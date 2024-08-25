Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.

Now available for booking, guests can choose from more than 90 voyages sailing to every region of the Caribbean from two Florida cruise ports.

“Princess continues to expand access to our world-class premium experience now operating from eight North America homeports. With ships now departing from both Central Florida and South Florida, it’s easier and more convenient than ever to set sail aboard the iconic Love Boat,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Highlights of the summer 2026 Caribbean season include:

Port Canaveral – Cruising roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Caribbean Princess offers sailings to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean on 7-day cruises that can easily be combined to see both regions on 14-day Caribbean Adventurer sailings, including:

6-Day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos: Nassau, Amber Cover and Grand Turk.

7-Day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos: Nassau, Princess Cays, Amber Cover and Grand Turk .

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico: Cozumel, Cosa May and Roatán (Mahogany Bay).

7-day Eastern Caribbean with Puerto Rico: San Juan, Amber Cove and Grand Turk.

Ft. Lauderdale – Offering sailings that visit all regions of the Caribbean in the summer including, Eastern, Southern and Western, Regal Princess sails 7-day Eastern or Western Caribbean itineraries, or an 8-day cruise Southern Caribbean. Guests who want a longer vacation to visit multiple regions can sail on a combination cruise for 14 days:

8-day Southern Caribbean with ABC Islands: Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. Guests can take advantage of extended port stays with More Ashore in Aruba and Curaçao, offering more time to explore the islands.

7-day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas: Princess Cays, Amber Cove, Grand Turk.

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico: Cozumel, Belize City, Roatán (Mahogany Bay).

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas: Princess Cays, San Juan, St. Thomas.

Princess also sails two Southern Caribbean Islander cruises at the start and end of the season, including:

Caribbean Princess 13-day Southern Caribbean Islander: From Ft. Lauderdale to Port Canaveral: Princess Cays, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, San Juan, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Nassau.

Regal Princess 14-day Southern Caribbean Islander: From Ft. Lauderdale to New York: Curaçao, Aruba, Grenada, Barbados, Dominica, St. Maarten, San Juan.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

