1800 - Teuteu, 34, wife of village captain, baptized (as Tomasa) at S.F. Mission; born at Tochonanga (Newhall area) in 1766, before Europeans arrived [record]
village map
Pro Hockey: LA Kings Bring Back Two Defensemen
| Monday, Jan 6, 2020
la kings hockey defensemen

The LA Kings hockey team has recalled defenseman Derek Forbort from his conditioning assignment with Ontario (AHL) and activated defenseman Alec Martinez from injured reserve according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

Defenseman Joakim Ryan has been placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Dec. 27).

The 27-year-old Forbort has missed the first half due to an upper-body injury. He has appeared in 255 career games over four seasons with the Kings posting 52 points (6-46=52) and a plus-12 rating since being drafted in the first-round (15th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Martinez suffered an upper-body injury Nov. 25 vs. San Jose and has missed 18 games thus far. Prior to the injury, the Rochester Hills, Mich. native appeared in 24 games and tallied five points (0-5=5). In 580 career NHL games he has 195 points (61-134=195) and plus-31 rating.

Ryan suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 27 vs. San Jose. In his first season with the Kings he has recorded three points (1-2=3) in 27 games. He has played in 133 career NHL games between the Kings and San Jose and tallied 22 points (4-18=22) and a plus-8 rating.

For all Kings hockey team ticket information call 1-888-KINGS-LA and visit LAKings.com.
