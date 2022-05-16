Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary

Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Premier Workspaces was founded in 2002 in Irvine, as Premier Business Centers with the acquisition of 9 shared workspace locations from American Office Centers, which was in bankruptcy. Since then, Premier has expanded across the country, with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Since the beginning, the company has prioritized making flexible workspaces available to growing businesses.

“When we opened our doors 20 years ago, the landscape was completely different,” says Jeff Reinstein, CEO of Premier Workspaces. “I attribute our anniversary this year to our strong business model, dedicated team, and incredible clients.”

Since 2002, the real estate footprint of Premier Workspaces has continued to expand. All the while, they have empowered businesses to expand into new areas by providing workspace for remote employees and supporting the shift toward the emerging hub-and-spoke office model. As of April 2022, Premier Workspaces manages over 1.5 million square feet of workspace in 12 states (plus the District of Columbia), 21 counties, and 53 cities. Over the years, they have managed workspaces of all sizes, from 6,000 square feet to 53,692 square feet.

Challenges and resilience

Premier Workspaces stayed strong during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing clients with safe, flexible office solutions, including private offices, team spaces, serviced meeting rooms, virtual office plans, and more.

Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales & Marketing, is proud of how the Premier Workspaces team has handled the challenges of the past few years. “We quickly responded to the pandemic with a plan that protected the health and safety of our employees, clients, and guests,” she says.

By putting increased focus on flexible workspaces to meet demand, Premier Workspaces has survived — and thrived — during the pandemic. “Flexible workspaces are a natural fit for the new normal,” Fuller says, “and we’re well-equipped to meet the moment with beautiful, white-labeled space that’s designed to represent clients well.”

Looking forward to the future

Premier Workspaces is committed to providing safe, amenitized, flexible workspaces for businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprise companies.

Director of Real Estate Michael Pollack is optimistic about the years to come. “Based on current trends, demand for flexible workspace will only increase,” he says. “That’s why we’re a preferred partner of top landlords across the country — our model allows them to easily implement flexible workspaces in their existing projects and new developments.”

In a changing business landscape, Premier Workspaces is confident in their ability to adapt to the evolving needs of working professionals nationwide. As company leadership looks at the next 20 years of growth and prosperity, they’re excited to offer a balanced portfolio of products designed for the new working world.

About Premier Workspaces

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) operates one of the largest privately owned executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Since 2002, Premier Workspaces has owned or operated 134 locations comprised of 2.4 million square feet of commercial office space.

