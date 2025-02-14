Princess Cruises Officially Annouces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita HQ

Princess Cruises, which has been headquartered in Valencia since 2001 has announced plans to vacate its Santa Clarita offices and relocate to south Florida within the next three years.

Currently, upper management, who previously were headquartered in Santa Clarita, now work in the company’s Florida location.

Senior executives including Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton and Chief Marketing Officer Jim Berra are assigned to the company’s Fort Lauderdale offices.

Princess Cruises sent the following statement to SCVNews.com:

“Following our announcement last fall that we are exploring options for new office facilities in South Florida for our Global Headquarters, we informed team members that – when complete in approximately three years in 2028 – our new Global HQ in Miami-Dade County will also become our main North America office location.

We will ultimately co-locate most North America shoreside team members at our new HQ – both Corporate and cruise line brands – bringing teams closer together for even greater collaboration and impact across teams and operating units while organizing ourselves efficiently to best support our cruise lines and leverage our global scale.

As part of this move, we will streamline our real estate holdings for our other business office locations in North America, driving cost efficiencies and shareholder value. In addition to our new Global HQ in Miami-Dade County, our Seattle office will become Carnival Corporation’s sole auxiliary North America business office, strategically located at our important Seattle homeport and gateway to Alaska operations.”

In late January Princess Cruises announced it was looking to sublease 289,621 sq. ft. of office space across four buildings in Valencia located near the Valencia Town Center, along Town Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway. The commercial real estate firm Savills is handling the listing.

Carnival Corporation is the parent company of Princess Cruises. Known for its iconic “Love Boat,” Princess Cruises now has a fleet of 17 ships.

