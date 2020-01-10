[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Fremont
Prescription Drugs: California Eyes Launch of Its Own Label
| Friday, Jan 10, 2020
prescription drugs

As part of an effort to combat the rising costs of prescription drugs, California will negotiate with drug manufacturers to create the Golden State’s own label of generic drugs, officials announced Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that the effort will bring pharmaceutical costs down for residents while offering them bargaining power with drugmakers.

“A trip to the doctor’s office, pharmacy or hospital shouldn’t cost a month’s pay,” Newsom said. “The cost of health care is just too damn high, and California is fighting back. These nation-leading reforms seek to put consumers back in the driver seat and lower health care costs for every Californian.”

He is expected to formally introduce the plan Friday at the unveiling of his proposed state budget.

Newsom has long pushed for using the state’s purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices for residents while furthering the goal of increasing transparency in price-setting. After his inauguration, Newsom signed an executive order facilitating a single-purchaser program that allows California cities and counties to bargain directly with drug companies.

Los Angeles County, which is one of the state’s largest public buyers of prescription drugs, was the first local government to sign up for that program. MediCal, the state’s Medicaid program which serves over 13 million Californians, budgeted $8 billion for pharmacy services in the previous fiscal year.

In a statement Thursday, Newsom’s office said California will partner with or more makers of generic drugs to manufacture select drugs for residents and other partners, making it the first state in the U.S. to launch such an effort.

With the state’s generic drug brand increasing competition in a new single market, drug prices are expected to go down, according to Newsom’s office. Participants in the market will include MediCal, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the marketplace Covered California, private insurers and others who will combine their purchasing power.

“Drug manufacturers would have to bid to sell their drugs – at a uniform price – in the California market,” a state memo on the plan said Thursday. “California would invoke a most-favored-nation clause in the manufacturer price bid, which would require manufacturers to offer prices at or below the price offered to any other state, nation, or global purchaser if they wish to sell their products in California.”

Newsom signed a bill this past October barring drug companies from paying competitors to keep generic drugs off the market. The first-in-the-nation bill outlaws a common industry practice known as “pay-for-delay” which the Federal Trade Commission estimates costs U.S. pharmaceutical consumers $3.5 billion annually.

Under the plan announced Thursday, California will also launch the Office of Health Care Affordability to promote equity in health services statewide while cutting administrative costs and lowering health care costs.

Part of that office’s plan includes investing in preventative health programs and boosting efforts to keep low-income residents with the most need in their communities instead of in expensive hospital and emergency room beds.

Newsom has also pushed a plan that includes allowing young adult undocumented immigrants to receive coverage up to age 26 under the state’s subsidized low-income health care program.

— By Martin Macias Jr.
Frazier Park Man ID’d as Driver Killed After Car Plunged Off Embankment
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
To help local manufacturers and business owners, Next Point Bearing Group will host a free open house at its Valencia office on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 23: Local Businesses Invited to Free Open House at Next Point
LA County Lauds Feds’ New ‘Family First Transition Act’
LA County's Department of Children and Family Services applauds passage of the Family First Transition Act, or FFTA, a new federal law that will help support vulnerable children and families.
LA County Lauds Feds’ New ‘Family First Transition Act’
California Takes First Step Toward Legal Sports Betting
California lawmakers on Wednesday held their first hearing on sports betting in the state, collecting information from the legalized gambling industry, integrity advocates and representatives from sports leagues.
California Takes First Step Toward Legal Sports Betting
Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe
If you are a spouse or you know a veteran in need, please refer them to Blue Star Ranch, Serving Our Nation’s Veterans with Equine Assisted Therapy.
Our Veterans, A Silent Majority | Commentary by Nancy Zhe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
Fremont
March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event
As always the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends.
March 12: SCVEDC’s Economic Outlook Event
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Newhall Ranch Road, Rye Canyon
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal traffic collision after a vehicle plunged down an embankment Thursday in Valencia.
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision Near Newhall Ranch Road, Rye Canyon
New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch a new event series in 2020 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
New ‘Scenes’ Music Series to Highlight Music From Around the World
Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84
LANCASTER — The Cougars had four starters reach double figures, including a team-high 20 points from freshman Christopher Bradford, but it wasn't enough as College of the Canyons finished on the wrong end of an 84-80 conference loss to host Antelope Valley College.
Cougars Fall Short to Antelope Valley 80-84
Cougars Earn All-American Honors
Wide receiver Alonzell Henderson and center Jordan Palmer are representing College of the Canyons as selections to the 2019 California Community College Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA) All-America Team, headlining a class of honorees that also includes four All-State Team selections.
Cougars Earn All-American Honors
Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence
Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 1 and Canyon Country Medical Offices were recognized Tuesday for earning the Kaiser Permanente Garfield Distinction Award for achievement in operational excellence.
Kaiser Santa Clarita, Canyon Country Recognized for Culture of Excellence
Lady Cougars Basketball Begin Western State Conference Play
After an up-and-down month of December in which College of the Canyons knocked off two of the state's top-ranked teams but finished with a losing record, the Lady Cougars are set to begin Western State Conference (WSC) play on Wednesday.
Lady Cougars Basketball Begin Western State Conference Play
SCCS Boys Soccer Falls to Heritage Christian 10-4
It has been 23 days since the Santa Clarita Christian School (SCCS) boys soccer team has played. On Wednesday, the Cardinals hosted Heritage Christian at Central Park in their first game since the holiday break and the first game of the New Year.
SCCS Boys Soccer Falls to Heritage Christian 10-4
Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Lady Matadors Open Big West Conference with Home Games Against Hawai’i & UCI
NORTHRIDGE - CSUN (5-9) opens Big West Conference women’s basketball play this week with a pair of home games.
Lady Matadors Open Big West Conference with Home Games Against Hawai’i & UCI
Jan. 12-Jan.19: SCE to Pull Wire; Lane Closures Expected in Rye Canyon Area
Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, Southern California Edison will pull wire and install new conductors at the Pardee Station on Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Work is anticipated to take five days to complete, though road protection measures are planned to be in place until Sunday, Jan. 19.
Jan. 12-Jan.19: SCE to Pull Wire; Lane Closures Expected in Rye Canyon Area
Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie
Gary Condie earned the title of the Santa Clarita Valley Man of the Year and died after giving generously to the community for many years.
Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie
Local Officials React to Newsom’s Proposed $1.4B Plan to Tackle Homelessness
City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County officials expressed appreciation for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest push to tackle homelessness across California, which includes a proposed $1.4 billion plan for affordable housing and preventative health care services.
Local Officials React to Newsom’s Proposed $1.4B Plan to Tackle Homelessness
Castaic Community Faces Uphill Battle Against Gas Station Development
Due to current zoning laws, the Castaic community is fighting an uphill battle as they oppose the development of another gas station, according to Los Angeles County officials.
Castaic Community Faces Uphill Battle Against Gas Station Development
Three Bakersfield Men Arrested After Deputies Observe “Suspicious” Male
While sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the 27000 block on The Old Road Tuesday morning around 12 a.m., they observed a “suspicious” man approaching different patrons at gas pumps, and the incident resulted in three arrests, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release.
Three Bakersfield Men Arrested After Deputies Observe “Suspicious” Male
State Superintendent Recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Human trafficking is a pandemic that crosses all demographic, racial, and socioeconomic lines.
State Superintendent Recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
