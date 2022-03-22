header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
| Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Cal Almaguer will become Princess Cruises Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Strategy and Operations. Carmen Roig will become the new Vice President of Sales. Photo courtesy Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises announced a significant enhancement to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned cruise travel trade executives.

Cal Almaguer, a 38-year veteran of the cruise and travel industry, has joined the world’s leading international cruise line in the new role of senior vice president, sales and service strategy and operations, along with Carmen Roig who is joining Princess as its new vice president of sales.

“The addition of two exceptional sales, service and operations leaders like Cal and Carmen demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class service to the travel trade while modernizing the Princess omni-channel sales capabilities that will expose Princess to broader audiences and drive cruise bookings,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Under their leadership, Princess will elevate sales performance through unmatched trade relations and the deployment of new sales tool innovations in partnership with our Princess Experience and Innovation development team.”

Almaguer brings extensive cruise and travel industry sales experience as well as contact center expertise following his more than 20 years with Disney Destinations and he will oversee all Princess sales and vacation product distribution channels as well as the company’s contact center operations, reporting directly to Princess President John Padgett.

Almaguer previously led the domestic sales force supporting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney and Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii and also ran operations for Disney’s contact centers and travel company operations. His extensive cruise background also has included sales roles with Norwegian Cruise Line and Windstar Cruises, prior to joining Disney Cruise Line as a member of the launch team.

“Cal’s impressive career leading critical sales channels for some of the most dynamic vacation companies in the world is built on his passion for exceptional guest experience, belief in the power of the travel agency community and omnichannel consumer engagement,” said Padgett. “His deep understanding of the travel trade and enduring relationships, coupled with his extensive contact center experience make him the right strategic leader for our increasing sales efforts.”

“It’s an honor to be a part of the Princess brand, which is clearly at the forefront of guest experience innovation,” said Almaguer. “My focus will be to expand the principals of the Princess MedallionClass experience grounded in personalized and hassle-free service to all consumer and travel trade interactions.”

Joining Almaguer will be Roig, a venerable industry sales, marketing and community leader who now will direct Princess’s trade relationships, lead business development teams and also serve as the sales authority across all Princess sales modalities including web, contact centers and onboard.

In addition, Roig will bring new and innovative products and services to the trade that will enhance trade earning potential and expand Princess brand consumer demand. After more than 30 years of marketing, sales and cruise industry experience, including the past six heading marketing and sales for Crystal Cruises, she is returning to the Carnival Corporation family after beginning her career with Carnival Cruise Line in 1981. Roig also previously held sales roles with Azamara Club Cruises and Costa Cruises.

“Carmen’s proven track record of developing and implementing fully integrated and multi-dimensional sales and marketing campaigns with key accounts as well as leading high-performance teams matches perfectly with our desire to further energize our trade and overall sales efforts,” said Almaguer. “With Carmen at the helm, Princess is strongly positioned to elevate sales strategies, intensify channel engagement and maximize revenue productivity.”

After 29 years with Princess, seven of those overseeing travel agency sales, John Chernesky will become a Princess brand champion, a role that blends his considerable experience, industry relationships and media influence with his passion for social media and promotion. An early adopter and leader in the application of social media tools to maintain channel relationships, Chernesky will now be fully focused on heralding the Princess brand to consumers and trade with continuous social media engagement and activation at special events and new product launches.

