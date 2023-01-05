Prestigious Travel Organizations Recognize Princess Cruises for Excellence

Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise line, continues to be recognized for excellence, earning top honors from prestigious travel organizations for its superior product offerings, exceptional service and outstanding relationships with travel advisors.

From being named Best Alaska Cruise Line and Top Travel Advisor Partner to travel advisor training programs and continued accolades for its revolutionary MedallionClass experience, Princess Cruises honors spanned a broad spectrum of categories.

Here’s a look at the most recent awards presented to the line:

Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards

Princess sailed off with three Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards last month. The award winners, one for each of 82 categories, represent the best of the best of the travel industry. The nominees and award recipients were chosen in two rounds of voting by Travel Weekly’s audience of travel professionals. These widely recognized, coveted awards are presented annually to the industry suppliers who led the way in product and service during the past year.

– Best Cruise Line: Alaska – This year marks the 17th annual win for Princess in this category. As the leading cruise line in Alaska, Princess delivers unforgettable vacations and is the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients.

– Best Shipboard Tech – All Princess ships offer the Princess MedallionClass Experience, enabling everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

– Best Travel Advisor Educational Program – After launching in 2006, Princess Academy quickly became recognized as the richest and most valuable travel advisor training program in the cruise industry. Offered free of charge and accessed conveniently from home or office, Princess Academy enables advisors to increase their Princess expertise so they can knowledgably present the experience to their clients.

Travvy Awards

During the 8th Annual Travvy Awards, Princess received six honors including two gold awards. The awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry by honoring travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements.

– Best Cruise Line by Destination: Alaska – Gold Award

– Best Cruise Line by Destination: Australia/New Zealand/South Pacific – Gold Award

– Best Cruise Line by Destination: Asia – Silver Award

– Best Cruise Line by Destination: Hawaii – Silver Award

– Best Cruise Ship: Premium (Discovery Princess) – Silver Award

– Best Cruise Ship: Mid-Size (Coral Princess) – Bronze Award

AAA/CAA

Princess earned top honors in three different categories from AAA/CAA, based on surveys of AAA/CAA members in which they were asked to rate cruise lines in a variety of categories with Princess earning more votes than any other cruise operator for its respective awards.

– Best in Marketing – The honor recognizes Princess’ strategic initiatives designed to promote the brand to travel advisors through a variety of channels, including its popular webinars featuring Vice President of Sales Carmen Roig and its well-read digital newsletter that provides regular updates on the company and its operations to thousands of travel advisors each week.

– Best in Travel Agent Services – This award recognized the valuable toold and resources Princess provides to travel advisors to hone their sales skills and ultimately grow their business.

– Partner of the Year – Finally, Partner of the Year acknowledges the line’s intensive efforts at helping AAA/CAA advisors achieve both short- and long-term successes, while acknowledging the hard work put forth by the company to ensure working with Princess is seamless, easy and hassle-free.

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized by our travel advisor partners with these prestigious awards,” said Cal Almaguer, senior vice president of sales and service strategy operations. “While all distinctly unique, they represent highly regarded product offerings and we’re proud to be recognized by and partner with these three valuable players in the travel industry.”

