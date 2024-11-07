header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 7
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Princess Cruises Debuts 131 Day Circle Pacific Cruise Early 2026
| Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
Coral Princess At Sea

Princess Cruises announces the cruise line’s most destination-rich voyage ever offered with its new 131-day Circle Pacific Voyage departing January 2026 and visiting 60 ports in 19 countries around the Pacific Ocean.

This voyage replaces the previously announced 2026 World Cruise to bypass the Red Sea and surrounding region.

On sale now, this new itinerary aboard Coral Princess departs Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2026, and sails through Hawaii, French Polynesia, the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia, before continuing north on a tour of Asia highlighted with an extensive journey through Japan, followed by a Pacific crossing to experience the natural wonders of Alaska. Finally, after cruising southbound along the scenic Pacific Coast, the adventure culminates in Los Angeles on May 16, 2026. Guests may also choose a shorter 115-day roundtrip voyage from Los Angeles, departing Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2026, as well as shorter segments sailing in various regions.

Iconic destinations await including Auckland, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Fiji, Osaka, Singapore, Sydney and Tahiti with many late-night stays to enjoy the most time in port.

The decision follows extensive consultations with global security experts and government authorities to ensure Princess upholds the highest standards of safety while delivering an exceptional travel experience.

“This Circle Pacific Voyage is more than just an itinerary, it’s an invitation to explore some of the Pacific’s most iconic and remote destinations in a single, unforgettable journey,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “We’ve crafted this route to showcase the beauty, culture, and diversity of 19 countries, from the volcanic shores of Hawaii to the bustling streets of Bangkok and the serene landscapes of Alaska.”

Guests who book the full 131-day or 115-day voyage by Tuesday, Dec. 31, will receive the ultimate in early booking perks including:

Princess Premier Package, offering:

Free Premium Beverages (unlimited up to $20 each)

Free Unlimited Specialty Dining

Free Crew Appreciation

Free MedallionNet Max WiFi (up to four devices per guest)

Free Unlimited Juice Bar and Specialty Coffees

Free Premium Desserts

Free Unlimited Fitness Classes

Free Photo Package (unlimited digital + three prints)

Up to $500 Onboard Credit

Free EZair Airfare (for guests 1 & 2):

Economy (balcony accommodations)

First Class (Mini-suite and Suite accommodations)

Free transfers from Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami International Airports

Those booking shorter segments also receive perks, including onboard credits and Captain’s Circle Discounts. Full details are available here: www.princess.com/worldcruise

Princess is contacting those guests who already booked the originally released 2026 World Cruise with details of compensation, updating their bookings and related policies.

Coral Princess Amenities and Entertainment

With enrichment speakers, destination experts, ambassadors, performers and theatrical productions, Coral Princess brings each destination to life through immersive onboard programming. These thoughtfully crafted experiences, combined with an expertly curated itinerary, ensure a truly memorable voyage, including:

Cultural Enrichments: Language classes, dance lessons (tango, salsa, waltz and more), destination-based arts & crafts, instrument lessons (ukulele, mandolin and penny whistles) and locally inspired culinary offerings, cocktails and wine.

Destination-Specific Events: Folkloric shows highlighting traditional entertainment for various ports like Honolulu and Auckland; Destination-themed deck and sailaway parties, trivia and Princess Book Club, reading novels set in the countries visited.

Guest Lecturers: Art and history experts; maritime and WWII historians, bridge lecturers and destination ambassadors from various destinations.

Additionally, the exclusive Princess MedallionClass vacation experience delivers exceptional, personalized experiences typical of small ships, while enjoying the best large-ship amenities. With expedited boarding, located loved ones anywhere on the ship, enhanced service like having whatever they need delivered, guests can spend more time connecting with each other and the destinations they visit and doing what they love on their Princess vacation.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-(800)774-6237 or by visiting www.princess.com.

Dec. 2: Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event
The Child & Family Center has announced its Merry Mocktail Winter Wonderland Event Monday, Dec. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 21: All For Kids Offering Virtual Orientations for National Adoption Month
All For Kids is celebrating National Adoption Month by seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library
Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.
Nov. 10: Child & Family Center, First Presbyterian Church Collab for Workshops
Parents and caregivers are invited to Empowered Families Workshops hosted by the Child & Family Center’s Prevention and Outreach team in collaboration with First Presbyterian Church of Newhall beginning 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 with a workshop on Social Media and mental health.
Samuel Dixon Awarded 1.1 Million Grant for SUD Program
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has announced that it was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to add new services that will include substance use disorder treatment programs.
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will host its annual holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Nov. 21: Salt Creek Grille, Veteran Services Collaborative Host Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative has announced the "Bringing it Home" fundraiser, an exclusive wine and hors d'oeuvre event hosted by Salt Creek Grille, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21.
USPS Announces Holiday Mailing, Shipping Dates
The U.S. Postal Service announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for holiday mail and packages. The following are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy Location Closes Due to Power Shutoffs
Due to projected power shutoffs related to the current wind advisory, the Child & Family Center’s Centre Pointe Pkwy location, will be closed for in-person services beginning 5 pm Wednesday
Upcoming Lane Closures on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road
Beginning Wednesday, November 13, crews will begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.
CHP Receives Grant to Combat Adult Distracted Driving in California
The California Highway Patrol is proud to announce it received a $350,000 grant to address the growing issue of distracted driving on California roads.  
City of Santa Clarita Named 2024 Most Business-Friendly City Finalist
The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation has once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita as a finalist for the prestigious 2024 "Most Business-Friendly City" award in the category of large cities (population over 60,000).
Animal Care and Control Urges Emergency Pet Preparedness
The County of Los Angeles is experiencing critical fire weather and is under a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag advisory from now until Friday evening. .
Santa Clarita Non-Profits Invited to Apply for 2025-2026 Funding Cycle
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce the release of the 2025-2026 Notice of Funding Availability and has scheduled informational meetings for organizations interested in applying for 2025-2026 Community Development Block Grant funding.
CSUN-al Garden Class to Get Ready for Fall Planting
California State University, Northridge’s CSUN-al Gardening series returns this month just in time to prepare for fall planting.
Supes Support Expansion of Tax Credit Program for Entertainment Sector
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath
Nov. 23: “Bella Notte” Italian Night Comes to Santa Clarita
Local educational performing arts charity Mission Opera, together with Oksana Foundation and Bella Cucina Italian Restaurant, is excited to announce “Bella Notte,” a new monthly event starting this Fall that blends the worlds of Italian fine dining, live opera, and community support.
CSUN Named a Fulbright HSI Leader For a Fourth Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Nov. 9: Free Successor Trustee Training Workshop
Thompson Von Tungeln Trust and Estate Lawyers will host a free successor trustee training workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, Calif. 91355.
No. 12 Canyons Outlasts Moorpark College 27-21
No. 12 College of the Canyons football scored 24 points, highlighted by a 95-yard kickoff return from sophomore Da'Marrie Smith, in what turned out to be a decisive second quarter to outlast visiting Moorpark College 27-21 on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Cougar Stadium.
2024 General Election Santa Clarita Races
Unofficial election results for the 2024 General Election as of Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11:21 p.m.
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
