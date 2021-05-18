Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.

The Commission will discuss revised plans for the proposed Sand Canyon Resort.

To view the full agenda online, see below.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://forms.santa-clarita. com/Forms/commission- writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://forms.santa-clarita. com/Forms/commission- requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 910 0044 4948 and Passcode Required: 218428

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita. zoom.us/j/91000444948

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

Planning Commission

Virtual Regular Meeting



City Council Chambers

23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

