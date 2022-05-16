header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 16
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
| Monday, May 16, 2022
Premier Workspaces
This Premier Workspace is located at
25101 The Old Road, Santa Clarita, 91381.


Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Premier Workspaces was founded in 2002 in Irvine,  as Premier Business Centers with the acquisition of 9 shared workspace locations from American Office Centers, which was in bankruptcy. Since then, Premier has expanded across the country, with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia. Since the beginning, the company has prioritized making flexible workspaces available to growing businesses.

“When we opened our doors 20 years ago, the landscape was completely different,” says Jeff Reinstein, CEO of Premier Workspaces. “I attribute our anniversary this year to our strong business model, dedicated team, and incredible clients.”

Since 2002, the real estate footprint of Premier Workspaces has continued to expand. All the while, they have empowered businesses to expand into new areas by providing workspace for remote employees and supporting the shift toward the emerging hub-and-spoke office model. As of April 2022, Premier Workspaces manages over 1.5 million square feet of workspace in 12 states (plus the District of Columbia), 21 counties, and 53 cities. Over the years, they have managed workspaces of all sizes, from 6,000 square feet to 53,692 square feet.

Challenges and resilience

Premier Workspaces stayed strong during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing clients with safe, flexible office solutions, including private offices, team spaces, serviced meeting roomsvirtual office plans, and more.

Amy Fuller, SVP of Sales & Marketing, is proud of how the Premier Workspaces team has handled the challenges of the past few years. “We quickly responded to the pandemic with a plan that protected the health and safety of our employees, clients, and guests,” she says.

By putting increased focus on flexible workspaces to meet demand, Premier Workspaces has survived — and thrived — during the pandemic. “Flexible workspaces are a natural fit for the new normal,” Fuller says, “and we’re well-equipped to meet the moment with beautiful, white-labeled space that’s designed to represent clients well.”

 

Looking forward to the future

Premier Workspaces is committed to providing safe, amenitized, flexible workspaces for businesses of all sizes, from individuals to enterprise companies.

Director of Real Estate Michael Pollack is optimistic about the years to come. “Based on current trends, demand for flexible workspace will only increase,” he says. “That’s why we’re a preferred partner of top landlords across the country — our model allows them to easily implement flexible workspaces in their existing projects and new developments.”

In a changing business landscape, Premier Workspaces is confident in their ability to adapt to the evolving needs of working professionals nationwide. As company leadership looks at the next 20 years of growth and prosperity, they’re excited to offer a balanced portfolio of products designed for the new working world.

To see where Premier Workspaces has locations, click here: View locations

To schedule a personal tour of a property, click here: Schedule a tour

About Premier Workspaces

Premier Workspaces (http://www.premierworkspaces.com) operates one of the largest privately owned executive suite, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and the District of Columbia.  Since 2002, Premier Workspaces has owned or operated 134 locations comprised of 2.4 million square feet of commercial office space.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
05-16-2022 Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
05-12-2022 May 24: VIA Luncheon Highlighting Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
05-11-2022 May 25: VIA, American Family Funding Summer BBQ Party
05-11-2022 May 22: AAA Santa Clarita Summer Travel Expo
05-11-2022 May 18: Chamber Commemorates Valencia Acura’s 25th Anniversary
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District will meet Wednesday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a Board Self-Evaluation Workshop.
May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop
May 18: Annual Retirement Recognition to Precede Hart Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The board will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m.
May 18: Annual Retirement Recognition to Precede Hart Board Meeting
Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 16 - Sunday, May 22.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
L.A. County ‘Parks at Sunset’ Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month
Parks are not just good for your physical health, but your mental health. Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Why We Rise for Parks at Sunset to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Green spaces, physical activity and social connectivity play a powerful role in overall well-being.
L.A. County ‘Parks at Sunset’ Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month
May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night
Impulse Music Co. is hosting a Music and Comedy Night Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night
Dr. Abner Chou Assumes Full-Time Role as TMU President
After serving in the position on an interim basis for the past year, Dr. Abner Chou has assumed the role of full-time president of The Master’s University and Seminary.
Dr. Abner Chou Assumes Full-Time Role as TMU President
Monday COVID Roundup: Residents Encouraged to Layer Safety Precautions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 additional deaths and 3,489 new positive cases Saturday, 2,707 new cases Sunday and 1,941 new cases Monday countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: Residents Encouraged to Layer Safety Precautions
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
COC
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
In-person high school graduations will be held at all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Graduations start May 20 and end June 3.
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Friday COVID Roundup: High Transmission Across L.A. County, Most Cases Since Feb. 18
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,025 new cases countywide, with 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,022, county case totals to 2,907,721 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,979, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Friday COVID Roundup: High Transmission Across L.A. County, Most Cases Since Feb. 18
Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes
Running from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
CalArts Board of Trustees Confer Emeritus Status Upon Faculty
The California Institute of the Arts Board of Trustees have awarded 14 admired, acclaimed and longtime faculty members emeritus status in recognition of their contributions to CalArts.
CalArts Board of Trustees Confer Emeritus Status Upon Faculty
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
The College of the Canyons Baseball team saw eight cougars receive All-Western State Conference, South Division honors for the 2022 season.
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild
"Something Rotten: The Broadway Musical (Rated PG) opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. Opening night is Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until its scheduled closing on June 18.
May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Diné artist, composer and California Institute of the Arts alum Raven Chacon (Music MFA 2004) was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "Voiceless Mass." Diné means "the people" in the Navajo language. Chacon is the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: