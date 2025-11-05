header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
November 5
1913 - Grand opening of Mulholland's L.A. Aqueduct as the first water arrives from Owens Valley [watch film]
Cascades
Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote
| Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025
Prop 50 voting

The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.

To date there are 5,154,529 “yes” votes reflecting an approval rate of 63.8%. There have been 2,927,923 “no” votes cast, reflecting a 36.2% disapproval rate for the measure.

Prop. 50 requires temporary use of new congressional district maps through 2030. Directs the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to resume enacting congressional district maps in 2031. Establishes policy supporting nonpartisan redistricting commissions nationwide

Long lines swamped election centers throughout California on Tuesday night, including in the Santa Clarita Valley, where the voting center at Canyon Country Park had a line that was estimated to contain “at least 100 cars” according to a social media report.

The large in-person vote surge on Tuesday evening saw voters waiting up to three hours to vote at vote centers in some areas of California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned for the passage of Prop. 50, spoke shortly after polls closed in California and said it was an “unprecedented result for a special election.”

“We stood tall and we stood firm in response to Donald Trump’s recklessness. Tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared, with unprecedented turnout in a special election with an extraordinary result,” Newsom said.

Election results are updated as often as new data is received from county elections offices after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots continue to be counted after Election Day during the canvass period; county elections officials must report final official results to the Secretary of State by Dec. 5. The Secretary of State will certify the results on Dec. 12.

To check updated vote totals on Prop. 50 visit the California Secretary of State election reporting website at https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/returns/ballot-measures.

proposed 27th

The proposed Congressional redistricitng map showing the new area to be represented by the 27th Congessional District represented by Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce).

Explore the ‘Circle of Life’ at The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to present “Circle of Life,” a solo photography exhibition by Jayme Sun Thomas, on view at the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch (23743 Valencia Boulevard), now through Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
Public Health Reports Second-Highest Number of Rabid Bats Ever Recorded in LA County  
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging people to stay alert after confirming 61 rabid bats so far in 2025, the second-highest total ever recorded in LA County.
Nov. 6: SUSD Meets on Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board will hold a Special Meeting Thursday, Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. regarding the Santa Clarita Elementary School Property Disposition.
Nov. 14: SCVi Charter School Students Showcase Future of Aerospace
Students from SCVi Charter School will launch into the future as they present their first semester of aerospace learning at the TK-7 Aerospace Learning Showcase on Friday, Nov. 14, at the school campus from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Nov. 12: Community Meeting I-5 North County Enhancement Project
Sanata Clarita Valley residents are invited to attend a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12 to learn about upcoming construction activities along the I-5 freeway.
Nov. 5: Hart Board Holds Hearing on West Ranch Athletic Facility Naming
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Nov. 5, in open session at 7 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 6 p.m.
Second Death Reported in Halloween Night Shooting in Newhall
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has reported a second death in the Halloween night shooting that occurred shortly after 11 p.m. in the 25000 block of De Wolfe Road in Newhall.
County DPSS Goes Green in Support of Military Veterans
In honor of Operation Green Light for Veterans, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services is joining hundreds of counties across the nation in lighting government buildings green from Nov. 4-11.
SCOPE Files Suit Over Senior Housing in Wildfire Area
Last week, the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment's petition filed against the approval of the Trails at Lyons Ranch for review.
Nov. 12, 19, 26: SBDC Webinar Series on Enhancing Digital Footprint
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar series, "Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series" on Wednesdays, Nov. 12, 19 and 26 from 12-1 p.m. each day.
Nov. 3-8: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 3 to Saturday, Nov. 8.
Nov. 9: Alaska Presentation at Placerita Canyon Nature Center
A community nature education event, Chasing Birds, Bears and Nature in Alaska, will be presented by docent and naturalist Nikki Dail at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Parker Tuttle had 24 points and hit 11 free throws as TMU men's basketball took down Mission University 90-76 in the final game of The MacArthur Trust Classic Saturday, Nov. 1 in The MacArthur Center.
Nov. 4: Statewide Special Election, Don’t Forget to Vote
The statewide special election is Tuesday, Nov. 4, so now is the time to make sure your vote counts.
SCVBC, Santa Clarita Food Pantry Community SNAP Food Drive
Santa Clarita Valley Band Cast in partnership with Santa Clarita Food Pantry is hosting a city-wide food drive all November for families impacted by SNAP cutoffs.
Nov. 4: No Burn Day Declared for SCV by South Coast AQMD
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Tuesday, Nov. 4 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley
Nov.10-14: Caltrans Announces I-405 Lane Reductions in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions from Nov. 10-14 along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for median barrier work.
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