“John’s unique ability to engage, inform and entertain both guests and travel industry partners alike, developed through many years sailing on Princess ships and managing travel agency sales makes him the perfect choice for a brand champion with a voice naturally infused with credibility and authenticity,” Padgett said.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-22-2022 Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
03-21-2022 SCV’s Female-Owned SchlickArt Recognized During Women’s History Month
03-21-2022 Remodeling Business Launches ‘Chefs for Ukraine’ Initiative
03-20-2022 Santa Clarita Job Center Reopens Walk-in Services
03-15-2022 Providence SFV Valley Hospitals Earn Top Award for Patient Safety Excellence
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 17 additional deaths and 429 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 14 New Cases in SCV, 429 Cases, 17 Deaths in County
March 24: Soundcheck Presents In Studio Performances from CJ May, Cook
Soundcheck is back and this season will feature exciting performances recorded live at the SCVTV studio. The season 4 premiere will showcase the electric stylings of CJ May, as well as the surf rock, groovy tunes of the trio Cook.
March 24: Soundcheck Presents In Studio Performances from CJ May, Cook
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Zoom Empower Hour with speaker Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out. The virtual meeting will be held April 6 at 6 p.m.
April 6: Zonta Club Empower Hour Features Cherise Charleswell from Journey Out
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
Impulse Shows at The Stage Door will host Singer-Songwriter Night on Saturday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Hear performances from local singer/songwriters Robert Gil, Janelle Safford, Zach Mohler, Monochrome, Leo Dolan and Audrey Scout.
March 26: Impulse Music Singer-Songwriter Night
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns to Central Park this summer with a line-up of new and familiar acts. These free concerts will be held on Saturdays at 7 p.m. beginning July 9 and running through Aug. 27. In an effort to support Santa Clarita Valley nonprofits by providing them with exposure to the community, the city of Santa Clarita allows eight nonprofits to showcase their organization at Concerts in the Park, one per concert.
April 1: Deadline for Nonprofits to Apply for Concerts in the Parks Partnership
Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to support the Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football program can support the team's popcorn fundraiser.
Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser
Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
California Institute of the Arts Center for New Performance announced Alpert Award-winning theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones has joined its leadership team as Producing Artist.
Daniel Alexander Jones Joins Leadership Team of CalArts Center for New Performance
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
The California poppies are in bloom at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The reserve is open to visitors daily from sunrise to sunset. The wildflower season generally lasts from as early as mid-February through May, with a variety of wildflowers creating a mosaic of color that changes daily.
Poppies in Bloom at Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve
March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs and the Los Angeles County Development Authority present a virtual meeting "Housing Is Key: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners."
March 24: Rent Relief Information for Property Owners
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
Princess Cruises announced a significant enhancement to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned cruise travel trade executives.
Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Two New Executives
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Wildland Weed Warriors, under the supervision of Santa Clarita city staff, needs volunteers to help restore vital habitat near Golden Valley Ranch Open Space by removing weeds and planting native chaparral plants.
Wildland Weed Warriors Needs Volunteers
Guaranteed Income Program Coming to L.A. County
Los Angeles County’s new guaranteed income program, Breathe, is one of the biggest in the nation. It will distribute $1,000 per month to 1,000 select eligible L.A. County residents for three years.
Guaranteed Income Program Coming to L.A. County
Grand Opening Held for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held the grand opening ceremony of the Pitchess Detention Center Emergency Vehicle Operations Center on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Grand Opening Held for Pitchess Emergency Vehicle Operations Center
Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
College of the Canyons competed at the second Western State Conference meet of the 2022 season on Saturday at Cuesta College.
Canyons Swim Places Ninth in Meet at Cuesta College
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
SCV’s Female-Owned SchlickArt Recognized During Women’s History Month
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, in celebration of Women’s History Month, is recognizing SchlickArt Photography and Video, a woman-owned business, as the 21st Senate District Small Business of the Month, as well as several well-known female community leaders.
SCV’s Female-Owned SchlickArt Recognized During Women’s History Month
Remodeling Business Launches ‘Chefs for Ukraine’ Initiative
Lenton Company, which has purchased several hundred sunflower seed kits to distribute to Antelope and Santa Clarita valley neighbors, announced Monday a local initiative intended to bring awareness and to direct donations to the World Central Kitchen in their “Chefs for Ukraine” efforts to feed refugees of the war in Ukraine.
Remodeling Business Launches ‘Chefs for Ukraine’ Initiative
March 27: John Boston Presentation at Rancho Camulos
Join John Boston, author, columnist, and local historian, at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.
March 27: John Boston Presentation at Rancho Camulos
Solo Art Show Featuring Laurie Morgan Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
Laurie Morgan will be exhibiting her solo art show, "The World Through My Eyes," at the Canyon Theatre Guild, from May 13 – July 11.
Solo Art Show Featuring Laurie Morgan Coming to Canyon Theatre Guild
March 24: ‘Mulasi’ Opens The MAIN’s Global Film Series
The MAIN, located at 24262 Main Street in Old Town Newhall, invites residents to delve into different cultures and countries during the “Through the Lens: Global Film Series.”
March 24: ‘Mulasi’ Opens The MAIN’s Global Film Series
Congressional Art Competition Now Accepting Submissions
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office is now accepting submissions to the annual Congressional Art Competition.
Congressional Art Competition Now Accepting Submissions
March 25: Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host a Plein Air Painting event Friday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area in Agua Dulce.
March 25: Plein Air Painting at Vasquez Rocks
April 1: Celebrate Kick Off at Canyon Country Community Center
Celebrate is an event series that honors cultures, customs and culinary wonders from around the world. Every first Friday from April to September, immerse yourself in a cultural celebration at the Canyon Country Community Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
April 1: Celebrate Kick Off at Canyon Country Community Center
CBS Seeks Superfans for New Kelsea Ballerini Show
CBS Television is looking to find die-hard Kelsea Ballerini fans from the Santa Clarita Valley for an episode of a multi-episode fan competition series.
CBS Seeks Superfans for New Kelsea Ballerini Show
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: