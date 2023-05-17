Princess Cruises Debuts First-Ever Summer Colonial Heritage Voyages

For the first time ever, the Valencia-based Princess Cruises will offer a series of Colonial Heritage itineraries featuring Yorktown, Va., part of Virginia’s Historic Triangle, along with stops at the history-rich Charleston, S.C., Boston and Halifax aboard Island Princess sailing round-trip from New York next summer.

In addition, The Love Boat is expanding its popular Canada and New England cruise and cruisetour program offering guests a chance to witness regal trees boasting rich shades of red, purple, orange and yellow, plus colonial history, stunning lighthouses, fresh seafood enjoyed in quaint seaside villages aboard Emerald and Enchanted Princess in 2024. Select cruises also feature stops in three Greenland ports, home to stunning landscapes including magnificent fjords and unique and varied wildlife.

Debuting in 2024, Princess’ new summer Colonial Heritage itineraries from New York City are highlighted by the cruise industry’s first-ever stops in Yorktown, a historically significant town that serves as the gateway to Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown, the first permanent English settlement in the Americas.

The voyages are a lead up to Sestercentennial celebrations marking the 250th birthday of the United States making this can’t-miss sailing for history buffs. Charleston, Boston and Halifax are also included in Island Princess’ 10- and 11-day itineraries which take place in June 2024. These voyages go on sale on May 25, 2023.

Princess is also offering a number of “firsts” on its 2024 Canada & New England sailings, including a unique 17-day itinerary aboard Emerald Princess that combines the best of the East Coast with three day-long visits to ports in incredible Greenland, with opportunities to view massive glaciers and experience interesting cultural and sightseeing opportunities. These sailings complement the line’s leading fall foliage departures that attract “leaf peepers” the world over with roundtrip seven- to 17-day cruises sailing from Boston, on sale now.

“The upcoming 2024 Canada & New England cruise and cruisetour program is highlighted by the debut of new summer Colonial Heritage voyages with visits to Yorktown and cruises sailing in and out Boston,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We know history buffs and seafood enthusiasts are going to love this collection of enticing voyages that tell the story of our American and Canadian history.”

The 2024 Canada & New England cruise and cruisetour season includes 27 total departures from Boston, New York, Québec and Ft. Lauderdale, visiting 25 destinations with 11 itineraries, sailing on three cruise ships; Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess and Island Princess. Voyages include:

Seven-Day Cruises

Canada & New England – Emerald Princess – Seven Days: Roundtrip from Boston, visiting Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) and Portland. Cruises depart July 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 2024.

Canada & New England – Enchanted Princess: Roundtrip from New York, visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (for Acadia National Park), Halifax and Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy – only on select cruises). Cruises depart Aug. 24, 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26, 2024.

10-17-Day Cruises

Colonial Heritage – Island Princess – 10/11 days: Roundtrip from New York visiting Charleston, Boston, Halifax, Newport (on select cruises) and Yorktown. Cruises depart June 4; June 14; June 25, 2024.

Classic Canada & New England – Emerald Princess – 10 days: From Boston to Québec (More Ashore overnight) with stops in Portland or Rockland, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island) and Saguenay. Cruises depart August 28; Sept. 17; Oct. 7, 2024.

Classic Canada & New England – Emerald Princess – 10 Days: From Québec (More Ashore overnight) to Boston, visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy) and Portland. Cruises depart Sept. 7, 27, 2024.

Classic Canada & New England – Emerald Princess – 11 Days: From Québec (More Ashore overnight) to Boston, visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy) and Portland. Cruise departs July 3, 2024.

Canada & Colonial America – Emerald Princess – 14 Days: From Ft. Lauderdale to Québec (More Ashore overnight) visiting Charleston, Yorktown, New York City, Newport, Boston, Sydney (Cape Breton Island) and Saguenay. Cruise departs June 19, 2024.

Canada & Colonial America – Emerald Princess – 14 Days: From Québec (More Ashore overnight) to Ft. Lauderdale, visiting Halifax, Portland, Boston, New York City, Yorktown and Charleston. Cruise departs Oct. 17, 2024.

Greenland & Canada – Emerald Princess – 17 days: Roundtrip from Boston visiting three ports in Greenland – Nuuk, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik – plus Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Corner Brook, St. Anthony (Newfoundland) and St. John’s (Newfoundland). Cruise departs Aug. 11, 2024.

Options for guests wishing to spend more time exploring historic cities and monuments include two in-depth cruisetours, combining a scheduled 2024 cruise with multiple days on land, including:

Historic America Cruisetour, with seven nights on land guests visit U.S. Capital Washington D.C., Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in Philadelphia and the Gettysburg Battlefield.

The Maple Explorer Cruisetour – brings guests to beautiful Niagara Falls; exciting cities like the capital of Canada, Ottawa, and French-flavored Montréal with guided tours of the Canadian Museum of Civilization, dazzling cathedrals and the historic 19th century Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring world-class dining, award-winning entertainment, casinos, pools, fitness centers, and spas, all elevated by exclusive Princess MedallionClass service.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website.

