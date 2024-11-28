Princess Cruises Debuts New Love Boat Ad Campaign

Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, is setting sail on a wave of nostalgia and star power with its new global advertising campaign, “Love Boat by Hannah,” featuring Ted Lasso’s Emmy-winning actress and musical theater sensation Hannah Waddingham. Bringing her powerhouse vocals and signature charm, Waddingham reintroduces audiences to one of TV’s most recognizable theme songs: The Love Boat.

The original “Love Boat” series, which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986, became a pop culture phenomenon, turning the show’s catchy theme into an anthem of romance and adventure. In the new ad campaign, Waddingham reimagines the song, adding a modern twist while celebrating the iconic legacy that helped make Princess Cruises a household name.

Filmed in dazzling, cinematic style by acclaimed director Dave Laden of Hungry Man and created with the expertise of Princess Cruises’ agency of record, Terri & Sandy, the campaign follows Waddingham as she enjoys the lavish delights aboard a Princess cruise. Whether she’s belting out the theme song while sipping artisanal cocktails, lounging by the pool, communing with dolphins, savoring gourmet cuisine, or drifting off to sleep during a massage, Waddingham brings humor and elegance to every scene.

To bring new life to the legendary track, Waddingham recorded her version at the famed Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, a music industry landmark that’s hosted the likes of ABBA, Bob Marley, Jay-Z, and Shakira. The studio’s storied walls lent a touch of musical magic to the performance, reminding everyone why The Love Boat theme remains as infectious today as it was in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Hannah Waddingham brings something truly special to one of the most recognizable theme songs in television history and Princess Cruises brand anthem,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “As Godmother of Sun Princess, she infuses the beloved tune with her extraordinary talent and playful energy, paying tribute to The Love Boat’s Hollywood legacy, which featured thousands of memorable guest stars. Her performance beautifully captures the timeless elegance and spirit of adventure that define the Princess Cruises experience.”

Earlier this year, Waddingham was honored as the Godmother of the brand’s new, next level Love Boat, Sun Princess, a prestigious title held by a distinguished roster of past godparents, including icons like Diana, Princess of Wales, Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren. Her role cements her place in Princess Cruises’ storied tradition of celebrating luminary women from around the world.

The “Love Boat by Hannah” campaign will roll out in a series of 60-, 30-, 15-, and 06-second spots across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Audiences can expect to catch these ads on connected TV, digital platforms and through a dynamic social media strategy. The flagship 60-second spot will even make a splash in U.S. cinemas, playing before highly anticipated blockbusters like Wicked and Gladiator 2.

Designed to resonate with both seasoned Princess cruisers and those curious about embarking on their first voyage, the campaign targets a diverse audience. Key demographics include digitally savvy adults, active seniors, families with teenagers, and multi-generational groups eager for shared adventures.

“Hannah Waddingham has a presence as powerful and radiant as the Sun Princess herself,” said JP Gomez, Creative Director at Terri & Sandy. “From start to finish, she brought brilliance and humor to the creative process, contributing clever, witty ideas that elevated the entire campaign. This production was a celebration of nostalgia blended with the sleek, contemporary elegance of the Sun Princess. We couldn’t have asked for better partners than Hannah and the Princess team.”

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

