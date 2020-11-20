header image

November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
| Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Sailing Operations Pause
Princess Cruises' Enchanted Princess.

 

Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global sailing operations in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to the resumption of U.S. cruise operations.

The pause will allow time for the estimated preparation needed for completing required activities prior to sailing and taking into consideration the temporary seven-day cap on itineraries that call at a U.S. port, the company said in a statement Friday.

The cruise operations impacted include the following:

* All cruises sailing through March 31, 2021;

* All cruises longer than seven days sailing in and out of United States ports through November 1, 2021.

Additionally, due to the uncertainty about when international travel restrictions might be lifted, Princess Cruises is extending its pause in operations for cruises departing in and out of Japan through June 25, 2021.

“We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the CDC health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “We also appreciate the continued support we have received from our guests, partners and travel advisors, reinforcing for all of us why we do what we do.”

Guests currently booked on these canceled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.

To receive the above FCCs, no action is required by the guest or their travel advisor. Alternatively, guests can request a full refund for all monies paid on their booking through this online form. Requests must be received by December 31, 2020, or guests will be registered for the Future Cruise Credit option.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at Information on Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
City of Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation officials said Friday that 149 small businesses within the SCV have been approved to receive one-time COVID relief grants of up to $5,000 per business as reimbursement for COVID-related expenses.
Santa Clarita, SCVEDC Award COVID Relief Grants to Small Businesses
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises is extending its pause in global sailing operations in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to the resumption of U.S. cruise operations.
Princess Cruises Extends Sailing Operations Pause into 2021
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter has recognized the Inclusive Play Area at Santa Clarita's Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 'Projects of the Year.'
Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
The Newhall School District has decided to allow preschool reopenings, giving their preschool program director the green light to reopen three preschool sites.
Newhall School District OK’s Preschool Reopenings
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday asked Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving and only celebrate with people they live with.
Health Officials Urge Americans to Stay Home for Thanksgiving
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Santa Clarita education officials from the Newhall School District said Thursday they’re taking “an abundance of caution” after multiple COVID-19 diagnoses were linked to the district office, on the corner of Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road.
COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Santa Clarita Education, Business Settings
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials’ plan to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities is expected to be significantly smaller as officials have proposed removing the gym and cinema features.
Proposed Costco Project at Town Center to Cut out Gym, Cinema
Pandemic Records Deadliest Week Yet as Cases Surge
The COVID-19 pandemic has reached a new grim milestone with more than 11,000 new daily deaths recorded globally for the first time this week over several days in a row, making it the deadliest week yet.
Pandemic Records Deadliest Week Yet as Cases Surge
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
With glistening lights and a flip of the switch Thursday evening, Santa Clarita City Council members sought to spread holiday cheer with a virtual version of Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Welcomes Holidays with Virtual Light Up Main Street Event
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Cases Countywide Since Pandemic Began
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 29 new deaths and 5,031 new cases of COVID-19, including 8,673 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Highest Number of Cases Countywide Since Pandemic Began
Newsom to Impose Limited Stay at Home Order
SACRAMENTO – In light of an unprecedented, rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Thursday a limited Stay at Home Order requiring generally that non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. in counties in the purple tier.
Newsom to Impose Limited Stay at Home Order
Academy Adds Seven New Members to Science & Technology Council
Linda Borgeson, Lois Burwell, Teri E.Dorman, Greg Hedgepath, Ujwal Nirgudkar, Helena Packer and Amy Vincent have accepted invitations to join the Science and Technology Council of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, bringing the Council’s 2020–2021 membership roster to 25.
Academy Adds Seven New Members to Science & Technology Council
Melody Ranch Attic Fire Quickly Doused
Firefighters knocked down an attic fire at motion picture studio Melody Ranch in Placerita Canyon on Thursday morning.
Melody Ranch Attic Fire Quickly Doused
New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announced Wednesday that LA North Studios, one of Santa Clarita's newest and largest soundstage facility and studio operators, has signed a five-year lease to take over 113,640 square feet at Building 5 at The Center at Needham Ranch.
New Soundstage Hub Coming to Needham Ranch
County’s Animal Care & Control Recognized for COVID-19 Response
The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) recently announced the recipients of its 2020 Challenge Awards spotlighting the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties.
County’s Animal Care & Control Recognized for COVID-19 Response
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
The Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) held a virtual Community Meeting recently for residents of the unincorporated Los Angeles County and participating agency recipients. The meeting collected input for the County’s 2021-2022 Action Plan and included presentations relating to homelessness, fair housing, and economic development.
County Seeking Community Input for 2021-2022 Action Plan
Hart District Names Fine, Zamora New Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has approved the recommendations to name Dr. Juliet Fine as the new principal of Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and Nina Zamora as the principal of Bowman High School.
Hart District Names Fine, Zamora New Principals
DMV Announces Extension of Learner’s Permits Expiring Through May 2021
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits with expiration dates through May 31, 2021, to give student drivers more time during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete the prerequisites needed for a provisional license, including 6 hours of behind-the-wheel instruction with a driving school and 50 hours of supervised driving practice.
DMV Announces Extension of Learner’s Permits Expiring Through May 2021
State Presents Draft Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was joined Wednesday by leading scholars and advocates for ethnic studies as the California Department of Education (CDE) presented its latest recommendations to the draft Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, a resource that once adopted will help educators to design coursework that elevates the stories and voices of historically marginalized populations who have contributed to our state and nation’s history.
State Presents Draft Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 36 new deaths and 3,944 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide as officials prepare to modify the county Health Officer Order to combat surges in transmission and hospitalizations.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Near 8,500; L.A. County Cases Total 348,336
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Effective Friday, November 20, Los Angeles County will tighten pandemic safeguards and restrictions as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase significantly.
L.A. County to Tighten Safeguards, Restrictions to Curb COVID-19 Spread
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
“Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in Lake Piru in Ventura County lake this past summer because a boat she rented with her son from the county did not have a ladder and other safety equipment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Son of Drowned ‘Glee’ Star Sues Ventura County Over Lake Piru Accident
%d bloggers like this: