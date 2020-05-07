[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
| Thursday, May 7, 2020
Valencia Acura Prepares to Reopen
Maintenance worker Rene Martinez sprays BioPledge AntiMicrobial Protection spray on the interior of a car at Valencia Acura on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.

While West Coast Music Academy has been able to remain open for business through the quarantine by offering virtual classes, owner Jeff Novack says his staff has been in talks regarding how to begin safely offering in-person lessons when the time comes.

“What we’re planning on doing is we’re going to let the parents know that we’re going to open in phases,” Novack said, “so we might not have everybody at the school at once. We might gradually have a few teachers and then add a few more in. And, we’re still going to give them the option of doing the online lessons if they are more comfortable doing that.”

Novack said they also plan on following the Centers for Disease Control’s health guidelines, as cleaning and sanitation are a priority for a business such as theirs that uses shared equipment.

The staff will be tasked with cleaning highly touched surfaces and equipment in between lessons, while a third-party cleaning crew will be coming in weekly to do a deep sanitization, Novack said.

“We’re going to be outfitting all the staff with face masks, and we have infrared thermometers so we can take everyone’s temperature when they show up,” he added.

In addition, they plan on only allowing student drop-offs and removing all the chairs from their lobby to allow for physical distancing.

Greg Pinker, co-owner of Voodoo Vinyl in Newhall, closed his shop a few days before Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order closing nonessential businesses.

“We didn’t feel that we were being responsible by having people in the store and possibly getting them sick, so we closed a little bit earlier,” Pinker said.

Though they’ve tried to do some online sales, that hasn’t been going very well, according to Pinker. “Records tend to be something that people want to hold and look at.”

Even so, they are starting to prepare for some semblance of a reopening.

“(We’re) starting to catalogue our records, so we can at least get what we don’t already have up online and we’re ready,” Pinker added. “So, we hope to have some ability to do this a little bit more proactively online and have the curbside (pickup).”

Still, Pinker’s business, like many others that reside on Main Street in Newhall, rely on foot traffic.

“All of the restaurants bring in the foot traffic, all the events that happen, (and) without those, that’s definitely going to impact us,” he said.

Though employees at Graymar Heating & Air Conditioning are often working in homes or businesses, the only significant change they’ve seen is the implementation of wearing masks and gloves everywhere they go, according to owner Justin Siegen.

“As far as our industry goes, not really much has changed,” Siegen added. “(Our) equipment is all machine manufactured and everything usually comes pre-sealed or wrapped.”

Still, employees are instructed to keep their own health and safety a priority.

“When we go into somebody’s house, we’re wearing gloves and masks, (and) we expect the same from them,” Siegen said.

Corporate employees at Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, a Newhall toy manufacturer that specializes in custom toys, gifts and plush, have been working remotely and plan on continuing to do so for however long is necessary.

“It’s actually worked out OK,” CEO David Socha said. “If business was better, it would have been fine, but business is rough. There’s no doubt about it.”

He, like many other retailers, hope that business will begin to pick up again as restrictions are lifted. “People need to go into stores and shop because there’s a lot of retailers on the brink of closing.”

With schools remaining shut for the time being, Socha expects to continue working with his employees to figure out when they’ll be able to return to work.

When they do choose to bring their employees back to the office, things will be different, and like most workplaces, sanitization will be a top priority, according to Socha.

“There is no real normal anymore,” he said. “Normal is maybe that (the office) is open, but I’m a germophobe, so it’s going to be full-fledged masks, gloves if they need it, lots of sanitizer around.”

Other Santa Clarita-based manufacturers, like Shimtech Industries, an aerospace components manufacturer, were deemed essential and able to remain open, though significant changes were made, as employees are often working in close quarters.

“We put a really big emphasis on hygiene, and I think this is true of every business,” CEO Brian Williams said during a webinar hosted by the SCV Chamber of Commerce and SCV Economic Development Corp. Wednesday. “In our case, we have a lot of machines that are making these parts, so we physically moved all the machines to create more spacing.”

Shimtech employees who can work remotely are doing so, while those required to come in have been split into three shifts and given staggered breaks and meals to reduce crowding.

While Santa Clarita-based Bocchi Laboratories, a personal care products manufacturer, had its product volume dropped by 60% overnight, they were fortunate to have an alcohol supply for a product that allowed them to pivot their assembly lines into manufacturing much-needed hand sanitizer.

