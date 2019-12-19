[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
| Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Princess Cruises
Ryan and Trista Sutter with Gavin MacLeod during Ruby Princess Naming Ceremony, November 2008.

 

Due to popular demand, Princess Cruises, the international premium cruise line known for its legacy of romance, announced a second Valentine’s Day (West Coast) cruise departing from Los Angeles to Mexico, to break the Guinness Book of World Records title for the largest multi-location vow renewal.

Officiated by the very first Bachelorette couple Trista and Ryan Sutter, the ceremony will take place onboard MedallionClass-ship, Royal Princess, setting sail from Los Angeles February 10-15, 2020, on a five-day, round-trip cruise to Mexico that includes an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas, home of Lover’s Beach.

This newly added Cabo San Lucas Getaway cruise coincides with the previously announced MedallionClass-ship, Regal Princess Valentine’s Day cruise, a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage sailing from Ft. Lauderdale from February 9-16, 2020. Couples on Regal Princess will renew their vows in a ceremony officiated by Gavin MacLeod, who portrayed the endearing Captain Stubing with his television daughter, Jill Whelan, who played Vicki, serving as matron of honor.

The mass renewal of vows ceremonies will take place simultaneously on February 11, 2020, with two official Guinness World Records Adjuducators on each ship to verify the record.

The very first couple to marry from The Bachelorette, Trista and Ryan Sutter met and fell in love in 2002, when she was America’s first Bachelorette, on the most popular reality dating show in television history. The couple wed on December 3, 2003, drawing over 26 million viewers, making it one of the most-widely viewed episodes in all of reality television. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary serving as the godparents of Ruby Princess in 2008. The couple currently resides in Vail, Colo., with their two children Max and Blakesley.

“We’re honored to officiate this world record title attempt, renewal of vows ceremony onboard Royal Princess, reminding couples about the importance of making time to celebrate romance and their love for one another,” said Trista Sutter. “Ryan and I are also celebrating 16 years of marriage this year and know first-hand that a cruise is the perfect way to reconnect with one another.”

Additional romantic touches and activities will be available on both cruises, offering the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2020.

Interested couples are encouraged to book now by contacting their travel advisor, calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com. To learn more about celebrating special occasions with Princess, visit princess.com/Celebrations.

About Princess Cruises
One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.”

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, “Come Back New Promise” – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line’s onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction – Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025.
