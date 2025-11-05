Prop. 50 Passes With More Than 60% of the Vote

The California Secretary of State reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5, with 100% of voting districts reporting, Prop. 50, the Congressional Redistricting state ballot measure will pass with more than 60% of the votes in favor of the measure.

To date there are 5,154,529 “yes” votes reflecting an approval rate of 63.8%. There have been 2,927,923 “no” votes cast, reflecting a 36.2% disapproval rate for the measure.

Prop. 50 requires temporary use of new congressional district maps through 2030. Directs the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to resume enacting congressional district maps in 2031. Establishes policy supporting nonpartisan redistricting commissions nationwide

Long lines swamped election centers throughout California on Tuesday night, including in the Santa Clarita Valley, where the voting center at Canyon Country Park had a line that was estimated to contain “at least 100 cars” according to a social media report.

The large in-person vote surge on Tuesday evening saw voters waiting up to three hours to vote at vote centers in some areas of California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned for the passage of Prop. 50, spoke shortly after polls closed in California and said it was an “unprecedented result for a special election.”

“We stood tall and we stood firm in response to Donald Trump’s recklessness. Tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared, with unprecedented turnout in a special election with an extraordinary result,” Newsom said.

Election results are updated as often as new data is received from county elections offices after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots continue to be counted after Election Day during the canvass period; county elections officials must report final official results to the Secretary of State by Dec. 5. The Secretary of State will certify the results on Dec. 12.

To check updated vote totals on Prop. 50 visit the California Secretary of State election reporting website at https://electionresults.sos.ca.gov/returns/ballot-measures.

The proposed Congressional redistricitng map showing the new area to be represented by the 27th Congessional District represented by Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce).

