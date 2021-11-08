Princess Cruises Unveils Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise 2024

Dreaming of exploring the far corners of the globe and only unpacking once? Look no further than the 2024 World Cruise, carefully crafted by the destination experts at Princess Cruises, for the ultimate journey of a lifetime.

On sale Nov. 11, Island Princess – the cruise line’s largest ship to sail a World Cruise voyage – is scheduled to sail roundtrip from North America on a 111-day cruise from both Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles in January 2024. Guests will experience 51 destinations across 27 countries and six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

“Embarking on a Princess World Cruise to experience the globe’s marquis ports and hidden gems, where all the planning is done by the Princess destination experts, easily turns adventurous world travel dreams into a reality,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “And with MedallionClass, cruising is effortless, personalized and easy to stay connected from afar to loved ones back home or even to the office.”

The 111-day roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on January 4, 2024, and from Los Angeles on January 18, 2024. A 97-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on January 18, 2024.

Noteworthy 2024 World Cruise details include:

– Island Princess will sail more than 33,000 nautical miles in 111 days.

– 12 Maiden World Cruise port calls to Galilee/Nazareth (Haifa), Bali (Benoa), Crete (Heraklion), Mykonos, Naples (for Capri & Pompeii), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Genoa (Milan), Villefranche, Lisbon, Agadir, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Bermuda.

– Visits to 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, The Acropolis in Athens, The Port Fortress of Cartagena and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey.

– The World Cruise will cross the Equator twice.

– The cruise will offer an overnight visit in the modern city Dubai and 11 “More Ashore” late-night calls including Abu Dhabi, Auckland and Sydney so guests can make the most of their time exploring new cultures in port.

– Countries visited include New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Canary Islands, Costa Rica and more.

Rates for the 2024 World Cruise start at $21,079/person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise by January 31, 2022 receive early booking perks, including:

– Drinks with Tips – guests enjoy the Premier Beverage Package with everything from cocktails, beer and wine to specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water.

– Unlimited Wi-Fi – cruisers can video chat and text with family back home, stream favorite shows and check e-mail.

– Crew Appreciation – full daily gratuities are paid to crew on behalf of cruise guests.

– First-Class or Economy Roundtrip Airfare – guests booked in suites, Club Class or mini-suites fly first class to and from LAX or FLL, while guests booking a balcony stateroom receive free economy airfare. Only valid on flights departing the United States or Canada.

– Money to Spend On Board – for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments and more, a $500 per guest (for the first two guests) is applied.

– Specialty Dining – each guest can dine at award-winning specialty restaurants up to four times during the voyage without worrying about the cover charge.

Island Princess, sailing her second World Cruise, features more than 700 balconies, a Princess Luxury Bed in each stateroom, specialty and casual dining options and more. World Cruise guests delight in the Encounters with Discovery speaker series that includes authors, artists, explorers and more, as well as culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, special-themed menus, foreign movies and regional folkloric shows to bring the destinations to life.

Princess MedallionClass vacati ons deliver the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising. It begins with the Medallion, a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables everything from touch-free boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship.

In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, and also stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

More information about the World Cruise is available at www.princess.com/world.

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/ plan/cruise-with-confidence/ cruise-health/covid-19-guest- protocols/.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at http://www.princess.com/.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 14 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as “Best Cruise Line for Itineraries.” In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vaca tions enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation.

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

