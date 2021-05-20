header image

1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
| Thursday, May 20, 2021
Princess Cruises

Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.

 

Departing July 25 through September 26, 2021, round-trip Seattle, seven-day cruises, onboard Majestic Princess, a MedallionClass ship, will be open for sale on May 21, 2021. These cruises will visit signature ports, glaciers and attractions in Alaska including:

 

– Glacier Bay National Park – this 3.3-million-acre world-renowned landmark — a UNESCO World Heritage site features the magnificent Margerie Glacier

– Juneau – the 49th state’s capital city, with the chance to see humpback whales and Mendenhall Glacier

– Skagway – this Gold Rush-era town is home of the White Pass Scenic Railway

– Ketchikan – this quaint seaside port is known for its infamous Creek Street and as the salmon capital of the world

 

“We have been working towards this moment to return to service for over a year and starting with our Alaska cruise vacations is incredibly gratifying. We would like to offer our sincerest appreciation to Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Congressman Don Young, and Governor Mike Dunleavy for their tireless efforts on behalf of the many small businesses that are the backbone of Alaska tourism,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “In addition, we would like to thank our long-standing partners at the CDC, and in both Alaska and the Port of Seattle who helped make this happen. Our passion has always been to provide our guests with a truly remarkable travel experience. We are thrilled to be able to do that again, safely with confidence.”

Plans for these itineraries to fulfill our obligations under the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) are expected to be approved as are final instructions from CDC. Princess is continuing its return-to-cruising preparation already underway.

Dining, entertainment and shore excursion details are currently being finalized and will be communicated in the coming weeks.

“The return of the cruise industry to Alaska is great news for anyone hoping to experience the rugged beauty of the Last Frontier,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “More importantly, it signals a hopeful new chapter for the dozens of communities and tens of thousands of Alaskans who rely on cruise industry partners to help them share Alaska with the world.”

 

These Princess cruises to Alaska are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

 

Cruise with Confidence

As of now and subject to change as CDC guidance, medical, and public health guidance evolves, the line’s Cruise Health program provides steps to enhance public health. Please check regularly, as there will be updates as new procedures are finalized and existing protocols may evolve.

 

Updates to the cruise line’s Cruise with Confidence program are also being implemented, providing peace of mind for booked guests who may encounter an unexpected trip cancellation or interruption due to COVID-19. Guests can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for any cancellation fees and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method. As an enhanced benefit, guests may cancel and receive the same Future Cruise Credit and refund within 30 days all the way to sailing day if they test positive for COVID-19. Full details can be found here.

 

Princess Medallion Class Vacation

Majestic Princess offering TrulyTouchless experiences with more ways to support physical distancing and personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols.

 

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) -driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board Majestic Princess, including:

– Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

– Keyless stateroom entry

– Completely contactless commerce

– Simplified safety training

– On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

– Guest service requests via mobile device chat

– Location-based gaming and wagering

– Entertainment content via smart devices

Majestic Princess offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease.

To accommodate this restart, all remaining roundtrip Seattle cruises on Emerald Princess, including Alaska Inside Passage and a Northern California Coast cruise will be cancelled. For guests booked on a cancelled Alaska voyage, Princess will offer to move and give priority for Majestic Princess cruises departing the next day in 2021. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25 USD) or a full refund to the original form of payment. Requests must be received through this online form by June 30, 2021, or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.

These Alaska cruises start at $799 per person for Princess Savers and $1,079 for Princess Plus fare that includes drinks, Wi-Fi and crew incentive, and through June 30, as part of the Indulge at Sea promotion, guests can receive up to $200 onboard spending money per stateroom.

 

Cruises can be booked through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

 

 

# # #

 

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.”  In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.

 

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.
