November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Princess Cruises Reveals New Show-stopping Productions
| Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023
Iconic performances and world-class experiences headline a show-stopping array of incredible entertainment awaiting guests across the sensational new Sun Princess, the largest-ever ship from Princess Cruises debuting in early 2024.

Today the Valencia-Based cruise brand announced four exceptional production shows that will take center stage in the Princess Arena, the most technologically advanced entertainment venue at sea. The pinnacle of technological innovation in the world of cruise ship entertainment, the configurable Princess Arena supports shows in the round, in a 270-degree keyhole configuration, as well as via a traditional proscenium theater.

“The Princess Arena is an engineering marvel that allows us to create awe-inspiring entertainment, offering our guests a completely different experience every night,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience for Princess Cruises. “Not only will our productions shine, but the venue itself, with its state-of-the-art stages, captivating lighting design, and immersive surround-sound, will deliver show-stopping spectacles on every voyage.”

Headlining the entertainment line-up are three completely new productions, showcasing the tremendous talents of the Sun Princess troupe with four lead vocalists, 13 top dancers and eight Dome Cirque artists in various performances, including:

Princess Arena Theater Shows

NEW! Vallora, A Pirate Quest – Created, directed and choreographed by Danny Teeson of “American Idol” fame, Pirates features an upbeat and nostalgic 80’s soundtrack, including Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration” and Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” The show follows the intrepid heroine ‘Vallora’ through a pirate adventure, telling a thrilling story of searching for what’s lost and above all else, family and love.

NEW! Stage Struck – Celebrating musical theater, Stage Struck features “On Broadway” from Smokey Joe’s Café, “Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady, “Take Me or Leave Me” from Rent and “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls. Directed and choreographed by Karen Bruce, of “So You Think You Can Dance” for BBC and numerous shows on the West End.

NEW! Viva La Música – This scintillating musical experience from famed Latin American choreographer Liz Imperio, the well-known choreographer of concert tours for Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Gloria Estefan, features Latin soundtrack favorites like Miami Sound Machine’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Santana’s “Oye Como Va,” and Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That.” The Latin Grammy inspired concert is highlighted by a dance couple who invite guests to join them on the dance floor for a unique immersive experience.

PRINCESS FAVORITE REIMAGINED! Fiera! – Love blossoms at a turn-of-the-last-century colorful European fairground in a story revealed through an artfully selected medley of popular songs such as Guns & Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine,” and Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” Directed by famed choreographer Danny Teeson, a large, brilliantly costumed cast of performers brings the story to life, dancing on a vibrant set with a spectacular digital backdrop.

Entertainment extends throughout the ship including two additional prominent venues– the Piazza and The Dome – an iconic new venue at the top forward portion of the ship.

The Dome

The mesmerizing artistry of one of the entertainment industry’s biggest names, the renowned Cirque Éloize, will be on full display in The Dome, a remarkable multi-level entertainment venue perched atop the ship.

Three specially-created and captivating shows – “Blue,” “Come Fly Away,” and “Artbeat” – will transport guests into a world of emotion, color, and music, featuring awe-inspiring acts such as aerial hoops, aerial poles, bungees, Cyr wheel, silks, mind-bending contortions, and more.

Inspired by the enchanting terraces of Santorini, The Dome is a pioneering glass-enclosed structure, the first of its kind ever constructed on a cruise ship. By day, it transforms into an indoor/outdoor oasis with a sparkling pool, while at night, it evolves into an electrifying entertainment venue with a South Beach vibe.

Piazza

The heartbeat of the ship, the Piazza on Sun Princess reflects an exciting evolution, surrounded by a multi-tiered sphere of glass offering expansive views as well as a wide selection of entertainment every voyage. Here guests can continue to enjoy beloved musical acts and performances, as well as favorite game shows and an elevated Champagne Waterfall event.

As with all Princess voyages, Sun Princess guests will be greeted with a NEW Sailaway Party, NEW night-time Welcome Show, a NEW Themed Deck Party, NEW Game Shows and a memorable NEW Farewell Show and Light Spectacle.

Guests sailing Sun Princess also can enjoy Spellbound by Magic Castle, a collaboration with the famed Hollywood icon. The extraordinary experience blends the captivating world of magic with the art of mixology and features incredible feats of magic from talented magicians, surprises in themed rooms and theatrical cocktails delivered by sleight-of-hand servers.

Debuting in February 2024, Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will also offer an array of exciting new culinary offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now. More ship information and images can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.
