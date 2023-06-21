Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings

Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.

Voted on by more than 6,500 travel advisors throughout the U.S, this esteemed recognition marks the fourth time the Princess has won this category.

“We’ve been taking guests to the breathtaking destination of Alaska since 1969, and we’ve continually evolved our product offerings to deliver an unforgettable experience that leave our guests inspired to return,” said Carmen Roig, vice president of sales, Princess Cruises. “Being recognized by travel advisors with a WAVE Award affirms our position as the leader in Alaska and we’re humbled they continually recommend Princess to their clients when they’re planning such a significant cruise vacation.”

This year Princess is sailing seven ships around The Great Land across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations, including the line’s newest ship Discovery Princess along with Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess.

Guests can enjoy cruises from seven to 11 days, departing from San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage as well as cruisetours, which take guests 500 miles into the heart of Alaska, where they seamlessly transfer from ship, to train to Denali, all in one day, with opportunities to visit five signature Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Princess cruises and cruisetours to Alaska are currently available for 2023 and 2024.

The annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards give travel advisors the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of travel suppliers.

“With travel booming post-pandemic, the WAVE Awards have taken on an even greater significance,” said Kenneth Shapiro, publisher and editor-in-chief, TravelAge West. “Travel advisors want to acknowledge the great travel companies that go above and beyond to take such good care of their customers as they once again travel the world.”

More information is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website.

