1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council
| Monday, Mar 22, 2021
City Hall

By Kev Kurdoghlian

Two proposed developments recommended for approval by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission last month will be before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.

MetroWalk – a proposed residential development project in the southeastern corner of Lost Canyon Road and Harriman Drive near the Vista Canyon project – would add 498 housing units over 20 acres, if council members approve the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

Four project areas would divide the property into spaces for 150 for-sale townhouses and a one-acre community park, 49 affordable, one-bedroom senior units, 119 market-rate senior apartments and 179 market-rate, two-bedroom units, according to a city agenda report.

With the City Council’s approval, 20-acre property would be designated for residential construction and open space instead of the existing business park and significant ecological area designations. The MetroWalk project is estimated to be completed in five years and over three phases.

In Newhall, developers are seeking approval for a proposed assisted living facility west of Sierra Highway and south of Newhall Avenue. Called Sierra West, the 83-unit, five-story facility would host 29 studio memory care units, 51 one-bedroom independent/assisted living units and three two-bedroom independent/assisted living units.

Planning commissioners raised concerns about the removal of five of the 54 oak trees on the four-acre property. The facility received the commission’s approval in February under the condition of adding an unspecified number of oak trees, additional landscaping and parking and architectural improvements to make the facility appear more inviting.

Residents are invited to share their comments during the public hearings for the two developments. The public can join the council meeting at https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/91591505178 using passcode 945377 or by dialing (669) 900-9128 and using the same passcode.

SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing

SB 520 Bill to Combat CEMEX Mega-Mine Project OK’d in First State Senate Hearing
Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021
Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega-mine can proceed, has passed out of its first policy committee, according to California Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who co-authored the bill with Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita).
FULL STORY...

The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays

The MAIN, Santa Clarita Library Partner to Present Virtual Food-Themed Plays
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
In conjunction with the Santa Public Library’s One Story One City 2021 book selection, “Eat Joy: 31 Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” The MAIN is excited to present two delicious, food-themed plays, “A Recipe for Disaster” and “The Good, The Bad and The Hungry.”
FULL STORY...

City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’

City Set to Unveil Newest Art Exhibit ‘Creative Comforts’
Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Food fills our stomachs and our emotions. It satisfies our cravings, warms our souls and makes us feel safe. Food is the subject of the city’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts” which will be available for viewing from March 15 through May 14.
FULL STORY...

City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues

City Announces Spring Outdoor Youth Volleyball, Baseball Leagues
Friday, Mar 12, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita announced the resumption of youth sports competitions, with registration starting Monday, March 15, for Outdoor Youth Volleyball, T-Ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball Leagues beginning in April.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council
Two proposed developments recommended for approval by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission last month will be before the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday.
Proposed MetroWalk, Sierra West Projects Go Before City Council
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1837 - Ysabel Varela born in Placerville; became second wife (and widow) of SCV landowner Ygnacio del Valle. [story]
Ysabel del Valle
March 22: Bridge to Home Virtual Ribbon Cutting, Capital Campaign Launch Event
Bridge to Home officials have announced plans to launch a community-wide capital campaign with a virtual ribbon-cutting event on March 22, 2021 at 12 p.m.
March 22: Bridge to Home Virtual Ribbon Cutting, Capital Campaign Launch Event
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
Staff Facing Potential Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
School districts across the Santa Clarita Valley endured an ever-changing school year that included sudden classroom-setting changes, cancelation of events and now a significant decrease in student enrollment — which has led to some teachers receiving notices about potential layoffs if the funding situation doesn’t improve.
Staff Facing Potential Layoffs Amid Decline in Enrollment Across SCV School Districts
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced physical distancing guidelines from 6 feet to 3 feet in a classroom setting, but local school districts cannot make changes until the state and county’s guidance aligns.
CDC Updates Guidance on Physical Distancing in Schools; Districts Wait for County to Align
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 60 new deaths and 756 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 26,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, nearly 3,235,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in L.A. County; 26,944 total SCV Cases
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
The California Department of Education (CDE) today has posted estimated local education agency (LEA) allocations from the $6.6 billion made available as part of the Assembly Bill (AB 86) COVID-19 relief package. The funding provided by AB 86 will accelerate the safe return to in-person instruction across California and provide schools the resources to expand academic, mental health and social-emotional supports, including over the summer.
$6 Billion in Reopening and Expanded Learning Funding for TK-12 Schools Now Available
Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is opening a public review and comment period for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan for Fiscal Years 2021/2022 to 2023/2024.
Mental Health Services Act 3-Year Plan Up for Public Comment and Review
State Board of Education Approves Historic Ethnic Studies Guidance for High Schools
California is now the first state in the nation to offer a statewide ethnic studies model for educators after the California State Board of Education on Thursday approved guidance to assist local high schools in developing ethnic studies courses.
State Board of Education Approves Historic Ethnic Studies Guidance for High Schools
Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors
Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, has been elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Holly Schroeder elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is set to host its 37th Annual Teacher Tribute on Friday, April 30 to honor the 2020/2021 Teachers of the Year.
April 30: SCV Education Foundation to Host Virtual Teacher Tribute
30-Day Public Comment Period Open for Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Study Goals and Priorities Draft
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Research Study team on March 18 released a set of draft Health Study Goals and Priorities for public review and comment.
30-Day Public Comment Period Open for Aliso Canyon Disaster Health Study Goals and Priorities Draft
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Open Educational Resources Grant Awarded to COC
College of the Canyons will receive $370,149 in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to further expand its Open Educational Resources (OER) initiative in partnership with the California Consortium for Equitable Change in Hispanic Serving Institutions Open Educational Resources (CC ECHO) program.
Open Educational Resources Grant Awarded to COC
Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Recognized as 2021 Distinguished Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that Placerita, Rancho Pico and Rio Norte junior high schools are included in the 100 middle and high schools being honored under the 2021 California Distinguished Schools Program.
Placerita, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte Recognized as 2021 Distinguished Schools
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Businesses Urged to Continue Safety Protocols; SCV Cases Total 26,918
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 88 new deaths and 933 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,918 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Businesses Urged to Continue Safety Protocols; SCV Cases Total 26,918
Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
In an effort to allow as much access as possible while keeping everyone safe, some William S. Hart Union High School District school sites are utilizing a livestream for sporting events this spring, starting with football.
Hart District to Livestream Sporting Events
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) on Monday, March 22, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., to learn about and provide input on the Agency's Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) Update.
March 22: SCV Water Urban Water Management Plan Virtual Workshop
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
With the approval and support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department plans to safely reopen a modified version of its Junior Lifeguard Program this summer.
LACoFD Plans to Reopen Modified Junior Lifeguard Program
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Following two rounds of virtual auditions, The Music Center has selected 112 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including a few from the Santa Clarita Valley, as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 33rd annual Spotlight  program, a free nationally acclaimed arts training and scholarship program for teens.
SCV Students Reach Semifinals in Music Center Scholarship Program
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
After a yearlong closure, Six Flags Magic Mountain has announced plans to reopen on April 1, with extensive new COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Magic Mountain Announces Plans to Reopen April 1
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
In what was their last currently scheduled meeting before students are expected to return to in-person learning March 29 and April 1, the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed how the return of grades seven to 12 will stay on track.
Hart District Implementing New Safety Plan for In-Person Learning
