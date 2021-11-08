header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 8
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
| Monday, Nov 8, 2021
Cruise Around the World

Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? Look no further than the 2024 World Cruise, carefully crafted by the destination experts at Princess Cruises, for the ultimate journey of a lifetime.

 

On sale Nov. 11, Island Princess – the cruise line’s largest ship to sail a World Cruise voyage – is scheduled to sail roundtrip from North America on a 111-day cruise from both Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles in January 2024. Guests will experience 51 destinations across 27 countries and six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

 

“Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe’s marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “And with MedallionClass, cruising is effortless, personalized and easy to stay connected from afar to loved ones back home or even to the office.”

 

The 111-day roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on January 4, 2024, and from Los Angeles on January 18, 2024. A 97-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on January 18, 2024.

 

Noteworthy 2024 World Cruise details include:

– Island Princess will sail more than 33,000 nautical miles in 111 days.

– 12 Maiden World Cruise port calls to Galilee/Nazareth (Haifa), Bali (Benoa), Crete (Heraklion), Mykonos, Naples (for Capri & Pompeii), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Genoa (Milan), Villefranche, Lisbon, Agadir, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Bermuda.

– Visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, The Acropolis in Athens, The Port Fortress of Cartagena and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey.

– The World Cruise will cross the Equator twice.

– The cruise will offer an overnight visit in the modern city Dubai and 11 “More Ashore” late-night calls including Abu Dhabi, Auckland and Sydney so guests can make the most of their time exploring new cultures in port.

– Countries visited include New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Canary Islands, Costa Rica and more.

 

Rates for the 2024 World Cruise start at $21,079/person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise by January 31, 2022 receive early booking perks, including:

– Drinks with Tips – guests enjoy the Premier Beverage Package with everything from cocktails, beer and wine to specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water.

– Unlimited Wi-Fi – cruisers can video chat and text with family back home, stream favorite shows and check e-mail.

 – Crew Appreciation – full daily gratuities are paid to crew on behalf of cruise guests.

– First-Class or Economy Roundtrip Airfare – guests booked in suites, Club Class or mini-suites fly first class to and from LAX or FLL, while guests booking a balcony stateroom receive free economy airfare. Only valid on flights departing the United States or Canada.

– Money to Spend On Board – for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments and more, a $500 per guest (for the first two guests) is applied.

– Specialty Dining – each guest can dine at award-winning specialty restaurants up to four times during the voyage without worrying about the cover charge.

 

Island Princess, sailing her second World Cruise, features more than 700 balconies, a Princess Luxury Bed in each stateroom, specialty and casual dining options and more. World Cruise guests delight in the Encounters with Discovery speaker series that includes authors, artists, explorers and more, as well as culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, special-themed menus, foreign movies and regional folkloric shows to bring the destinations to life.

 

Princess MedallionClass vacations deliver the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising. It begins with the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

 

In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, and also stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

 

More information about the World Cruise is available at www.princess.com/world.

 

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit  https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/.

 

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

 

# # #

 

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.”  In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-08-2021 Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
11-08-2021 Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
11-04-2021 Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
11-01-2021 Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
10-29-2021 SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? 
Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting its second annual golf tournament fundraiser Monday, Nov. 29, at the Oaks Club Valencia, starting at 9:00 a.m.
Volunteers, Golfers Needed for Rotary Club’s Annual Tournament
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
The nerves of what could be the final game of the season between these two teams truly showed as both teams had six penalties in the first half alone.
Saugus Knocked Out in First Round of CIF Playoffs
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has been awarded 73 Housing Choice Vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the Foster Youth to Independence initiative.
Housing Assistance Coming to L.A. County’s Foster Youth
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, there’s never been a better time to add a little green into your holiday routine.
Green Santa Clarita’s Tips for Sustainable Holidays
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Santa Clarita Artists Association has been given the ‘green light’ to begin in-person meetings starting January 2022, announced program chair Gary Friedman.
Artists Association Returning to In-Person Meetings in January
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Canyon Country Father Arrested on Suspicion of Murder
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
As the pandemic forced many businesses to shut their doors, altogether changing consumers’ shopping habits, retailers have had to find ways to adapt.
Town Center Adapting to Shifts in Pandemic Shopping Behaviors
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Live Oak Elementary School is proud to be the home of not one but two inaugural LEGO robotics teams.
Live Oak Elementary School Introduces First Robotics Teams
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,549 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,913 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Reminds Residents Vaccination Sites Offering Pfizer for Children 5 to 11
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
The Santa Clarita Arts calendar is full of events for the whole community to enjoy with the return of the Sidewalk Poetry Project, new calls for artists and the much-anticipated 30th annual Fine Craft Show.
Side Walk Poetry Project, Artist Reception, Call for Artists Part of SCV Arts Calendar Lineup
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
College of the Canyons has been ranked 19th nationally in The Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students.
COC Ranked Among Top 20 Community Colleges for Hispanic Students
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
The California Highway Patrol joins the National Sleep Foundation in recognizing Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, Nov. 7-13, 2021, and reminds drivers to be cognizant of the warning signs of fatigued driving.
Nov. 7-13: CHP Gives Tips During Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
During a presentation in the Main Theater in Newhall on Wednesday, Santa Clarita residents heard one community member’s idea on how to combat the California drought through a major feat of civil engineering at the heart of the city.
SCV Residents Attend Presentation for ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
With the winter sports quickly approaching, four girls’ tennis Foothill League teams’ seasons were extended as they qualified for the CIF playoffs.
Foothill League Girls’ Tennis Wildcard and First Round Playoff Roundup
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Within only a few days of its initial ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Canyon Country Community Center hosted hundreds of residents and business leaders who gathered to hear city officials deliver the 2021 State of the City on Thursday.
Canyon Country Community Center Hosts 2021 State of the City
Today in SCV History (Nov. 5)
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
The Holiday Boutique is back! Relay For Life organizers are excited to host this festive annual event on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus.
Relay for Life Holiday Boutique Returns Nov. 20
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is currently hiring Lake Lifeguards.
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards; Castaic Aquatic Center Site of Swim Test
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
he County of Los Angeles announced Thursday the appointment of Kelly LoBianco as Executive Director of Economic and Workforce Development for the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services
Kelly LoBianco Named New Executive Director for County’s Economic, Workforce Development
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
The public is encouraged to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 23 meeting where the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency Board of Directors will discuss a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin and address public comment.
Nov. 23: Public Hearing on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: