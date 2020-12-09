Valencia-based Princess Cruises introduces a new Princess Promise, offering greater peace of mind to passengers during a cruise vacation.

Over the years, Princess guests have enjoyed warm and gracious service in an atmosphere of comfortable elegance. Princess team members provide exceptional service and with MedallionClass, a more personalized experience to ensure an unforgettable vacation.

Underscoring the cruise line’s already strong commitment to service, the Princess Promise reassures guests that Princess will ‘make it right’ for any onboard service that did not meet their expectations. This may include but is not limited to onboard credits, future cruise credits, or refunds.

Princess is also expanding its Book with Confidence policy which now allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans 30 days prior to the day of departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit. This flexible booking option is available for any cruise bookings made through March 2, 2021, on voyages departing through October 31, 2021.

“During this time, we’re all dreaming about our next cruise vacation and experiencing the wonder of new places, people and cultures,” said Deanna Austin, chief commercial officer, Princess Cruises. “When we set sail again our guests can feel at ease with the promise of a great cruise vacation and the flexibility of adjusting their bookings if their plans change.”

For even greater peace of mind, the cruise line also offers Princess Vacation Protection that will provide full vacation protection in the form of either a future cruise credit or a reimbursement of the normally non-refundable cancellation fees, depending on the reason for changed plans.

This program also covers guests during their cruise, including lost or damaged luggage protection, emergency excess medical expenses and emergency evacuation, and trip interruption coverage which provides a pro-rated refund if illness interrupts the cruise and extra costs associated with trip delays or interruptions.

Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from global health leaders in response to COVID-19 and assessing how they may impact future itineraries.

