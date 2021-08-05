header image

August 5
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
Princess Cruises Releases 2023 Alaska Cruise Schedule, Cruisetours Program
| Thursday, Aug 5, 2021
2023 Alaska Cruises

More guests choose Princess than any other cruise line to experience the incredible glaciers, wildlife, fresh seafood and the local culture of Alaska. The newly announced 2023 cruises and cruisetours program offers something for everyone to explore this destination, including the top-rated Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, award-winning “North to Alaska” enrichment program and the ultimate experience of combining a cruise with a land tour including scenic rail travel and stays at Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

The 2023 Alaska cruises and cruisetours season, on sale Aug. 18, features six MedallionClass ships, including the cruise line’s newest Discovery Princess, returning to Alaska for a second season. With 145 departures, 14 unique itineraries, five glacier viewing experiences and departing from four convenient departure ports, cruise offerings include:

– Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver, B.C. or Anchorage (Whittier): Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess sail the top-rated, seven-day itinerary that features two glacier viewing experiences including Glacier Bay National Park.

– Inside Passage from Seattle: Discovery Princess, the newest ship in the fleet, and Crown Princess, return to the Emerald City with seven-day Inside Passage voyages.

– Inside Passage from San Francisco: Ruby Princess sails this 10-day cruise, roundtrip from the City by the Bay, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

 

Combined with a Voyage of the Glaciers cruise, guests can experience Alaska’s top-two attractions – Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park – by choosing from 24 cruisetour itineraries, ranging from three to 10 nights on land, before or after the cruise.

 

Here are the top-10 reasons to see the very best of Alaska with Princess:

– Princess is No. 1 in Alaska!

– Every cruise features at least one glacier-viewing experience – Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Tracy Arm Fjord.

– Princess takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. With 84 calls to Glacier Bay in 2023, 74 percent of the cruise line’s itineraries to Alaska feature this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

– Cruises feature the marquee ports of Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway with a “More Ashore” late-night call in Juneau on all northbound Voyage of the Glaciers and seven-day Inside Passage voyages.

– Onboard and ashore, the award-winning “North to Alaska enrichment program brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. From savoring fresh Alaska seafood to meeting locals, the program allows guests to see, feel and taste the best of the Great Land.

– A significant part of the guest services experience includes the cruise line’s effortless and personalized Princess MedallionClass vacation. All six cruise ships sailing to Alaska in 2023 offers personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service.

– Shore excursions abound. From a lumberjack show, dog sledding on a glacier, the historic White Pass Scenic Railway, flightseeing adventures and plenty of tours with wildlife viewing – whales, bears and more  guests can choose from more than 150 tours. Exclusive to Princess, Cook My Catch offers a true sea-to-seat experience. Guests have the chance to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night.

– Only Princess offers custom-built, exclusive wilderness lodges on the doorsteps of legendary national parks. Back by popular demand, the 17-night Princess Connoisseur Cruisetour features 10 nights on land that includes two nights at each of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges and visits five national parks.

– Princess offers exclusive Direct-to-the Wilderness rail service that takes guests from the ship through the heart of Alaska with breathtaking scenery to the Denali-based wilderness lodges for more time to explore the interior of this vast state.

– Every cruisetour itinerary includes Denali National Park, a picturesque six million acres, home to North America’s tallest peak.

 

For more information about the multitude of offerings to explore Alaska with Princess in 2023, visit www.princess.com/alaska.

 

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/ .

 

# # #

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.”  In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion device, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.

 

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

 
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-03-2021 Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
08-02-2021 Mission Valley Bank Releases 2Q Earnings
08-02-2021 Princess Cruises Concludes First Successful Voyage Following Operations Pause
07-29-2021 Tejon Outlets Kickoff Back-to-School Shopping with Steep Discounts, Secret Gifter
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Farmers Cut Off from State’s Largest Watershed as Drought Worsens
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California water regulators on Tuesday ordered thousands of farmers and ranchers to stop pulling from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in the latest escalation of the state’s bitter drought. 
California Farmers Cut Off from State’s Largest Watershed as Drought Worsens
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Public Health Continues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Post office established at Saugus depot; renamed Surrey in 1906 [story]
Surrey
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with “RG Brake & Alignment” in Valencia, will be hosting a free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ throughout the month of August.
SCV Sheriff Station Holds Several Catalytic Converter Etching Events
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also confirmed Wednesday 16 new deaths and 3,734 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,398 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 30,398; L.A. County Reports Death Of A Person Under 12
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
Allyson Felix, pursuing a U.S.-record 10th Olympic track and field medal, qualified for the women’s 400-meter finals on Wednesday morning, posting the fastest time she has run this season in one of three semifinals that set the field for Friday’s final race.
Olympics: Santa Clarita Raised Athlete Qualifies For 400-Meter Final
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
The L.A. County Board Of Supervisors has allocated $22 million for arts and creative recovery from the American Rescue Act.
L.A. Supervisors Allocate $22 Million For Arts And Creative Recovery
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s cardiology team gathered Tuesday to unveil the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, a cutting-edge cardiac procedure.
New Cardiac Technology Comes to Henry Mayo
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Senator Scott Wilk announced that his recent bill unanimously passed in the state senate this past Tuesday. 
Wilk Bill To Urge Congress For Funding Students With Disabilities Passed By State Senate
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Recently, the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control released a COVID-19 Impact Report detailing the Department’s response to the pandemic and resulting operational changes.
Animal Care and Control Releases Covid-19 Impact Report, New Adoption Program
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
The community is rallying behind a 16-year-old Golden Valley High School student who is fighting to save her leg after she was hit by a car while riding a scooter.
Acton Teen Fights To Save Her Leg After A Car Struck her
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.
Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been “busy” in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles’s north county communities together.
SCV Residents, Groups Ask Redistricting Commission to Keep North County Communities Together
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.
Valladares Opens Nominations for Hispanic Heritage Month Honorees
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
Public Health Confirms First 2021 Case of West Nile Virus in LA County
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 20 new deaths and 2,293 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,273 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30,273 Total SCV Cases; Public Health to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Wednesday
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.
LA County Health Officer Issues Heat Alert for SCV Beginning Wednesday
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to provide input to help inform future planning and funding to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
Countywide Effort Encourages Residents to Help Identify Regional, Rural Park Needs
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a cutting-edge minimally-invasive procedure to replace narrowed aortic valves that fail to properly open.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Acquires TAVR Technology
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
City Manager Recognized With International Award of Excellence
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff’s Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what’s going on in your city.
City Manager Ken Striplin: Connect With Your City
