July 22
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
| Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
pause

Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.

The extension impacts the following voyages:

* All cruises sailing in and out of Australia on Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sapphire Princess, Sea Princess, and Sun Princess through October 31, 2020.

* All sailings in Asia, Caribbean, California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal, South America & Antarctica, Japan, and Tahiti/South Pacific through December 15, 2020.

“We share in our guests’ disappointment in cancelling these cruises,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president, in a statement Wednesday. “We look forward to the days when we can return to travel and the happiness it brings to all who cruise.”

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages who have paid Princess in full will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

For guests who have not paid in full, Princess will Double the Deposit, providing a refundable FCC for the money currently on deposit plus a matching bonus FCC that can be used on any voyage through May 1, 2022. The matching bonus FCC is non-refundable, will not exceed the base cruise fare amount of the currently booked cruise and will have a minimum value of $100 per person.

To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor.

Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by August 31, 2020, or guests will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
A recent fire that badly damaged the Mission San Gabriel church in Southern California has brought to the surface 250-year-old sins of Spain and the Catholic Church — part of the complicated and often painful past woven into the fabric of the Golden State.
Mission San Gabriel Fire Sparks Sadness, and a Reckoning
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
Scammers are posing as contact tracers to get your personal identifying info, such as Social Security numbers, or financial info like your bank account number, Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs officials warned.
Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Even as the number of COVID-19 cases in California surges past 400,000 and the death toll tops 7,000, a group of parents sued the state Tuesday demanding the state reopen schools for business as usual this fall.
California Parents Sue Newsom to Reopen Schools
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
In an effort to continue providing students in the Santa Clarita Valley with educational resources, Temple Beth Ami is offering a free Hebrew school program with an innovative hybrid model.
Hebrew School Goes Virtual for Temple Beth Ami
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Following votes held Monday and Tuesday by the governing boards for the Newhall, Saugus Union and Sulphur Springs Union school districts, all five public school districts within the Santa Clarita Valley have officially postponed their return to physical campuses in the fall.
All 5 SCV Public School Districts Formalize Delayed Returns
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at shifting budget priorities to “revitalize” under-resourced and low-income communities in the county left the board and Sheriff Alex Villanueva at odds once again during Tuesday’s meeting.
Supes, Sheriff Continue to Face Off Over Budget Priorities
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested two men from Seattle at a Stevenson Ranch hotel on multiple weapons and drug charges last weekend.
SCV Deputies Arrest 2 Seattle Men on Multiple Weapons, Drug Charges
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce its commitment to support Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative, a unified effort to address the long-term impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities in the U.S. and around the world.
Valencia-based Lief Labs Announces Support of Vitamin Angels’ Healthy Futures Initiative
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: People Under 41 Driving New Infections Countywide, 3,991 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported by Public Health Tuesday (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 57% occurred in people under the age of 41 years old.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: People Under 41 Driving New Infections Countywide, 3,991 SCV Cases
July 22: Santa Clarita Public Library’s ‘Garbology’ Virtual Panel Discussion
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present the Book to Action: Garbology Discussion Panel on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.
July 22: Santa Clarita Public Library’s ‘Garbology’ Virtual Panel Discussion
L.A. County to Establish Antiracist Policy Agenda
Acting on a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda.
L.A. County to Establish Antiracist Policy Agenda
Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association for a virtual 2-Day Mixed Media / Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader, Friday, Aug. 28 - Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Aug. 28,29: Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Virtual Mixed Media/Collage Workshop
Supes Approve Spending Package to Fund COVID-19 Relief Measures
The Board of Supervisors has approved a $1.22 billion spending package to fund a broad range of essential services and relief measures to assist people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
Supes Approve Spending Package to Fund COVID-19 Relief Measures
COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
While the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered playhouses and theaters across the country, the College of the Canyons Theatre Department has found a way for the show to go on.
COC Theatre Department to Hold 3 Virtual Performances
Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance
Seniors picking up lunches at the SCV Senior Center’s Bella Vida Drive Thru were treated to a special performance by the Hart High School Dance Team. Elated guests watched the team’s spirited show filled with highly -skilled dance moves and fun choreography.
Seniors Treated to Special Hart High Dance Team Performance
July 22: County Probation Department Virtual Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Response
Join representatives from Los Angeles County’s Probation Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health Services, Department of Public Health and the Office of Education Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall discussing the response to COVID-19 in the County’s juvenile halls and camps.
July 22: County Probation Department Virtual Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Response
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, declared their support Monday should local school districts ask the state to allow them to resume in-person instruction.
Barger, Wilk Declare Support Should School Districts Request In-Person Learning Waiver
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
Santa Clarita Valley residents had the opportunity to visit a shut down Main Street in Newhall this past weekend as restaurants expanded their outdoor dining footprints into the street.
Newhall’s Main Street Shuts Down for Expanded Outdoor Dining
