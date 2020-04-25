Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Every one of us is eager to ease “Safer at Home” restrictions so we can return to normal life. Our residents have made immeasurable sacrifices — personally, emotionally, and financially. I’m immensely thankful that you’ve adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases.

We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.

This will not happen all at once, but in stages as our public health experts deem it appropriate. The Department of Public Health has set four benchmarks before we can lift restrictions, seen above.

When we meet these guidelines, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, thank you for your patience and compliance. Your commitment to your health, and to the well-being of your family and neighbors, has gotten us this far and will continue to propel us forward.

Kathryn Barger represents Los Angeles County’s 5th Supervisorial District.