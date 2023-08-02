Princess Cruises Named Official Cruise Vacation Partner of Los Angeles Rams

Valencia-based Princess Cruises today announced it has teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams.

As the Official Cruise Line Vacation Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Princess Cruises will enhance Rams home games by combining the thrill of the game with the excitement of travel. Princess will activate during Rams home games throughout the stadium on the iconic Infinity Screen.

“Princess Cruises and the Rams are both legendary in Los Angeles for creating amazing experiences and appreciating their hometown including the passionate fans, local heroes and the entire community,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “It’s great for champions to unite to create even more excitement at the Rams House.”

Beyond gamedays, Princess Cruises is the presenting sponsor of the Rams digital series called “We Love LA.” Fans can follow Rams players around the city which both the Rams and Princess Cruises call home, from shopping with Quentin Lake, to golfing with Ernest Jones, to Cobie Durant visiting a Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles. Fans can watch all episodes on YouTube. The partnership also includes unique content around the Bye Week featuring Rampage, the Rams mascot, and Princess Cruises.

“The Rams and Princess share in the same values of best-in-class guest experience and game-changing innovation,” said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams. “We also both have deep roots in this region, with Princess as LA’s hometown cruise line and the Rams as LA’s original professional sports team. As we get ready to kick off the 2023 NFL season, we are thrilled to welcome Princess Cruises to our family of partners and are excited to team up to celebrate and give back to our community that we both call home.”

Princess Cruises and the Los Angeles Rams share a commitment to giving back to their community. Underscoring their commitment to the military and all who serve and have served, the organizations joined together on Tuesday, August 1 to recognize Los Angeles-based Fisher House at Rams Training Camp in Irvine, CA. Padgett presented Fisher House Foundation, which provides much-needed services and support to veterans and their families, with a $5,000 donation and awarded free cruises to two military families. In addition, the Rams and their 2022 Salute To Service Award Nominee, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, presented the two military families with tickets to their November 19 “Salute To Service” home game.

“Fisher House Foundation thanks Princess Cruises and the LA Rams for their support of our military, veterans, and their families,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “Fisher Houses are about building community, a mission that both organizations are dedicated to with their work in LA. We wish you all the best as you kick off this partnership and the season.”

With the historic ship departure of Princess Patricia in 1965 from Los Angeles, Princess Cruises revolutionized the cruise industry, setting sail on a journey of innovation, luxury, and unforgettable experiences. Over the years, the iconic cruise line captivated the hearts of travelers worldwide.

