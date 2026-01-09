Proposed California Legislation Would Add Protections for News Media

A California lawmaker started the new year by introducing three bills intended to provide more protections for journalists and ensure their access to the courtroom.

Assemblymember Maggy Krell, a Sacramento Democrat, pointed to increased political retaliation that’s grown over the years as a reason for the legislation. That retaliation, both physical violence and abuses of power, threatens what she called the vital pillars of the democratic system — the press, courts and universities.

As examples, her office pointed to a June incident where authorities barred journalists from watching an immigration court hearing in Sacramento. It also pointed to the September 2025 shooting into a Sacramento television station.

“The real danger is that today’s shocking abuses of power become routine, permanent parts of tomorrow’s political culture,” Krell said in a statement. “My generation of leaders still has the choice of whether we strengthen and renew our democracy or let it wither away right under our noses.”

Assembly Bill 1538 would make it illegal for an elected or appointed official to retaliate against someone for using a constitutionally protected right.

Existing law already contains anti-corruption language. However, no law currently criminalizes political retribution. This bill would remove and disqualify someone from running for another office if convicted of abusing their authority through political retribution or retaliation, Krell’s office said.

Krell’s second bill, Assembly Bill 1544, secures the media’s right to access court hearings and public court buildings.

Her office pointed to a June incident at the John Moss Federal Building in Sacramento as a reason for the bill. According to her office, authorities kept out journalists who tried to watch immigration court proceedings and possible arrests. A similar incident happened in San Diego, where a journalist was required to leave an immigration proceeding while other members of the public could remain.

Krell’s office cited a letter sent by the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press after the San Diego incident. It argued that barring people from watching such proceedings violated federal regulations.

“Closing courtroom doors to a journalist attending a public immigration proceeding is unlawful and damaging to public transparency and efforts to monitor the government’s actions in an area of intense public interest,” the organization said in its letter.

Assembly Bill 1544 would prohibit a judge or officer from keeping out a journalist from a courtroom or court proceeding.

The final bill, Assembly Bill 1545, adds stronger protections for members of the press who face targeted attacks.

Krell’s office said journalists had faced over 100 assaults over the year by August 2025. That’s compared to a total of 43 assaults for all of 2022.

The assaults aren’t limited to protests, where many of them occur. Krell’s office noted that a gunman fired shots last year into the ABC10 television station in Sacramento. Authorities have said no one was injured.

Anibal Hernandez Santana, 64, faces state and federal charges in connection with that shooting. He remained held Wednesday without bond and has pleaded not guilty.

This increase in violence highlights the need journalists have for safety to properly perform their jobs, the Assembly member’s office said.

Assembly Bill 1545 would impose higher penalties on people who commit crimes against journalists and their organizations, in certain examples. A misdemeanor conviction could result in up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. Felony convictions could lead to an enhancement of a prison sentence — another one-, two- or three-years behind bars.

The bills must wait until at least Feb. 5 to appear before a committee.

The California News Publishers Association, of which Courthouse News is a member, seeks to protect and serve the common interests of its media members. Contacted Wednesday, a representative said they would soon provide comment about Krell’s legislation.

