January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Princess Cruises Rose Parade Float Celebrates New Star Princess
| Thursday, Jan 1, 2026
princess rose parade

Princess Cruises, headquartered on Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, rang in 2026 in full bloom with an appearance at the iconic 137th Rose Parade on Thursday, Jan. 1, unveiling its “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float.

The floral masterpiece depicted Star Princess sailing through Alaska’s natural breath-taking beauty, marking the highly anticipated inaugural 2026 Alaska season for the cruise line’s newest ship

Dazzling millions of viewers and thousands of bystanders as Star Princess “cruised” down the 5½‑mile parade route on Colorado Boulevard, the finely detailed ship shimmered with silverleaf protea, coconut, blue statice, and lunaria—florals that beautifully evoked the icy glow of Alaska’s coastal waters.

Drawing inspiration from the natural beauty of Alaska, the design for Star Princess’ float extended this immersive artistry by incorporating textures and tones reminiscent of rugged coastlines and breathtaking regional scenery.

The float featured spectacular animation, with Alaskan wildlife coming to life through gentle movement, from whales rising from icy waters to curious sea otters, soaring eagles, a bear clutching salmon and a wild moose standing proudly amid the landscape.

Rich floral details, most notably Blue Tweedia, symbolizing the Alaska state flower, the Forget‑Me‑Not, further brought the scene to life, seamlessly connecting the float’s intricate craftsmanship with the spirit and essence of Alaska.

Designed and built by Artistic Entertainment Services, the float also featured spectacular animation that brought Alaska’s wildlife to life, stretching approximately 55 feet long and 21 feet high, and adorned with more than 300,000 flowers and natural materials.

“What better way to welcome the new year than on the world-famous Rose Parade stage, celebrating the breathtaking beauty of Alaska and the debut of our remarkable new ship, Star Princess,” said Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. “Our float pays homage not only to our passionate Princess crew who bring Alaska voyages to life, but also to the local Alaskans – the storytellers, guides, artists, naturalists, and communities – who welcome our guests each season and make every journey extraordinary. This year’s ‘The Magic in Teamwork’ theme perfectly reflects who we are: an extraordinary team dedicated to delivering unforgettable travel experiences that inspire joy, connection, and moments worth retelling.”

To honor “The Magic in Teamwork” theme, and to pay tribute to the 25,000 crew members and teammates worldwide who deliver incredible cruise vacations, four Princess teammates rode on the float, two from Princess’ shoreside offices and two crew members.

Additionally, 12 performers danced their way down Colorado Blvd. to a reimagined version of “The Love Boat” theme song in a nostalgic nod to Princess’ ocean-going, co-starring role on the beloved television show credited with introducing millions of viewers to the concept of a cruise vacation.

Princess Cruises “Together in the Magic of Alaska” float florals included:

Glaciers rendered in crushed white chrysanthemums, rice, and iridescent everlasting; accented with cool blue tones, Alaska was brought to life through immersive floral artistry.

Surrounded by whales, layered blues and whites, iris, hydrangea, dendrobium orchids, ocean mums, and gypsophila – created the movement and depth of Alaskan waterways. Wildlife included moose and bears crafted from natural fibers such as palm fiber, cornsilk, grasses, and seeds for realistic texture, while a majestic eagle stood as a symbolic centerpiece honoring Princess Cruises’ spirit of discovery.

Towering 21-foot trees of pine and spruce formed an authentic forest backdrop, combining live greenery with structured forms. Additional ferns, grasses, and accent florals provide softness, texture, and seamless color transitions throughout the design.

The design featured authentic Alaskan florals, including blue tweedia, delphinium, larkspur, yarrow, asters, campanula, and astilbe to complete the landscape, drawing inspiration from the state’s wildflower meadows, tundra, and coastal beauty for a lush and unforgettable representation of Alaska.

Princess showcased its second Sphere Class ship, a 177,800-ton vessel designed to host 4,300 guests. Highlights of the float include The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space perched atop the ship, and the striking sphere-shaped Piazza, the architectural centerpiece featuring dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping ocean vistas.

Princess Cruises’ upcoming 2026 season is highlighted by the debut of Star Princess. The expanded program features eight ships, 180 departures and 19 destinations, offering travelers a selection of Alaska adventures by sea or by both land and sea.

Star Princess sails weekly seven-day Inside Passage Alaska cruises, roundtrip from Seattle, May 3 – Sept. 19, 2026.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.
SCVNews.com