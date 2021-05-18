header image

1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Back Before Planning Commission
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Revised Architectural Plans, April 5, 2021
Renderings of revised architectural plans for the proposed Sand Canyon Resort.

 

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, May 18, at 6:00 p.m.

The Commission will discuss revised plans for the proposed Sand Canyon Resort.

To view the full agenda online, see below.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-requesttospeak at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom use Webinar ID: 910 0044 4948 and Passcode Required: 218428

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/91000444948

Or Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.

23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor   Santa Clarita, CA 91355

 

Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
FLAG SALUTE
COMMISSION SECRETARY ANNOUNCEMENT
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Minutes of May 4, 2021 6:00 PM
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. Sand Canyon Resort (Master Case 18-021)

Master Case 18-021; Conditional Use Permit 18-001, Development Review 18-003, Hillside Development Review (Class 4) 19-002, General Plan Amendment 18-002, Landscape Plan Review 18-003, Minor Use Permit 19-028, Oak Tree Permit (Class 4) 18-004, Tentative Tract Map No. 78248, Zone Change 18-001, and Environmental Impact Report SCH No. 2018101039

 

 
document Planning Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Attachment A – Tentative Tract Map No. 78248
b. Attachment B – Revised Site Plans
c. Attachment C – Responses to the March 2, 2021 Planning Commission Meeting
d. Attachment D – Grading Contractor Letter, March 12, 2021
e. Attachment E – Revised Architectural Plans, April 5, 2021
f. Attachment F – Preliminary Landscape Plans
g. Attachment G – Public Comments
h. Attachment H – Resolution No. 96-120
i. Sand Canyon Resort Draft Final Environmental Impact Report May 2021
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
PLANNING MANAGER’S REPORT
PLANNING COMMISSIONERS’ REPORT
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURNMENT
CERTIFICATION

 
%d bloggers like this: