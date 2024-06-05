header image

June 5
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Line Partner of the Academy of Country Music
Princess Cruises, the world’s most iconic cruise brand, today was named as the exclusive cruise line partner for the famed Academy of Country Music.

Kicking off May 16 at the 59th ACM Awards Show hosted by Reba McEntire, Princess celebrated Country Music’s Party of the Year at the ACM Awards red carpet, interviewing artists and nominees live from the Princess Stage.

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Princess Cruises will be the presenting sponsor for the recently introduced “ACM Live from the Red Barrel Lounge” series taking place at the Academy’s Headquarters in Nashville this summer, featuring exclusive performances introducing viewers to new and emerging country artists. The collaboration will feature special performances by some of the talented artists from the Red Barrel Lounge, welcoming them onboard select future Princess voyages.

“Princess is incredibly proud to partner with the ACM and to showcase the next big country stars,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “Country music has a special place in the hearts of many of our guests, and this partnership allows us to bring unparalleled experiences onboard to combine that love for cruising and country music in a unique and memorable way.”

In addition, Princess will be on site supporting the ACM Honors in August, celebrating special award honorees, off-camera category winners and the ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1964, and still the longest-running Country Music awards show, the ACM made history in 2022 as the first major award ceremony to exclusively livestream on Amazon Prime. The ACM has grown from a regional Southern California trade organization to a national powerhouse with its sights set on a higher purpose – improving lives by connecting fans, artists, and the industry. Today, the ACM is dedicated more than ever to promoting new artists, artists on the rise and established superstars, while supporting the good work of charitable causes nationwide through ACM Lifting Lives®.

Since the first cruise from Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera in 1965, Princess Cruises has become the most iconic cruise brand in the world, from its co-starring role as the setting of the beloved “Love Boat” television series to now sailing 16 luxurious and innovative cruise ships to 330 global destinations, captivating the hearts of travelers worldwide.

All 16 ships in the Princess fleet offer well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities. No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line’s award-winning, signature Princess Medallion Class experience which offers unparalleled service and personalization.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services joined seven local advocate organizations in affirming its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with the raising of the Progress Pride Flag Monday at its City of Industry Headquarters.
Department of Public Services Raises Pride Flag In Solidarity With LGBTQ+
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Evan Chapman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Evan Chapman.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Justin Evan Chapman
“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today commended the launch of SUN Bucks, a new federally funded food program designed to ensure that qualified children have consistent access to adequate nutrition, is now available for the summer.".
“Sun Bucks” Meal Program To Expand Summer Access Of Universal Meals For California’s Students
Today in SCV History (June 5)
1968 - Saugus resident Elizabeth Evans struck by bullet meant for Sen. Robert F. Kennedy [story]
Elizabeth Evans
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Boys Volleyball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
CIF Releases Spring Sports All CIF First Team Selections, Boys Volleyball
July 1: SCV Water Announces New Customer Care Hours
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced new extended Monday-Thursday hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective July 1. The SCV Water Customer Care public lobby at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller Valencia, CA 91355 will now be closed Friday-Sunday.
July 1: SCV Water Announces New Customer Care Hours
Supes Ask Fish, Wildlife Dept. for Increased State Resources for Wildlife Education
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will ask the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for increased state resources to educate and safeguard Sierra Madre and surrounding foothill communities from black bear and other wildlife encounters.
Supes Ask Fish, Wildlife Dept. for Increased State Resources for Wildlife Education
COC Sends Four Members of Women’s Soccer to the Next Level
College of the Canyon women's soccer is sending four players from its 2023 team to play at the next level after a signing ceremony held last week.
COC Sends Four Members of Women’s Soccer to the Next Level
Supes Extend Cap on Rentals in Unincorporated L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday, June 4 to extend the the current 4% rental increase cap on rental units located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County for another six months, through Dec. 31, 2024. The supes also voted to impose a new rent cap pf 3% as of Jan. 1, 2025.
Supes Extend Cap on Rentals in Unincorporated L.A. County
Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year.
Hart Baseball Coach Ozella Named CIF Division 2 Coach of the Year
June 7: Summer Movie Nights Begin at Hart Park
Summer movie nights at William S. Hart Regional Park ill begin Friday, June 7 with the showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The family-friendly movie nights will begin at 8 p.m.
June 7: Summer Movie Nights Begin at Hart Park
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
CBRE announces that construction has commenced on the Santa Clarita Commerce Center, a leading-edge industrial business park within the City of Santa Clarita. Developer, Covington Group, Inc., a privately held, Dallas based real estate development and investment company, named CBRE as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the project which broke ground on May 30.
CBRE Announces Construction of Santa Clarita Commerce Center
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarships to SCV Students
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
The California Department of Water Resources has finalized its first comprehensive, Long-term Drought Plan for the State Water Project as part of an expanded effort to prepare for future droughts and extreme dry conditions.
California Department of Water Resources Releases Long-term Drought Plan
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
July 20: Free SCAA Summer Mixed Media Workshop
Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente,. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents.
Ken Striplin | Dive Into Summer Fun at the Aquatic Center
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
Aug. 2: Laughs for a Cause Celebrates 50th for Soroptimist Int’l of Valencia
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season.
Ken Striplin | Proactive Steps for Fire Safe Summer
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
June 11: L.A. County Hosting Elder Abuse Webinar
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, offering in-person support until Wednesday, June 5.
Barger Issues Statement on SBA’s Disaster Relief Loans
