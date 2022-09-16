header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship Sun Princess
| Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Sun princess

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Princess Cruises revealed a stunning new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand’s largest ship. It is expected the new ship will accommodate more than 4,000 guests. The new Sun Princess boasts stunning views, expansive venues, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms and next level stateroom accommodations while remaining true to the smooth clean lines and design aesthetics inspired by the Seawitch icon and popularized in the original “Love Boat” TV series. This new ship will return the venerable “Sun Princess” name back into operation.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and scheduled to debut in early 2024, the 175,500-ton vessel is the largest Princess ship ever constructed and embraces Italian heritage by featuring a next-level, brand-iconic Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess’s leadership position in delivering exceptional personalized experiences at unmatched scale. Princess is unique in the ability to deliver incredible cruise ship amenities typical of the largest ships in the world while delivering personalized service found on the industry’s smallest ships.

“Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea.”

A first-glimpse video featuring renderings of Sun Princess can be found here, and images can be found here.

The cruise line also announced that Sun Princess will sail an inaugural spring/summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Fla. in the fall of 2024.

Infused with light, the ship connects guests with dynamic views of the world and innovative experiences, from service to food to entertainment. The line’s Piazza, spans three stories, forming an iconic architectural feature offering guests an outward looking suspended space with comfortable seating and areas to enjoy the ocean views in every direction. An impressive LED screen is also showcased in the center of the Piazza that can be moved and configured to deliver live entertainment programming. Adjacent to the Piazza Atrium will be a new coffee shop, Coffee Currents, Bellini’s Cocktail Bar, along with Princess favorites like Crooners Bar and Alfredo’s Pizzeria.

The other stand-out structure onboard Sun Princess is The Dome. Inspired by the terraces of Santorini, it is a multi-level covered deck and first-of-its-kind true glass-enclosed dome ever constructed on a cruise ship. During the day, the Dome features an indoor/outdoor pool, and unique water feature, in a comfortable and relaxed space. At night, the pool becomes a stage, and the Dome completely transforms into an entertainment venue with a South Beach vibe, state-of-the-art lighting effects and the ability to deliver stunning aerial performances.

The ships overall interior design embraces the outside and celebrates the romance of the sea, offering outward views from morning until night. With brighter and lighter décor and finishes, Sun Princess delivers more memorable vantage points to take in the stunning destinations and ocean vistas guests want to experience on Princess cruise vacations.

With 2,157 total staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms, the 21-deck Sun Princess features more outdoor balcony space and all balcony accommodations feature an in-room sofa.

Also launching exclusively on Sun Princess will be a new level of suite accommodations, the Signature Collection. In addition to premium stateroom amenities, Signature Collection suites include access to the Signature Restaurant, Signature Lounge and Signature Sun Deck, a private area of the Sanctuary.

With Sun Princess, Club Class accommodations onboard this ship, and all Princess ships will now be called Reserve Collection, which are the best-located mini suite staterooms. Within the Reserve Collection will be Reserve Collection Cabana rooms, resort-style staterooms that offer a balcony and private cabana, an extra-large outdoor lounge space. These premium accommodations also include access to the Reserve Collection Restaurant.

In addition to the ship’s stunning design are the sustainable elements being engineered in the vessel. Sun Princess is part of Carnival Corporation’s green cruising focus and is one of 11 new ships in the corporate fleet powered by LNG fuel technology.

The inaugural season for Sun Princess begins in early 2024 with Mediterranean itineraries. The ship’s first three voyages will go on sale at 3 p.m. eastern on Friday, Sept. 16.

This is the third ship to be honored with the Sun Princess name, adding to the legacy of the first ship sailing from 1974 to 1988 and the second ship sailing from 1995 to 2020. At that time, she had the largest number of balcony cabins and the cruise line’s first 24-hour cafe.

More details about Sun Princess, including additional dining details, entertainment and onboard features, will be unveiled over the coming months. Ship information can be found at www.princess.com.

