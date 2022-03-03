Princess Cruises Modifies Itineraries into St. Petersburg, Russia

In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that call in St Petersburg, Russia with alternative ports.
Replacement ports will vary by itinerary, including popular destinations such as Stockholm, Sweden (overnight call); Visby, Sweden and Gdansk (Gdynia), Poland. Guests can remain booked on their long-awaited cruises, and have the opportunity to visit medieval architecture, world famous landmarks and natural beauty on these Northern Europe cruises.
The safety and security of guests is the company’s highest priority, and Princess will continue updating impacted guests and travel advisors as more information is available. Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.
The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these changes can be found online at Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement Thursday in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unveiling of his Care Court plan, which would empower Californians in crisis to access housing, treatment, and care.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department looks forward to hosting its sixth Women’s Fire Prep Academy Opening Day at the Department’s Cecil R. Gehr Memorial Combat Training Center, located at 1320 N. Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063, on Saturday, March 19, at 7 a.m.
College of the Canyons has received a $250,000 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative grant to fund construction pre-apprenticeships to train students with workforce-ready skills and serve the needs of the construction industry in the Santa Clarita Valley.
A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and the NBA and WNBA Properties means basketball fans can now proudly showcase their favorite NBA and WNBA teams during their MedallionClass vacation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 80 additional deaths, including one person between the ages of 12-17 and 1,626 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to restore Nuisance Abatement Teams to crack down on illegal public nuisance land cases and egregious code violators within unincorporated County communities.
Superintendent Thurmond today also partnered with Assemblymember Mia Bonta to introduce Assembly Bill 2465, a bill that would establish a grant program for community literacy and education enrichment through partnerships between schools and community-based organizations.
The College of the Canyons Pathway to Law School program, which provides a pathway to a law school education for students at the community college level,was awarded the California Leadership-Access-Workforce Diversity Champion award for 2022 during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 18.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year.
College of the Canyons continued its winning ways vs. two highly regarded programs on Saturday, first downing El Camino 3-2 and later defeating Cypress in a wild 15-11 affair to sweep another home doubleheader and push its win streak to six games.
In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.
