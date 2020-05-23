[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Premier Lacrosse League, Chipotle to Honor Saugus LAX’s Graduating Athletes
| Saturday, May 23, 2020
Saugus High School Lacrosse
Photo credit: Saugus Lacrosse Foundation social media account.

 

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) has announced the launch of Virtual Senior Day presented by Chipotle, a social initiative that recognizes high school seniors who missed out on their final season of lacrosse due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The event will include a special shout out to the lacrosse team from Saugus High School.

In addition, current PLL star and former Saugus High standout Kyle Hartzell will be delivering a personal video message to the Saugus High players, offering words of wisdom and encouragement as they embark on the next step of their athletic and educational careers. Chipotle and the PLL will be honoring an outstanding group of Centurions who are graduating athletes, including:

Nick DePaco

Andrei Mojica

Carson Costanza

Rocco Lepore

Nathan Miller

Trent Burke

Kobe Iniguez

Ben Garcia

Austin Thompson

As part of the partnership, the PLL and Chipotle will be sending video messages from the game’s top stars to high school seniors who are playing for their respective alma matters. Over twenty-five PLL stars are slated to participate in Virtual Senior Day, including Paul Rabil (Atlas LC), Trevor Baptiste (Atlas LC), Rob Pannell (Atlas LC), Myles Jones (Redwoods LC), and Connor Farrell (Chrome LC). Videos will see each PLL athlete acknowledge graduating seniors and offer words of encouragement to the respective players as they embark on the next step of their careers. The PLL is additionally inviting the larger lacrosse community to share their stories of their high school playing days using the hashtag #ChipotleSeniorDay. Select submissions will be featured on PLL social channels throughout the duration of the campaign.

“Senior Day serves as a memorable moment for all athletes across the country and I’m saddened that this year’s class will miss out on it,” says PLL Co-Founder & Atlas LC midfielder Paul Rabil. “In light of this pandemic’s limitations, we’ve come up with the idea to create a Virtual Senior Day that could leverage the shareability across social and our players as influential alums to high school seniors everywhere. With Chipotle as our partner, we’re able to generate local support inclusive of special giveaways across the country. Let’s recognize all high school seniors and help make their day go viral.”

“At Chipotle, we take immense pride in supporting local athletes and providing them easy access to real, nutritious food,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “With the sports world turned upside down, we wanted to team up with the PLL to honor outstanding student athletes and help the entire lacrosse community get excited about the future of the game.”

About Premier Lacrosse League
The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is a men’s professional lacrosse league in North America, composed of seven teams rostered with the best players in the world. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group composed of Joe Tsai Sports, Brett Jefferson Holdings, The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and other top investors in sports and media. The PLL season is distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Sports Group. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague) and YouTube (YouTube.com/PLL).

About Chipotle
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of March 31, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 85,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.
