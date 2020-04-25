Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Uploaded: , Saturday, Apr 25, 2020

By Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Every one of us is eager to ease “Safer at Home” restrictions so we can return to normal life. Our residents have made immeasurable sacrifices — personally, emotionally, and financially. I’m immensely thankful that you’ve adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases.

We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.

This will not happen all at once, but in stages as our public health experts deem it appropriate. The Department of Public Health has set four benchmarks before we can lift restrictions, seen above.

When we meet these guidelines, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, thank you for your patience and compliance. Your commitment to your health, and to the well-being of your family and neighbors, has gotten us this far and will continue to propel us forward.

 

Kathryn Barger represents Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District.

 

No Comments for : Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

    Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

    3 mins ago
  • Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger

    Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger

    58 mins ago
  • 1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

    1 hour ago
  • WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19

    WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19

    1 hour ago
  • County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers

    County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers

    2 hours ago
  • Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply

    Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (April 25)

    Today in SCV History (April 25)

    13 hours ago
  • April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’

    April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’

    20 hours ago
  • L.A. County Friday: 1,035 New Cases, 52 Deaths; Min. 363 in SCV

    L.A. County Friday: 1,035 New Cases, 52 Deaths; Min. 363 in SCV

    20 hours ago
  • ‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers

    ‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.