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and their family from harmful effects of bad air quality:

If you see or smell smoke, or notice particles and ash in the air, stay indoors to limit exposure, especially if you have heart or lung conditions, are elderly, or have children, to reduce your risk exposure to particles and smoke.
Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors. Use air conditioners that recirculate air to filter out harmful particles.
Wear an N95 or P100 mask if you must go outside in smoky conditions for long periods of time in areas where you see or smell smoke or ash present in the air.

Avoid air conditioners that only bring in outside air and don’t recirculate. Check and replace air filters regularly. Filters labeled “MERV13” or higher are most effective for removing smoke particles. HEPA air purifiers can further reduce indoor particles.

If it’s too hot to keep windows and doors closed and you don’t have an air conditioner, go to a public place like a library or shopping center to stay cool and protect yourself from harmful air.

Avoid using fireplaces, candles, or vacuums. Clean dusty surfaces with a damp cloth and don’t smoke.

If you experience symptoms like severe coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, palpitations, nausea, or unusual fatigue, contact your doctor or go to urgent care. For life-threatening symptoms, call 911.

As a reminder, follow the ash clean-up instructions at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/wildfire/.

The following is recommended for pets:

Avoid leaving your pets outdoors, particularly at night. Pets should be brought into an indoor location, such as an enclosed garage or a house.

If dogs or cats appear to be in respiratory distress, they should be taken to an animal hospital immediately. Symptoms of respiratory distress for dogs and cats include coughing or gagging, difficulty breathing, including open mouth or increased noise when breathing (asthma like symptoms) Symptoms for cats are less noticeable.

Additional information can be found here: Wildfire smoke and animals | American Veterinary Medical Association.
