Presenters Lineup Grows for 92nd Oscars Telecast Feb. 9

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced additional presenters for the 92nd Oscars telecast set to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.

The presenters lineup includes Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

“We’re excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year’s movies,” said Howell Taylor and Allain. “Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.”

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. “Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet” will air at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

