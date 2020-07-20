Protesters Demonstrate at Bergie’s in Support of Fruit Vendor in Viral Video

At least 70 people gathered on a Canyon Country street Saturday to protest the owner of Bergie’s restaurant, who was featured on a viral video in a confrontation with a street vendor.
The video, which was published last week, shows the Bergie’s Bar and Grill owners, who are a couple, admonishing Leobardo Ramirez and Sergio Medina, L.A. residents who own La Palma Fresh Fruit. In the video, Ramirez and Medina have their fruit stand set up next to a gas station near the Bergie’s location, and the owner is chastising them to leave the area, questioning whether the pair were licensed — which they later acknowledged not to be.
“Our message of this protest is to spread love for our street vendors, our immigrant workers, our Hispanic community in Santa Clarita, and more specifically Canyon Country, it’s a message of love, it’s not a message of hate,” said Olive Simpson, one of the event organizers and a member of SCV Workers for Opportunity.
Demonstrators line up on Sand Canyon Road in front of Bergie’s Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, July 18, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
Demonstrators line up on Sand Canyon Road in front of Bergie’s Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, July 18, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
The protesters said they had seen the video that featured the owners of Bergie’s Bar and Grill telling the owners of La Palma Fresh Fruit their fruit stand was illegal.
After the video went viral, a few hundred people went to the La Palma fruit stand this past week in a showing of support for Ramirez and Medina.
Demonstrators line up on Sand Canyon Road in front of Bergie’s Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, July 18, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
Michael Castaneda uses a megaphone as he lines up with demonstrators line up on Sand Canyon Road in front of Bergie’s Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, July 18, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
Demonstrators line up on Sand Canyon Road in front of Bergie’s Bar and Grill in Santa Clarita on Saturday, July 18, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.
The protesters’ goal on Saturday was not to force Bergie’s to close, but to spread awareness and compassion for their fellow man, Simpson said.
“It’s the opportunity to show someone that we can educate them peacefully on why racism and bigotry are wrong and unacceptable,” said Simpson. “One more person being educated, is one more person towards making the world a better place.”
Bergie’s ownership could not be reached for comment as of the publication of this story.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
Registration is underway for College of the Canyons' fall 2020 semester, as the college has moved most of its courses to online and distance learning formats to ensure local residents can access the classes they need to get ahead.
After much speculation, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday morning that the fall high school sports season will be delayed until 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic, with football practices starting in December and games delayed until January.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 countywide, including more than 11,000 children and teens infected, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 62 new deaths and 2,885 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 3,868 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the SCV to date, including 1,743 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Building on the success of Project Roomkey, Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the availability of $600 million in funding for the Homekey initiative, the next phase in the state’s response protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirms 59 new deaths and 4,592 new cases of COVID-19. This is the largest increase in new cases, surpassing the count from Tuesday. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,350 new cases.
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis said Thursday the Department of Public Health responds to 2,000 to 3,000 complaints a week over businesses not complying with COVID-19 safety measures, with face coverings among the most common.
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang certified the 2020 Assessment Roll, reflecting economic growth and an increase in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.