A second, next-generation Sphere class ship is also on order, slated to be delivered by Fincantieri in spring 2025.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-16-2022 Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship Sun Princess
09-14-2022 Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
09-14-2022 SCVEDC Releases 2022 Economic Outlook Report
09-13-2022 Sept. 17: SCV Water Free Gardening Class, Water Saving Turf Care, Turf Substitutes
09-13-2022 Oct. 16: Saugus Cafe ‘Clampers’ Plaque Dedication Ceremony
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
The California Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety will help parents and caregivers ensure every child is properly restrained in the correct safety seat for their age and size as part of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 18-24.
Sept. 18-24: Child Passenger Safety Week
Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship Sun Princess
Princess Cruises revealed a stunning new and bespoke ship platform that is the brand’s largest ship. It is expected the new ship will accommodate more than 4,000 guests.
Princess Cruises Unveils Bespoke Next Generation Ship Sun Princess
L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is issuing a health alert after four adolescents were found overdosed following purchasing counterfeit narcotic pills at Lexington Park, including one student found deceased on campus at Bernstein High School in Hollywood on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
L.A. County Health Alert: Counterfeit Pills Contaminated with Fentanyl
Today in SCV History (Sept. 16)
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Forty amateur chefs are sweating it out in the kitchen, preparing to compete in the 10th Santa Clarita Valley Charity Chili Cook-off which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at MB2 Entertainment, 21516 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA.
Oct. 28: Chili Teams Go Head-to-Head at the 10th Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-off
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,862 new cases countywide and 66 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Positivity Rate Remains Under Six Percent
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Mission Opera will present “A Night at the Opera” a season opener fundraiser gala for those who know nothing about opera, as well as those who have loved the art for years. This one-night-only elite event takes place on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN Theatre, located at 24266 Main St. in Newhall.
Sept. 30: Season Opener Fundraising Gala for Mission Opera
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host a a free walk-in flu shot clinic Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Sept. 17: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Hosts Free Walk-in Flu Clinic
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A community blood drive will be held Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to donate blood at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Sept. 16: Community Blood Drive at Santa Clarita Sports Complex
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Dave Berg, author of “Behind The Curtain” Sunday, Sept. 25 at the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. Berg will step back in time to share the highlights of his career working with Jay Leno and tales learned at his mother’s knee.
Sept. 25: Dave Berg ‘Stories to Share’ at Rancho Camulos Museum
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.” Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event on Friday, Sept. 23, at Santa Clarita City Hall.
Sept. 23: Learn About the Dangers of Prescription Pill Abuse
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners.
California to Offer Free Online Tutoring, Library Improvement Grants
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
College of the Canyons Women's Golf teed off the 2022 campaign with an impressive 19-stroke victory over host Santa Barbara City College while seeing all four scoring players finish in the top-10 of the individual standings.
Canyons Women’s Golf Takes WSC Opener, Sees Four Finish Top-10
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is alerting customers that the Newhall field office at 24427 Newhall Ave. will be closing for renovations beginning 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
Sept. 23: Newhall DMV Office to Temporarily Close For Rennovations
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is still offering registration for the 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic.
Oct. 3: 2022 Oak Tree Golf Classic
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,777 new cases countywide and 58 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: County Reports 1.7k Cases
City Partners with Be The Difference SCV to Provide Mental Health Resources
During the latest City Council meeting, the city of Santa Clarita proclaimed the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month.
City Partners with Be The Difference SCV to Provide Mental Health Resources
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 14
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
CA Weekly Monkeypox Update for Sept. 14
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
Recent media reports about overcrowding and lack of exercise for dogs at some other Los Angeles area animal shelters has prompted discussions about animal shelter population management. This is a key operational issue for animal shelters and deserving of the public’s attention.
Marcia Mayeda | Animal Sheltering V.S. Animal Warehousing
L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest
LA County Library’s 43rd Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K to 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity, is now open. Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 29.
L.A. County Library Now Taking Entries for Annual Bookmark Contest
Oct. 6: COC Hosts 2022 Manufacturing Day
Every year across the United States, colleges, business and communities participate in a unique event called Manufacturing Day that highlights what modern manufacturing consists of so students, parents, and the public are have a deeper understanding of the opportunities available to them.
Oct. 6: COC Hosts 2022 Manufacturing Day
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
Williams Homes, one of the nation's leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on Sept. 24 and 25.
Sept. 24 Williams Home Announces Grand Opening of Williams Ranch
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: