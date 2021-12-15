header image

Princess Cruises Officially Names Enchanted Princess in ‘Our World, Enchanted’
| Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
From left to right: Princess Cruises Commodore Nick Nash, Enchanted Princess Godmothers, Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer celebrate naming of Enchanted Princess. Courtesy photo
 

Enchanted Princess, the fifth royal-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, was officially named in a ceremony and celebration as part of an original production “Our World, Enchanted,” that premiered Monday.

“Our World, Enchanted” is now available to watch here. Hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer, the show introduces viewers to the innovative features and amenities of the MedallionClass ship, shares some of the history of Princess as an industry and destination leader and culminates in the official naming to welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet.

The ceremony honors three members of The Explorers Club who serve as the godmothers of Enchanted Princess. The notable godmothers have been recognized for their achievements in expeditions, oceanography and mapping the oceans – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin.

“Our World, Enchanted” includes appearances by newly appointed Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Group President Jan Swartz and Commodore Nick Nash, and provides a look into the beautifully designed interiors, elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and craft cocktails available on Enchanted Princess.

The 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship represents an evolution of the design platform used for her sister ships – Royal Princess (2013), Regal Princess (2014), Majestic Princess (2017) and Sky Princess (2019) – offering an elevation of spectacular style and elegance that is distinguished by Princess. The ship’s inaugural cruise season began Nov. 10, with various 10-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale.

More information about Enchanted Princess can be found at www.princess.com/enchanted.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.
