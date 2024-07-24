header image

July 24
1864 - Walker/Reynier family patriarch Jean Joseph Reynier, then 15, arrives in Sand Canyon from France; eventually homesteads 1,200 acres [story]
Joseph Reynier
Princess Cruises Reveals Epic 2026 Alaska Season
| Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
Water drop


Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, today unveiled its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026, highlighted by the debut of the newest ship in its fleet, Star Princess.

The exciting, expanded Alaska program for 2026 features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations, providing travelers with an unparalleled selection of Alaska adventures by sea, or by both land and sea.

For the first time, guests will have the opportunity to explore Alaska aboard a Sphere Class ship as Star Princess sails her first summer season in the Great Land, offering unparalleled views of glaciers and wildlife. As the second ship in the Sphere Class following Sun Princess, Star Princess launches in fall 2025 and promises an elevated cruising experience.

A true engineering marvel and a global citizen, this ship features innovative architectural spectacles like The Dome, the industry’s first geodesic structure, and The Sphere, a suspended glass Piazza. Additionally, it is celebrated, along with sister ship Sun Princess, as the greatest foodie destination at sea, promising to tantalize taste buds with world-class culinary offerings.

Bookings open August 1 with the “Better Than Best Price Guarantee” offering the best rates and 120% of the price difference as onboard credit if a lower rate is found before final payment. This promotion ends September 2, 2024 with full details here.

“2026 will reinforce Princess’ leadership in Alaska vacations. The deployment of the magnificent Star Princess to Alaska for the first time will offer guests unprecedented views, luxurious accommodations, and the finest food, beverages and entertainment ever seen in the Great Land. Our guests will experience Alaska like never before aboard our innovative Sphere Class ship,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, Princess is the ultimate choice for luxury and adventure, with awe-inspiring glaciers, unforgettable wildlife encounters, and the freshest seafood imaginable.”

Highlights for Alaska in 2026 include:

Eight Ships Sailing Alaska in 2026

For 2026, guests can choose from 180 departures from five convenient ports aboard eight incredible ships, including the new Star Princess. Options include:

-Voyage of the Glaciers: Discovery Princess, Grand Princess, Coral Princess, and Island Princess will offer seven-day journeys to experience the breathtaking views of two Alaska glaciers—and Princess has more visits to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line. Can’t get enough? These itineraries are combinable for adventure-seekers, nature enjoyers and Alaska lovers to indulge in a 14-day Voyage of the Glaciers Grand Adventure.

-Inside Passage: Guests can enjoy seven- to 20-day cruises and up to four glacier-viewing experiences when they sail the Inside Passage and visit the highest-rated Alaska destinations and lesser-known gems from convenient homeports including weekend departures from Seattle (Royal Princess and Star Princess), San Francisco (Ruby Princess), Vancouver, B.C. (Emerald Princess), and Los Angeles (Emerald Princess).

-Longer Sailings: Guests who want to spend more time with Princess this Alaska season can opt for a 20-day Ultimate Alaska Solstice on Ruby Princess sailing roundtrip from San Francisco, and a 16-day Inside Passage on Emerald Princess roundtrip from Los Angeles.

Adventures Ashore

Princess gives guests the chance to expand their cruise experience with exciting and authentic shore excursions at their ports of call. From “Cook My Catch” fishing for dinner, flying on a helicopter through mountainous views, watching breaching whales, and more, guests have a plethora of exciting excursions to choose from.

Award-Winning, Onboard Activities with “North to Alaska with Princess” Program

The award-winning “North to Alaska with Princess” program enriches each Alaska cruise with cultural and educational activities, including naturalist talks, a planetarium Northern Lights experience, and a deliciously fresh local Alaska seafood menu. In addition, the popular Junior Ranger program for young cruisers, ensures guests of all ages enjoy their Alaska cruise as they explore the Great Land’s rich history.

Cruisetours – Cruise, Rail and Lodge in Interior of Alaska

Combining a cruise with a land tour is a great way to maximize an Alaska vacation, including the chance to visit Denali National Park and beyond. The 2026 season includes more than 20 cruise tour options.

One highlight is the 15-night National Parks Tour, perfect for those who want to seamlessly get their National Parks Passport stamped. Guests will adventure to five of Alaska’s most breathtaking parks including Glacier Bay, Denali, Wrangell-St. Elias, Kenai Fjords National Park, and Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Skagway. This experience combines a seven-day cruise, scenic rail travel, with eight nights ashore, including stays at four Princess-owned wilderness lodges.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
Los Angeles County Revamps 24/7 Help Line to Integrate Access to Mental Health & Substance Use Services
Aug. 10: “Clear the Shelter Kick off Party” at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10. 
Aug. 10: “Clear the Shelter Kick off Party” at Castaic Shelter Next Month
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
DMV to Host Community Hackathons to Facilitate Additional Uses for Mobile Driver’s License
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
In an effort to maintain transparency with the entire Saugus Union School District community, SUSD is announcing that the Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District will consider placing a school facility measure onto the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
Saugus Union School District to Put Facility Measure on November Ballot
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line in Alaska, today unveiled its biggest-ever Alaska season for 2026, highlighted by the debut of the newest ship in its fleet, Star Princess.
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, July 24 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
July 24: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Operation
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced the honorees for its second Annual Black Business Month Celebration, taking place at California Institute of the Arts on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
SCV Chamber Announces Honorees For Second Annual Black Business Month Celebration
Today in SCV History (July 24)
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City's annual Business for Artists Conference.
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
College of the Canyons baseball is sending five players to four-year universities to continue their academic journeys and athletic careers following the 2024 season.
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
The Master's University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in ten years in 2023 in Los Angeles County, a new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health analysis of Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner data has found.
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
As temperatures soar in Los Angeles, so do the numbers of mosquitoes and their relentless, itchy bites.
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day.
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
SCVNews.com