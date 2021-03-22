Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council

By Kev Kurdoghlian

Two proposed developments recommended for approval by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission last month will be before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.

MetroWalk – a proposed residential development project in the southeastern corner of Lost Canyon Road and Harriman Drive near the Vista Canyon project – would add 498 housing units over 20 acres, if council members approve the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

Four project areas would divide the property into spaces for 150 for-sale townhouses and a one-acre community park, 49 affordable, one-bedroom senior units, 119 market-rate senior apartments and 179 market-rate, two-bedroom units, according to a city agenda report.

With the City Council’s approval, 20-acre property would be designated for residential construction and open space instead of the existing business park and significant ecological area designations. The MetroWalk project is estimated to be completed in five years and over three phases.

In Newhall, developers are seeking approval for a proposed assisted living facility west of Sierra Highway and south of Newhall Avenue. Called Sierra West, the 83-unit, five-story facility would host 29 studio memory care units, 51 one-bedroom independent/assisted living units and three two-bedroom independent/assisted living units.

Planning commissioners raised concerns about the removal of five of the 54 oak trees on the four-acre property. The facility received the commission’s approval in February under the condition of adding an unspecified number of oak trees, additional landscaping and parking and architectural improvements to make the facility appear more inviting.

Residents are invited to share their comments during the public hearings for the two developments. The public can join the council meeting at https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/91591505178 using passcode 945377 or by dialing (669) 900-9128 and using the same passcode.

