header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Princess Cruises Officially Annouces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita HQ
| Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Princess cruises headquarters

Princess Cruises, which has been headquartered in Valencia since 2001 has announced plans to vacate its Santa Clarita offices and relocate to south Florida within the next three years.

Currently, upper management, who previously were headquartered in Santa Clarita, now work in the company’s Florida location.

Senior executives including Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton and Chief Marketing Officer Jim Berra are assigned to the company’s Fort Lauderdale offices.

Princess Cruises sent the following statement to SCVNews.com:

“Following our announcement last fall that we are exploring options for new office facilities in South Florida for our Global Headquarters, we informed team members that – when complete in approximately three years in 2028 – our new Global HQ in Miami-Dade County will also become our main North America office location.

We will ultimately co-locate most North America shoreside team members at our new HQ – both Corporate and cruise line brands – bringing teams closer together for even greater collaboration and impact across teams and operating units while organizing ourselves efficiently to best support our cruise lines and leverage our global scale.

As part of this move, we will streamline our real estate holdings for our other business office locations in North America, driving cost efficiencies and shareholder value. In addition to our new Global HQ in Miami-Dade County, our Seattle office will become Carnival Corporation’s sole auxiliary North America business office, strategically located at our important Seattle homeport and gateway to Alaska operations.”

In late January Princess Cruises announced it was looking to sublease 289,621 sq. ft. of office space across four buildings in Valencia located near the Valencia Town Center, along Town Center Drive and Magic Mountain Parkway. The commercial real estate firm Savills is handling the listing.

Carnival Corporation is the parent company of Princess Cruises. Known for its iconic “Love Boat,” Princess Cruises now has a fleet of 17 ships.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-14-2025 Princess Cruises Officially Annouces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita HQ
02-13-2025 Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
02-13-2025 Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
02-12-2025 Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
02-12-2025 Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Officially Annouces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita HQ
Princess Cruises, which has been headquartered in Valencia since 2001 has announced plans to vacate it's Santa Clarita offices and relocate to south Florida within the next three years.
Princess Cruises Officially Annouces Plans to Leave Santa Clarita HQ
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
Pets Global, Inc., the Valencia-based maker of Zignature and Fussie Cat premium dog and cat food, has donated 4,000 pounds of pet food for the Rescue Train's Saturday, Feb. 15 Mobile Pet Assistance Event.
Valencia’s Pets Global Donates Food for Rescue Train Anniversary
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
The SCV Eco Alliance will hold its second EcoFilm Festival at College of the Canyons, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 8.
March 8: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival at COC
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria will host Noche Sabrosa, a social dancing event, 9:30 p.m.- midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 27007 McBean Parkway, Valencia CA 91355.
Feb. 18: Noche Sabrosa Social Dancing at Madre Oaxacan Restaurant
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Joann Inc. has announced it will close 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, including the Joann Fabrics and Crafts store in Santa Clarita at 26583 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores, Including Santa Clarita Location
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
The American Automobile Association of Santa Clarita will host a Japan Travel Show, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at 23770 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita CA 91355.
Feb. 20: AAA Santa Clarita Japan Travel Show
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking a person of interest in the death of Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old student at California Institute of the Arts.
LASD Seeks Person of Interest in Murder of CalArts Student Menghan Zhuang
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Zignature, a Valencia based leader in meat-first, limited-ingredient dog food, recently launched its Employee Feed Alternative Giving Program.
Zignature Launches Employee Giving Program
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel Ramona.
Feb. 22: Helen Hunt Jackson Returns to Rancho Camulos Reenactment
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for significant road flooding and burn scar debris flows in areas recently affected by fires.
Weather Alert: Prepare For And Stay Safe During Rainy Weather
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's second Business After Hours Mixer.
Feb. 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at FastSigns Santa Clarita
COC Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Marlee Means Lauffer as the recipient of the prestigious 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Foundation to Honor Marlee Lauffer with 2025 Silver Spur Award
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
After the significant challenges due to the Palisades, Eaton, Hughes and other wildfires in the region, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo is working to ensure access to the vital resources needed now and in the months to come.
Apply for Disaster CalFresh and Receive Food Assistance Before February 19
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
A one-stop rebuilding shop established by Los Angeles County to help Eaton Fire survivors’ recovery efforts opened its doors this week and is now serving the public. 
L.A. County One-Stop Rebuilding Shop Now Serving Eaton Fire Survivors
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the coziest way, bundled up at The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, for a romantic Sweetheart Skate.
Feb. 14: Glide Into Valentine’s Day Fun at The Cube’s Sweetheart Skate
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Jersey Mike’s is hosting an all-day fundraiser, at all seven Santa Clarita Valley locations, for Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.
Feb. 13: Jersey Mike’s All-Day Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
The Master's University men's and women's golf teams began their spring season in the West Coast Classic, hosted by Lewis & Clark College at Victoria Club in Riverside Tuesday, Feb. 11. Both squads finished their respective tournaments in the middle of the pack, with the men's team finishing in sixth and the women's team finishing in fifth.
Mustangs Finish Mid-Pack to Begin Spring Season
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
The track and field teams for The Master's University stepped back on the line on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Sunshine Open Invitational in Santa Barbara. Multiple school records fell and qualifying times were hit in the Mustangs' second meet of the 2025 indoor season.
Mustangs Blaze Bright at Sunshine Open
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis began Western State Conference play by claiming its first victory, a 5-4 result over visiting Ventura College on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons Earns First Win, 5-4 over Ventura
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized (merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding residents about the dangers associated with fire debris and issuing a Public Health Advisory for individuals residing within 250 yards of a burned structure or parcel within or near the Palisades and Eaton burn areas.
Public Health Advisory for Those Residing Near Burned Structures
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday, Feb. 13. The watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Rain is expected throughout Southern California.
Feb. 13: NWS Issues Flash Flood Watch for SCV
SCVNews.com