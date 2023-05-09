header image

1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
| Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Water drop


The Valencia based Princess Cruises will homeport in Central Florida. The iconic “Love Boat” brand will re-position its Caribbean Princess ship in late November 2024.

The ships are set to sail eastern and western Caribbean itineraries out of Port Canaveral for its winter season.

Starting Nov. 27, 2024, the 3,140-passenger ship will sail four to 14-day cruises out of Port Canaveral. Itinerary highlights include:

-One departure of a 4-day Turks & Caicos Getaway over Thanksgiving holiday

-Five departures of our Eight day Eastern Caribbean with St. Thomas sailing to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan and Grand Turk

-Five departures of our eight day Western Caribbean with Mexico sailing to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City and Roatan (Mahogany Bay)

-Nine departures of our six day Eastern Caribbean with Turks & Caicos including Nassau, Grand Turk and either Amber Cove or San Juan

-Combine any of the eight day and six day itineraries for a 14 day vacation

Princess takes pride in being considered the number one Large Ship Cruise Line by USA Today due to world-class dining and Broadway-inspired entertainment, all delivered with amazing service and at an exceptional value. Caribbean Princess cruises from Port Canaveral go on sale May 24.

“The combination of a vibrant Central Florida community, exceptional flight options into Orlando International Airport and great pre-cruise and post-cruise experience options makes Port Canaveral an easy choice,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess is unique in its ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world, while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.”

Establishing Port Canaveral as a homeport is part of the expansion of Princess Cruises’ North America presence to offer exciting new voyage options that guests can conveniently access from major drive markets like Central Florida.

“Our collaboration with Princess Cruises marks an exciting milestone for us,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “The fleet of ships homeported at Port Canaveral continues to grow with next year’s arrival of Caribbean Princess. We’re looking forward to providing a high-quality experience for our new cruise partners and their cruise guests.”

Caribbean Princess features 1,571 staterooms and a total capacity of 3,140 guests and 1,200 crew. It has 19 decks, including 15 passenger decks, and encompasses 112,894 gross tons. It launched in 2004.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.
