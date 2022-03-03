header image

Princess Cruises Modifies Itineraries into St. Petersburg, Russia
| Thursday, Mar 3, 2022

Princess Cruises has appointed Prag (Pragnesh) ShahIn light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that call in St Petersburg, Russia with alternative ports.

Replacement ports will vary by itinerary, including popular destinations such as Stockholm, Sweden (overnight call); Visby, Sweden and Gdansk (Gdynia), Poland. Guests can remain booked on their long-awaited cruises, and have the opportunity to visit medieval architecture, world famous landmarks and natural beauty on these Northern Europe cruises.

The safety and security of guests is the company’s highest priority, and Princess will continue updating impacted guests and travel advisors as more information is available. Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these changes can be found online at Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Salvation Army Seeking ‘Share the Warmth’ Donations
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps’ Homeless Community Program needs your help.
SCV Salvation Army Seeking ‘Share the Warmth’ Donations
Barger Backs Newsom’s Plan to Tackle Mental Health, Homelessness
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, released the following statement Thursday in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s unveiling of his Care Court plan, which would empower Californians in crisis to access housing, treatment, and care.
Barger Backs Newsom’s Plan to Tackle Mental Health, Homelessness
Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes
In ARTree's seascape painting class, you will learn how to create a beautiful acrylic seascape suitable for framing.
Register Now for ARTree’s Seascape Painting Classes
LACoFD Women’s Prep Academy Returns March 19
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department looks forward to hosting its sixth Women’s Fire Prep Academy Opening Day at the Department’s Cecil R. Gehr Memorial Combat Training Center, located at 1320 N. Eastern Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90063, on Saturday, March 19, at 7 a.m.
LACoFD Women’s Prep Academy Returns March 19
SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists
Being an artist can be a lonely hobby unless you share your skills and enthusiasm with others.
SCAA Membership Not Just for Active Artists
COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships
College of the Canyons has received a $250,000 grant from the California Apprenticeship Initiative grant to fund construction pre-apprenticeships to train students with workforce-ready skills and serve the needs of the construction industry in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Awarded $250K Grant to Fund Construction Pre-Apprenticeships
Princess Cruises Reaches Licensing Agreement with NBA, WNBA
A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and the NBA and WNBA Properties means basketball fans can now proudly showcase their favorite NBA and WNBA teams during their MedallionClass vacation.
Princess Cruises Reaches Licensing Agreement with NBA, WNBA
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research
The Santa Clarita Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society is invitng all to join their Spring 'FUNdraiser' with See’s candy.
Relay For Life’s Spring ‘FUNdraiser’ Sells Candy For Cancer Research
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Masking Mandate To Change March 4
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 80 additional deaths, including one person between the ages of 12-17 and 1,626 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Masking Mandate To Change March 4
Veg Fest SCV Reveals 2022 Date, Location
Veg Fest SCV announces its 2022 festival will be going down at Central Park on June 4, from 2-8pm.
Veg Fest SCV Reveals 2022 Date, Location
Supervisors Pass Motion To Restore Nuisance Abatement Teams
The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to restore Nuisance Abatement Teams to crack down on illegal public nuisance land cases and egregious code violators within unincorporated County communities.
Supervisors Pass Motion To Restore Nuisance Abatement Teams
State Superintendent Announces State Literacy Legislation
Superintendent Thurmond today also partnered with Assemblymember Mia Bonta to introduce Assembly Bill 2465, a bill that would establish a grant program for community literacy and education enrichment through partnerships between schools and community-based organizations.
State Superintendent Announces State Literacy Legislation
City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022
Old Town Newhall is the place to be on the third Thursday of the month, as the popular SENSES block parties return to Main Street.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2022
COC Wins Cal LAW Diversity Champion Award
The College of the Canyons Pathway to Law School program, which provides a pathway to a law school education for students at the community college level,was awarded the California Leadership-Access-Workforce Diversity Champion award for 2022 during a virtual ceremony on Feb. 18.
COC Wins Cal LAW Diversity Champion Award
SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2021/2022 Teachers of the Year. 
SCV Education Foundation Announces 21/22 Teachers of the Year
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak to Six
College of the Canyons continued its winning ways vs. two highly regarded programs on Saturday, first downing El Camino 3-2 and later defeating Cypress in a wild 15-11 affair to sweep another home doubleheader and push its win streak to six games.
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak to Six
SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit
Santa Clarita Artists Association will be presenting a four-day pop up event April 21-24.
SCAA Announces Artistic Evolution Exhibit
‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 One Story One City program officially kicks off Tuesday!
‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program
Castaic High Teacher Cody Kennedy Selected to Fly on SOFIA
The SETI Institute has selected 24 teachers from 13 states as 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors, including Castaic High School Science Department Chair Cody Kennedy.
Castaic High Teacher Cody Kennedy Selected to Fly on SOFIA
Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Bruce Fortine Slated for May 14
In recognition of his unwavering support to College of the Canyons throughout its five-decade history, the college’s Foundation will present Bruce Fortine with the prestigious “Silver Spur” Community Service Award.
Silver Spur Celebration Honoring Bruce Fortine Slated for May 14
Mustangs Bounce Back with Sweep Over Hope International
No. 12 TMU Men's Volleyball bounced back from consecutive losses to top-10 NAIA opponents by sweeping RV Hope International University 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday afternoon in Fullerton.
Mustangs Bounce Back with Sweep Over Hope International
