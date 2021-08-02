header image

August 2
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause
| Monday, Aug 2, 2021
Princess Cruises

Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on Sunday, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations. The ship became the line’s first ship to return to service, kicking off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing through Sept. 26, 2021. The round-trip, seven-day cruise visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.

In addition to visiting signature ports, glaciers and attractions, guests on board Majestic Princess this summer will enjoy authentic Alaska-themed activities offered throughout the award-winning “North to Alaska” program that brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. Signature specialty dining, Movies Under the Stars, production shows and Discovery@SEA programs are also available—from original musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians and original game shows, guests will be entertained while onboard Majestic Princess

“Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shaped the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities.”

This fall, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale. Starting between Sept. 25 and Nov. 28, 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Princess cruises sailings through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Princess MedallionClass Vacation

A significant part of the guest services experience includes the cruise line’s effortless and personalized Princess MedallionClass vacation.

Majestic Princess offers TrulyTouchless experiences with more ways to support physical distancing and personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) – driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization on board Majestic Princess. The cruise line just announced CrewCallTM service on demand is available on stateroom TVs as well as the MedallionClass app and leverages the innovative OceanMedallion wearable to guide a crew member to a guest’s exact location to be of service to the guest. Additional features include:

– Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

– Keyless stateroom entry

– Completely contactless commerce

– Simplified safety training

– On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere on board

– Guest service requests via mobile device chat

– Location-based gaming and wagering

– Entertainment content via smart devices

Majestic Princess offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favorite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favorite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

Cruise with Confidence

As of now and subject to change as CDC guidance, medical, and public health guidance evolves, the line’s Cruise Health program provides steps to enhance public health. Please check regularly, as there will be updates as new procedures are finalized and existing protocols may evolve.

Updates to the cruise line’s Cruise with Confidence program are also being implemented, providing peace of mind for booked guests who may encounter an unexpected trip cancellation or interruption due to COVID-19. Guests can cancel for any reason up to 30 days before departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for any cancellation fees and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method. As an enhanced benefit, guests may cancel and receive the same Future Cruise Credit and refund within 30 days all the way to sailing day if they test positive for COVID-19. Full details can be found [here].

Cruises can be booked through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

# # #

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.” In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion device, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

07-29-2021 Tejon Outlets Kickoff Back-to-School Shopping with Steep Discounts, Secret Gifter
07-29-2021 Valencia-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes on Discovery Gateway Office/Flex Condo
07-28-2021 SCV Day Celebrates With Job Fair, Boutique Expo
07-27-2021 SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight SCV’s Top 30 Plants for Landscaping
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil anchored Team USA to a silver medal in the women’s 4×100 medley relay in her final swim of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Saugus High Alumna Abbey Weitzeil Anchors Relay Team to Silver
Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer
Santa Clarita is known throughout the state and the nation as a beautiful, safe community.
Miranda: Enjoy All that Santa Clarita Is Offering This Summer
Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
Hart District Returning to In-Person Meetings; Public May Now Attend
Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Saturday morning that she’s planning to introduce a motion requiring all county employees “to get the vaccine or face weekly COVID testing.”
Hahn Announces Plan to Propose Vaccine Mandate for L.A. County Employees
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Today in SCV History (Aug. 1)
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Leona Cox
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday five new deaths and 3,606 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,884 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,884; L.A. County Continues Efforts Vaccinating Homeless
New Poll Finds Water Shortages, Drought are Californians’ Biggest Environmental Concerns
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California voters are anxious about the intensifying drought and dwindling water supply and nearly 80% believe climate change is fueling the fast start to the wildfire season, according to a statewide poll released Wednesday.
New Poll Finds Water Shortages, Drought are Californians’ Biggest Environmental Concerns
Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74
With a heavy heart, Gibbon Conservation Center announced that Chris Roderick, long-time GCC Board Member, passed away on July 24, 2021.
Longtime Gibbon Center Board Member Chris Roderick Dies at 74
COC Awarded Nearly $75K Grant for Bee Research
College of the Canyons has received a $74,707 Campus as a Living Lab (CALL) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide opportunities for underrepresented community college students to engage in undergraduate research focusing on native bees.
COC Awarded Nearly $75K Grant for Bee Research
Community Encouraged to Explore City Hall’s ‘Moments of Zen’ Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to host “Moments of Zen” as the latest art exhibition featured in City Hall’s First Floor Gallery, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.
Community Encouraged to Explore City Hall’s ‘Moments of Zen’ Art Exhibit
SCV Nonprofit Holds Annual Back to School Bash for Foster Youth
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) held its fifth annual Back to School Bash, where students received backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming semester, and for the first time also featured a career fair featuring eleven speakers from the FYI community who explained their jobs and career qualifications.
SCV Nonprofit Holds Annual Back to School Bash for Foster Youth
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit several Los Angeles County beaches, including beaches near Hyperion, to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Public Health Extends Water Use Warning for L.A. County Beaches
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Los Angeles County is holding a free, drive-thru Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Collection on Saturday, July 31, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station.
July 31: Free Drive-Thru Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup
Health, Education Experts Address Ways to Invest New Funding into Safe In-Person Learning
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar on Thursday for local educational agencies (LEAs) and education partners to lead a discussion on how schools can use new state and federal funding to invest in strategies that will facilitate a safe and impactful return to in-person learning.
Health, Education Experts Address Ways to Invest New Funding into Safe In-Person Learning
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,772; L.A. County Stresses Importance of Vaccines Against Delta Variant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 17 new deaths, including one in the Santa Clarita Valley and 3,248 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,772 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 29,772; L.A. County Stresses Importance of Vaccines Against Delta Variant
Tejon Outlets Kickoff Back-to-School Shopping with Steep Discounts, Secret Gifter
With the reinstatement of in-person instruction this Fall, the Outlets at Tejon is excited to help students, teachers, and parents with all their back-to-school shopping.
Tejon Outlets Kickoff Back-to-School Shopping with Steep Discounts, Secret Gifter
Leticia Buckley Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture (Arts and Culture) has announced Leticia Rhi Buckley has joined its Arts Commission, L.A. County’s longstanding advisory body for the arts.
Leticia Buckley Joins L.A. County’s Arts Commission
Valencia-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes on Discovery Gateway Office/Flex Condo
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Andrew Ghassemi of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, are pleased to have represented the seller in the recent sale of this ±4,828-square-foot office/flex condo in a prime Valencia location.
Valencia-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes on Discovery Gateway Office/Flex Condo
Equipment Failure Cause of Saugus Power Outage
More than 2,400 Saugus homes were impacted by a power outage that began shortly after midnight Thursday morning.
Equipment Failure Cause of Saugus Power Outage
