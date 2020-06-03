[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
99°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 3
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
| Wednesday, Jun 3, 2020
operations pause - ruby princess

Due to extension of the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Valencia-based Princess Cruises is extending its cruise operations pause with respect to the following voyages:

* All cruises sailing in and out of Australia through mid-September on Sea Princess, Majestic Princess, Sun Princess and Sapphire Princess;

* All cruises in and out of Vancouver and Seattle in September and October on Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Star Princess;

* Pacific and California Coast 7-day roundtrip cruises from San Francisco departing in September and October 2020 on Star Princess;

* All roundtrip cruises from Keelung, Taiwan, departing August 2020 on Majestic Princess;

Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages who have paid Princess in full will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare (not applicable on charter voyages).

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC is non-refundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

For Sea Princess, Sun Princess, and Sapphire Princess May and June sailings a different offer was provided.

In order to receive the above FCC no action is required.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by June 30, 2020, or guest will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-03-2020 Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
06-03-2020 Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
06-03-2020 California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
06-02-2020 July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
06-02-2020 Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
Every day, Lianne McMahon is reminded of how proud her dad was of her when she looks at a handwritten note from him that she keeps framed in her room.
COC Nursing Student Overcomes Setbacks to Reach Graduation
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Another SCV Death, 76 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 1,155 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 11th COVID-19 fatality.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Another SCV Death, 76 New SCV Cases
City Council Sets 4 p.m. Emergency Meeting to Discuss Possible Protest
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold an emergency meeting via Zoom at 4 p.m. Wednesday to address a possible protest demonstration Thursday afternoon in Valencia.
City Council Sets 4 p.m. Emergency Meeting to Discuss Possible Protest
June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita and the city's Art Commission are recognizing the recent milestone of 2020 graduates in a virtual “Graduation Cap Showcase,” with a deadline for entries extended to Monday, June 8.
June 8: Deadline to Enter Cap in City’s Graduation Cap Showcase
Hart Seniors Graduate in Drive-thru, Virtual Ceremonies
The Hart High School Class of 2020 graduated Tuesday in two special ceremonies for Hart seniors: a drive-thru graduation in the morning and a follow-up virtual ceremony in the evening.
Hart Seniors Graduate in Drive-thru, Virtual Ceremonies
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Los Angeles County officials have set a Wednesday curfew to be in effect countywide from 9 p.m. through Thursday at 5 a.m.
L.A. County Sets Wednesday Curfew at 9 p.m.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a statewide General Election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, and signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote in a safe, secure and accessible manner during the upcoming election.
Newsom Declares General Election, Orders Voting by Mail or In Person
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Black church leaders in Los Angeles marched to LAPD headquarters Tuesday in a sign of unity with the community after several days of unrest across the nation and a day after peaceful protesters and clergy members were tear-gassed outside the White House.
Church Leaders Rally L.A. Crowd in Protest of Police Violence
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Those who divide, threaten, insult and incite hate and animosity lack skill in leadership. When we work united as a team, we flourish. Divided, we fall.
Together As One | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
Due to extension of the closure of cruise ports in regions around the world and other factors impacting international travel, Princess Cruises is extending its cruise operations pause
Princess Cruises Extends Operations ‘Pause’ into Fall 2020
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
After serving the Santa Clarita Valley for 23 years as a Board member for the Newhall County Water District, Castaic Lake Water Agency and SCV Water, Tom Campbell resigned his position, effective May 27.
Campbell Exits SCV Water Board of Directors
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known for his environmental art pieces such as “The Umbrellas Japan-USA” installation in the Tejon Pass, died Sunday.
Christo, Artist Behind Umbrellas Project in Tejon Pass, Dies at 84
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Desperate to patch a COVID-19-sized budget hole, the California Legislature is warming to the once-taboo subject of sports betting and has begun handicapping its potential tax windfall.
California Moves Closer to Legalizing Sports Betting
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host a virtual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 7, from 11:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., via Zoom.
July 7: VIA’s Virtual State of the State
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 1,202 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,681 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 79 more than reported Monday.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 115,310 Cases Statewide, 1,681 SCV Cases
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a special (virtual) meeting on Wednesday, June 03, at 8:00 a.m.
June 3: Hart District Special (Virtual) Meeting
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
The Summer 2020 edition of Seasons magazine, the city of Santa Clarita’s quarterly recreation publication, is now online.
Seasons Summer 2020 Edition Now Online
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Smart phone cameras are invaluable in documenting truth and facts, in case they might be disputed in the future. All of us, including police or looters, should be aware you might be captured on someone’s phone committing a crime.
You’re On Candid Camera | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials said Tuesday they’re moving back the mall’s reopening as a precaution due to protests throughout Los Angeles County following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Westfield Taking Precautions Amid Protests; Pushes Back Reopening
L.A. County Extends Curfew
Los Angeles County has extended a curfew that will run Tuesday, June 2, at 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m.
L.A. County Extends Curfew
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has released a draft of its Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Los Angeles County.
County Seeking Public Comments on Draft Economic Development Strategy
VIA Launching Breakfast Club
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) is launching Breakfast Club, a member-exclusive program designed to provide a business coaching experience to working professionals delivered by industry experts and professional speakers on a wide range of topics.
VIA Launching Breakfast Club
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert as temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit are forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley through Wednesday.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Wednesday
%d bloggers like this: