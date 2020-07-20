[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

July 20
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video
| Monday, Jul 20, 2020
bergie's
Demonstrators line up on Sand Canyon Road in front of Bergie's Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, July 18, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

At least 70 people gathered on a Canyon Country street Saturday to protest the owner of Bergie’s restaurant, who was featured on a viral video in a confrontation with a street vendor.

The video, which was published last week, shows the Bergie’s Bar and Grill owners, who are a couple, admonishing Leobardo Ramirez and Sergio Medina, L.A. residents who own La Palma Fresh Fruit. In the video, Ramirez and Medina have their fruit stand set up next to a gas station near the Bergie’s location, and the owner is chastising them to leave the area, questioning whether the pair were licensed — which they later acknowledged not to be.

“Our message of this protest is to spread love for our street vendors, our immigrant workers, our Hispanic community in Santa Clarita, and more specifically Canyon Country, it’s a message of love, it’s not a message of hate,” said Olive Simpson, one of the event organizers and a member of SCV Workers for Opportunity.

bergie's



bergie's



The protesters said they had seen the video that featured the owners of Bergie’s Bar and Grill telling the owners of La Palma Fresh Fruit their fruit stand was illegal.

After the video went viral, a few hundred people went to the La Palma fruit stand this past week in a showing of support for Ramirez and Medina.

bergie's



bergies

Michael Castaneda uses a megaphone as he lines up with demonstrators line up on Sand Canyon Road in front of Bergie’s Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, July 18, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

bergie's



The protesters’ goal on Saturday was not to force Bergie’s to close, but to spread awareness and compassion for their fellow man, Simpson said.

“It’s the opportunity to show someone that we can educate them peacefully on why racism and bigotry are wrong and unacceptable,” said Simpson. “One more person being educated, is one more person towards making the world a better place.”

Bergie’s ownership could not be reached for comment as of the publication of this story.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Monday, Jul 20, 2020
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended Monday's air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday, warning of unhealthy air for sensitive people.
FULL STORY...
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
Saturday, Jul 18, 2020
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
Registration Underway for COC Fall 2020 Semester
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported two projects filming this week in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Filming This Week in SCV: TMU Course Promo, ‘Spyder’ Photoshoot
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.
CIF Delays High School Football, Other Sports Until 2021
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has extended Monday's air quality advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday, warning of unhealthy air for sensitive people.
Tuesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: More than 11,000 Children, Teens Countywide Infected
Today in SCV History (July 18)
2009 - Two killed in crash of experimental plane in Sand Canyon [NTSB report]
plane crash
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 62 new deaths and 2,885 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 3,868 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the SCV to date, including 1,743 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 15 Cases of MIS-C in Kids, 2,885 New COVID Cases in L.A. County
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
We must change our paradigm and the way we think. It’s not enough for us to avoid being racists. We must become warriors against racism and combat it wherever it rears its ugly head.
Warriors Against Racism | Councilman Bill Miranda
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
California will bar schools from reopening in counties hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic until the counties stay off the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least 14 consecutive days.
L.A. County Aligns with California Ban on School Reopenings in COVID-Ravaged Counties
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
When author Andrew R. Adams, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, wrote his book, “The Macro Event: America’s Survival,” he never imagined it’d be released months before a global pandemic.
SCV Author Calls His Survivalist Doomsday Novel ‘Timely’
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
The city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts have entered into a three-year agreement for lit transport service to facilitate gigabit high-speed internet service for the college.
Santa Clarita, CalArts Cut Deal to Boost High-Speed Internet Service
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
The Castaic Union School District became the second district in the Santa Clarita Valley to announce classes online for the 2020 fall trimester/semester.
Castaic District to Start Fall Classes Online; No Timeline Set for Return to Campus
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
A Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advisory issued Friday warns of unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals and groups in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday.
SCV Saturday Air Quality to be Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Savaikie Lays Flowers at Site of Son’s Death in Crash 5 Years Ago
On July 16, 2015, Teresa Savaikie looked up at a helicopter hovering low near her house and she said she knew. Her two sons had only left the house five minutes apart from each other.
Savaikie Lays Flowers at Site of Son’s Death in Crash 5 Years Ago
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman in Canyon Country Wednesday night on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI charges.
Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI
California Homeless: $600 Million in Homekey Funds Now Immediately Available
Building on the success of Project Roomkey, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the availability of $600 million in funding for the Homekey initiative, the next phase in the state’s response protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
California Homeless: $600 Million in Homekey Funds Now Immediately Available
Lackey at Home in Palmdale Recovering from COVID-19
California Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) is recovering at his home in Palmdale after more than a week in the hospital due to COVID-19.
Lackey at Home in Palmdale Recovering from COVID-19
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Largest Increase in New Cases Countywide with 4,592
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
County Inspectors Respond to High-Volume Complaints Over Businesses’ Noncompliance
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
County Assessor’s 2020 Assessment Roll Reflects Pre-COVID Market Conditions
