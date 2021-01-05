Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line

A traffic collision in which a vehicle hit a power line cut power to approximately 1,200 Sand Canyon residents Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to a traffic collision near the intersection of Sand Canyon and Live Oak Springs roads around 10:30 a.m., according to Inspector Henry Narvaez.

First-arriving units found a “vehicle versus a sheared pole,” Narvaez said.

“(There were) no reports of injuries — just the pole was injured,” he added.

Southern California Edison was alerted to the damaged line shortly after the crash, and Edison workers were on the scene as of 11:30 a.m., working to evaluate the situation, per Edison officials.

The outage, which began minutes after the crash, initially cut power to 2,418 Edison customers, though Edison officials were able to partially restore power to about half just minutes later, according to Edison spokesman Reggie Kumar.

By noon, approximately 250 customers remained affected by the outage, Kumar added