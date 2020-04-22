Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts

Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.

It is estimated there are at least 15,000 individuals among L.A. County’s unsheltered population who are elderly or have chronic health conditions that make them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. For these people, the ability to self-isolate through Project Roomkey can be life-saving.

Individuals who do not have a place to self-isolate are also significantly more likely to need hospitalization and to require critical care in a hospital.

Without Project Roomkey, our healthcare system could be seriously impacted affecting all LA County residents who might need critical care in a hospital. That is why L.A. County and countless community partners are in the midst of a massive public health effort to expand interim shelter – to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across LA County.

The following are facts you should know about Project Roomkey in L.A. County:

* No one exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms is allowed into the hotels. Prior to entering the hotels, clients are screened for symptoms. If they exhibit symptoms, they are isolated and transferred to appropriate care.

* Project Roomkey sites are not walk-up sites. Eligible participants are referred by service providers, meals are provided on-site, and physical distancing is strictly enforced. Clients are not allowed to congregate in common areas.

* Target populations are people experiencing homelessness in and around each Project Roomkey site. To qualify for Project Roomkey, clients must be 65 years of age, and older, and have underlying medical conditions. These vulnerable clients are at higher risk for infection and subsequent hospitalization. This would have a significant impact on the County’s healthcare system.

* Sites are managed by staff from local homeless service providers and supported by County employees deployed as Disaster Service Workers.

* Nursing staff is on-site to monitor clients and ensure they do not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

* Los Angeles County Fire Department is heavily involved in standing up these sites and ensuring organization and safety for both guests & the community-at-large.

* Private 24/7 security is on-site and local police is notified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department before a site is open to ensure awareness of operations.

* Project Roomkey sites are being stood up throughout the County with geographic equity in mind.

* Project Roomkey is funded using a combination of Federal, State, and County funds, with no direct cost to the city.

Time is of the essence to stop the spread of this deadly virus. Sheltering LA County’s most vulnerable means all communities and healthcare institutions are safer and healthier. L.A. County is grateful to all partners — public and private — who are working together to minimize the impact of this pandemic on our communities, residents and healthcare system.

For more information on Project Roomkey and the county’s parallel mission to medically shelter people who are exposed to the virus, visit our website.