Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
With a recent victory over environmentalists in tow, the Trump administration was back in federal court again Thursday arguing it could continue boosting water to California farmers without harming salmon despite the state careening toward another drought.
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The nonprofit organization Child Rights and You (CRY) America brings to you a unique virtual singing and dancing competition from the safety of your home during COVID-19 quarantine.
As the state and county continue to announce plans to ease stay-at-home restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen as early as Friday, many of the businesses here in the Santa Clarita Valley have begun their preparations.
