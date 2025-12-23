header image

December 23
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
| Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
Princess Cruise Rose Parade float

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, embraced a cherished maritime tradition in a uniquely festive way, celebrating a symbolic christening of its Rose Parade float with a ceremonial break of a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila.

The christening took place at the Pasadena facilities of Artistic Entertainment Services, the acclaimed builder behind the float’s intricate floral and signature design.

This symbolic gesture honors the cruise line’s nautical heritage while introducing the float that will soon dazzle millions during the iconic New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses Parade.

Jill Whelan, Princess’ Celebration Ambassador pronounced, “I name this float Star Princess, may God bless her and all who cruise down Colorado Boulevard on her.”

Whelan landed her breakthrough role playing Vicki Stubing, the daughter of Captain Stubing, in six of the nine seasons of the ABC television series “The Love Boat” (1977–1986). She later guest starred on the revival “Love Boat: The Next Wave.” She has had numerous guest roles in TV shows and played Lisa Davis in the 1980 film “Airplane!” In 2015, she was hired as a celebrations ambassador by Princess Cruises.

The float brings to life Princess’ newest ship featuring its signature Sphere Class architecture including The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space atop the ship and sphere-shaped Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves.

Designed to evoke the awe and wonder of sailing through Alaska’s Inside Passage, the float celebrates the upcoming 2026 inaugural Alaska season for Star Princess.

Princess will bring “The Great Land” to life in vivid color and imagination. The float will showcase towering glaciers shimmering in icy blues, soaring bald eagles, spouting humpback whales and bears salmon fishing, all crafted from thousands of fresh flowers, seeds, bark and natural elements.

The design reflects the breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures and wildlife encounters that define a Princess Alaska cruise.

Famous for its brilliant sunshine and pageantry when much of the country is bundled up for winter, the Rose Parade attracts 800,000 spectators along its 5 1/2-mile route and more than 28 million . television viewers in the United States, with millions more watching around the world.

The New Year’s Day tradition features intricately crafted floral floats, spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units.

The Princess Cruises float, designed and built by Artistic Entertainment Services, measures approximately 55 feet long and 21 feet high and upon completion will be decorated with more than 300,000 flowers and natural materials.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.

Princess Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corp., moved headquarters for the international cruise line to Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita in 2001. It now plans to exit the Santa Clarita Valley and relocate its headquarters to south Florida in 2028.

