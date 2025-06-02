Preventing Pollution to Santa Clara River, Santa Clarita Groundwater

What is dry weather runoff? Typically, when we think of water runoff, we might think of the water that’s generated by a rainstorm. However, runoff can also be produced during dry weather by overwatering plants, leaving sprinklers on for too long or hosing down sidewalks. This water flows downhill, utilizing gutters and the storm drain system, until it reaches the Santa Clara River.

Did you know that as the water runs through the storm drain system, it can transport just about any pollutant it comes in contact with? Pollutants such as pesticides, bacteria from pet waste, litter or motor oil, is carried by water directly to the Santa Clara River. Due to the river’s naturally sandy bottom, the water can absorb into the ground, carrying the dissolved pollutants with it. This process can ultimately lead to the contamination of our groundwater.

What can you do to prevent pollution to the Santa Clara River and our groundwater?

– Act Responsibly: Bag pet waste right away and place in a garbage container, take care of any automotive fluid leaks from your car, use pesticides and fertilizers wisely by not applying before rain events and turn off sprinklers for at least 48 hours after application.

– Make Every Drop Count: Minimize wasted water by setting sprinkler timers to shorter times, use a bucket when washing your car and avoid hosing down sidewalks and driveways. Did you know you can eliminate the guesswork of sprinkler timers AND qualify for a rebate from SCV Water by installing a smart irrigation system? Visit YourSCVWater.com.

– Share with Others: Encourage friends and neighbors to know where their water goes. Share the tips above to help discourage water runoff and help keep the river clean. The more we all share this valuable information, the cleaner our community will be!

For more information on water quality and conservation, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

