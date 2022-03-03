Princess Cruises Modifies Itineraries into St. Petersburg, Russia

In light of the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine, Princess Cruises is modifying itineraries on 24 cruises that call in St Petersburg, Russia with alternative ports.

Replacement ports will vary by itinerary, including popular destinations such as Stockholm, Sweden (overnight call); Visby, Sweden and Gdansk (Gdynia), Poland. Guests can remain booked on their long-awaited cruises, and have the opportunity to visit medieval architecture, world famous landmarks and natural beauty on these Northern Europe cruises.

The safety and security of guests is the company’s highest priority, and Princess will continue updating impacted guests and travel advisors as more information is available. Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

The most current information and instructions for booked guests affected by these changes can be found online at Impacted & Cancelled Cruises.

