June 21
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody). [story]
Ernie Hickson
Princess Cruises Recognized as Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings
| Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
Water drop


Valencia based Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, has been recognized as the “Best Cruise Line for Alaska Sailings,” as part of the annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards.

Voted on by more than 6,500 travel advisors throughout the U.S, this esteemed recognition marks the fourth time the Princess has won this category.

“We’ve been taking guests to the breathtaking destination of Alaska since 1969, and we’ve continually evolved our product offerings to deliver an unforgettable experience that leave our guests inspired to return,” said Carmen Roig, vice president of sales, Princess Cruises. “Being recognized by travel advisors with a WAVE Award affirms our position as the leader in Alaska and we’re humbled they continually recommend Princess to their clients when they’re planning such a significant cruise vacation.”

This year Princess is sailing seven ships around The Great Land across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations, including the line’s newest ship Discovery Princess along with Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess.

Guests can enjoy cruises from seven to 11 days, departing from San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage as well as cruisetours, which take guests 500 miles into the heart of Alaska, where they seamlessly transfer from ship, to train to Denali, all in one day, with opportunities to visit five signature Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Princess cruises and cruisetours to Alaska are currently available for 2023 and 2024.

The annual TravelAge West WAVE Awards give travel advisors the opportunity to recognize the outstanding qualities and services of travel suppliers.

“With travel booming post-pandemic, the WAVE Awards have taken on an even greater significance,” said Kenneth Shapiro, publisher and editor-in-chief, TravelAge West. “Travel advisors want to acknowledge the great travel companies that go above and beyond to take such good care of their customers as they once again travel the world.”

More information is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation SCVEDC is now in the process of finding a successor. 
SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean water.
Ocean Water Warning for June 21
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond convened a hearing of his special Task Force on Inclusive Education at the State Capitol on June 21. 
Textbook Publishers Commit to Diversify Instructional Materials
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will be discussing the operating cost, or Pro Forma, and potential environmental challenges of having student housing at a special board meeting on June 22. 
June 22: COC Board Of Trustees To Discuss Affordable Student Housing
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
It has long been believed that all three layers of the Earth’s core have shared in the planet’s rotation, until earlier this year, when a recently published study provided evidence to show that the rotation of the inner core may have changed or even stopped.  
CSUN Professor Explains the State of Earth’s Core Rotation
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Triumph Foundation is celebrating 15 years of serving the community at its annual Let’em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton in Universal City, on July 15, 2023. 
July 15: Triumph Foundation Hosts Let’em Roll Gala to Benefit Disability Community
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Through its robust community benefits commitment, Providence and its community partners met the needs last year of these Southern Californians and tens of thousands more in need of health care, mental health services, food, pathways to housing and other services.
Providence Releases 2022 Annual Report to Communities
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
With summer days becoming warmer, and mosquitos more common, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises all residents to take precautions now to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases.
Public Health’s Tips To Avoid West Nile, other Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 29 at 5:45 p.m. at Big Chicken, River Oaks Shopping Center, 24341 Magic Mountain Parkway, #5, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Chamber Hosts Big Chicken Grand Opening
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Angelo Cervera, a war veteran and martial arts expert will appear Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in the next Community Nature Education Series presentation at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
July 16: Angelo Cervera at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
It brings me great joy to watch our community come together and dance the night away at our annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Returning to Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, on Saturday nights starting at 7 p.m. from July 8 through Aug. 26, this event features live, free entertainment for friends and family to enjoy.
Ken Striplin | Concerts in the Park
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting of the Governing Board on June 7 and appointed Vincent Titiriga to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of John Richard effective June 2.
Castaic Union School District Board Appoints Vincent Titiriga
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Fredesvinda Macalinao Collao. She is a 85 year-old female Asian who was last seen, on Tuesday, June 20, at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 23300 block of Dalbey Drive in the city of Valencia.  
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Valencia Woman
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
The city of Palmdale announced the construction of a new food assembly and distribution facility for the national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe’s Food Assembly, Distribution Facility Planned for Palmdale
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
When I joined the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, many parts of the Los Angeles County ordinance for animals, called Title 10, hadn’t been updated for several decades. It was full of arcane legal gobbledygook that would give an aspirin a headache.
Marcia Mayeda | When We Know Better, We Do Better
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents that fentanyl and other illicit narcotics have been found in pharmaceuticals in Mexico. Residents should be aware that a new report indicates the pills were purchased at legitimate pharmacies.
Health Alert: Fentanyl, Illicit Narcotics Found in Pills From Mexican Pharmacies
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking to display the artwork of Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County youth up to the age of 18 at the Canyon Country Library.
Santa Clarita Call for Art: Youth Artist Spotlight
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
The US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has ranked The Master's University track programs in the top five nationally for their accomplishments in the 2022/2023 seasons.
TMU Track Programs Finish in Top 5 in Nation
Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
The Santa Clarita Division of California Retired Teachers Association held its annual Scholarship Luncheon on June 6, honoring 11 local graduating seniors with college scholarships.
Santa Clarita Retired Teachers Present 11 Scholarships
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc. She is a 21 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on Sunday, June 18, on the 25300 block of Chiquella Lane, Stevenson Ranch.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman
Today in SCV History (June 20)
2002 - "Legacy: Santa Clarita's Living History" series debuts on SCVTV with "Placerita Gold" episode [watch]
Legacy
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
The 2023 College of the Canyons Athletic Hall of Fame Blue Carpet Reception and Induction Ceremony was held under a reimagined event format on Wednesday, March 29, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
COC 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held at PAC
