Princess to Sail Seven Ships in Alaska in 2023

Princess Cruises is readying for the start of the Alaskan cruise and cruisetour season which begins April 29. Sustainable seafood and programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska are highlights this year as Princess sails seven ships across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations.

The seven ships include the line’s newest ship Discovery Princess along with Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Crown Princess and Sapphire Princess.

New for 2023 is an expanded Wild for Alaska Seafood menu that can be enjoyed by all guests sailing with Princess in Alaska this season, as well as a new Garden-to-Table menu for cruisetour guests staying at the Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge.

“Welcoming guests at the start of the Alaska season is always one of the most highly anticipated events of the year because we know they are going to have one of the most memorable travel experiences,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Each season, we’re passionate about enhancing our programs to offer one of the most destination-focused programs available and for 2023, we’ve crafted some amazing Wild for Alaska Seafood dishes that will leave guests dreaming of coming back.”

Underscoring its role as a steward of the environment, Princess developed the new “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood, all of which have an abiding commitment to environmentally responsible practices and are among the best-managed, most sustainable fisheries in the world.

Guests can enjoy cruises from seven to 11 days, departing from San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C. and Anchorage (Whittier) as well as cruisetours which take guests 500 miles into the heart of Alaska – where they transfer from ship, to train to Denali, all in one day.

These highly sought-out cruisetours give guests an opportunity to see more of Alaska by combining a cruise (most going to Glacier Bay National Park) with land tour options to visit Denali National Park and Princess’ five signature Wilderness Lodges.

Additional distinctions of the Princess Cruises Alaska experience include:

Every cruise features at least one glacier-viewing experience – Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier, Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Tracy Arm Fjord. Princess takes more guests to Glacier Bay National Park than any other cruise line.

Cruises feature the marquee ports of Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway with a “More Ashore” late-night call in Juneau on all northbound Voyage of the Glaciers and seven-day Inside Passage voyages.

From a lumberjack show, dog sledding on a glacier, the historic White Pass Scenic Railway, flightseeing adventures and plenty of tours with wildlife viewing, whales, bears and more, guests can choose from more than 150 shore excursions. Exclusive to Princess, Cook My Catch offers guests the chance to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night.

Only Princess offers custom-built, exclusive wilderness lodges on the doorsteps of legendary national parks. Back by popular demand, the 17-night Princess Connoisseur Cruisetour features 10 nights on land that includes two nights at each of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges and visits five national parks.

Every cruisetour itinerary includes Denali National Park, a picturesque six million acres, home to North America’s tallest peak.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...