“Our goal from the very beginning was to provide employees with a safer work environment than what they find outside the plant,” Bocchi Labs President Joe Pender said during the webinar.

That being said, they, too, have implemented much of the typical workplace changes, such as requiring temperature checks and altering shift times, but they have even gone as far as installing physical barriers between employees, according to Pender.

Valencia Acura co-owners Don and Cheri Fleming are excited about being able to bring back the second half of their team.

“I think we have sort of felt like we’ve had one leg chopped off by being able to have service open and not really have sales open,” Cheri Fleming said. “I look forward to calling a few of my salesmen who we unfortunately had to let go because they could not be doing sales as usual, but I know they want to come back to work, and I think we’re ready.”

That being said, they’ve utilized the closure as time to plan for their reopening. The dealership has undergone a deep cleaning, they’ve purchased new cleaning equipment for the cars, rearranged furniture to allow for physical distancing and employees have implemented public health guidelines.

“We have great new habits, and I think we will be making our customers feel very safe and secure,” Cheri added.

Signal Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.

Valencia Acura Prepares to Reopen

Maintenance workers Eugenio Ramirez, left, and Leonel Guerra clean the showroom at Valencia Acura on Wednesday. Dan Watson/The Signal
05-07-2020 Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
05-07-2020 Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
05-06-2020 NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
05-06-2020 Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
05-06-2020 Contract COVID-19 On the Job? You May Be Eligible for Workers’ Comp
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
03-23-2020 Valencia Developer FivePoint Posts Pre-COVID19 Earnings
11-06-2019 California Resources Corp. Reports 3Q 2019 Results
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
CRY America Accepting Video Submissions for Virtual Song, Dance Competition
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
Preparations Underway to Reopen SCV Businesses
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
California Facing Fiscal Nightmare as Budget Shortfall Could Reach $54 Bil.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — With millions already jobless, California’s pandemic-induced recession is on pace to shatter previous downturns and could lead to a record $54 billion budget shortfall, state officials warned Thursday.
Checklist for Seniors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors should be adequately prepared for the pandemic long-run with this checklist and access to services
Pitchess: 88 Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19; 2K Under Quarantine
Between two facilities located on the Pitchess Detention Center campus, there are close to 100 inmates who have been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19, and close to 2,000 under quarantine.
County Walks Back Mother’s Day Park Closures
As COVID-19 is a fluid crisis with rapid changes affecting parks facilities, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation continues to assess operations daily in consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on necessary safety precautions.
City, Henry Mayo Officials Gather to Celebrate National Nurses Day
The Santa Clarita City Council, along with executives at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and public safety officials, showed support for the community’s medical workers in a celebration of National Nurses Day on Wednesday night.
County Registrar Opens Mobile Voting Center at COC
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is giving aid to the Santa Clarita community by helping them cast their ballots for the 25th congressional district special election in the midst of the shelter-in-place order.
Newsom Declares May 7, 2020, ‘Day of Prayer’
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Thursday declaring May 7, 2020, as a “Day of Prayer” in the State of California.
Hart District’s New Grading Policy Provides Students Credit/No Credit Option
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board adopted, with a 5-0 vote, a new grading policy for the entire district Wednesday, giving students the option to change how they’re graded and preventing them from receiving a “D” or “F.”
Today in SCV History (May 7)
NextSCV, Westfield Valencia Town Center to Host Job Fair
NextSCV, the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s young professional council, will partner with Westfield Valencia Town Center to host a community-wide job fair
L.A. County to Ease Safer-at-Home Restrictions Friday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will begin to ease the “Safer-at-Home” public health order on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the state’s guidelines to begin to open select businesses and open-space areas, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Wednesday.
Applications Now Open for CSUN Cares for Students Grants
Eligible California State University, Northridge students can now apply for and access grants — made possible by the CARES Act passed last month by Congress — to alleviate the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Wednesday: 58,815 Cases, 2,412 Deaths
California has had 58,815 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,412 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Princess Cruises Scuttles Remaining 2020 Summer Season
Due to reduced air flight availability, the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its pause of global ship operations through the end of the 2020 summer season.
L.A. County Wednesday: 641 SCV Cases, Henry Mayo Reports 6th Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 851 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths, with 641 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, where a sixth death was reported by Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
