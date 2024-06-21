Princess Cruises Offers ‘The Love Boat’ Celebration Cruise

For die-hard “The Love Boat” fans, the ultimate cruise experience just dropped anchor. Princess Cruises, which is headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced an exclusive VIP package for its Love Boat themed cruise Aug. 32-Sept. 7 that promises intimate, up-close interactions with the show’s beloved characters: Doc, Gopher, Isaac and Vicki Stubing.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki) will join fellow Love Boat cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac) for the second themed cruise aboard the Enchanted Princess voyage to Canada/New England. Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recently aired “The Real Love Boat” reality dating series on CBS and Paramount+, also will sail with the stars.

Gavin MacLeod, the actor who achieved fame as the cheerful Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat,” died at age 90 on May 29, 2021.

The new Love Boat VIP Package with exclusive access to the cast, includes:

Exclusive Cast Cocktail Party – practice the “Isaac finger point.”

Reserved Seating at the Q&A in the Princess Theater – hear fascinating stories from the cast reminiscing about their favorite show memories, with premier seating.

Front-of-Line Access for the Cast Meet & Greet – be first in line and get camera ready for personal photos and autographs.

Dinner with the Cast – the top-rated dinner party of a lifetime.

Love Boat T-shirt and Mug – nostalgic swag with the original show logo.

Signed Cast Photo – a cruise souvenir.

With limited spots available, the price of the Love Boat VIP Package is $450 per person and can be reserved through a Travel Agent or by calling 1-800-Princess and referencing the Love Boat VIP Package.

“After the tremendous outpouring of love on the first themed cruise, we knew we had to create an exclusive experience for our super fans on the upcoming voyage,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “My castmates and I are highly anticipating the upcoming cruise, where we’ll be able to spend more time with these passionate cruisers and fans and we can’t wait to hear how the show impacted their lives.”

Additional Love Boat-themed activities offered for all guests onboard include:

Sailaway party introducing the cast.

Meet-and-Greet photo opportunities.

Symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, officiated by Jill Whelan and the ship’s captain.

“The Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms.

Show trivia with the Cruise Director, Jill Whelan and Ezra Freeman.

Specialty cocktails.

Love Boat décor, photo backdrops and merchandise.

Cocktail demonstration hosted by Ted Lange and Ezra Freeman.

The seven-day Canada/New England Love Boat themed cruise aboard Enchanted Princess sails roundtrip from New York City and visits Boston; Eastport, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

Princess Cruises was the oceangoing co-star of “The Love Boat,” which is credited with bringing cruising to the masses and showcasing the romance of the sea, taking Hollywood’s biggest stars to sought-after destinations as story lines always ended on a happy note.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

